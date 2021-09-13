Camber Energy vs. SilverBow Resources: Which Independent Oil & Gas Stock is a Better Investment?

: SBOW | SilverBow Resorces, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

SBOW – Rising oil & gas prices due to growing demand and a supply shortage are expected to continue driving the oil & gas industry’s growth in the coming months. Thus, oil & gas stocks Camber (CEI) and SilverBow (SBOW) should benefit. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.

Subhasree KarBy Subhasree Kar

Sep 13, 2021


Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) is a Houston, Tex.-based independent oil and natural gas company that acquires, develops, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale Glasscock County, Texas. In comparison, SilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW). which is also a Houston-based oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas.

Oil & gas prices have gained significantly in the first half of the year. Despite rising COVID-19 cases threatening oil demand, which led to a decline in prices for a short period, oil prices are on the rise. They climbed significantly last week due to the concerns over a supply crunch amid the steady demand. Also, natural gas prices are expected to continue to rise, especially during the winter months. Therefore, oil & gas companies CEI and SBOW should benefit.

SBOW has gained 165.2% in price over the past six months, while CEI has returned 17.8% over the period. Also, SBOW’s 322% gains year-to-date compare with CEI’s 64.6% returns. In terms of the past year’s performance, SBOW is the clear winner with 422.4% gains versus CEI’s 221.4%.

But which stock is a better buy now? Let’s find out.

Latest Developments

On August 9, CEI announced the acquisition of a majority interest in Simson-Maxwell Ltd. Simson-Maxwell is a leading manufacturer and supplier of industrial engines, power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions. CEI expects this acquisition to enhance its customized service offering and to expedite its growth strategy.

On August 13, SBOW  signed agreements to acquire oil and gas assets in the Eagle Ford. This acquisition should bolster SBOW’s position in the industry and improve its financials. As Sean Woolverton, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, noted, at the time, “Today’s announcement expands our gas portfolio in the Western Eagle Ford, while also adding oil acreage in three new counties. Each transaction is accretive to adjusted EBITDA and further reduces our pro forma leverage ratio via the assets’ incremental cash flow.”

Recent Financial Results

CEI’s total revenues declined 38.1% year-over-year to $57,458 in its  fiscal second quarter, ended September 30, 2020. Its operating loss stood at $827,642, reflecting a 20.7% decline year-over-year. The company’s net loss per share decreased 95.7% year-over-year to $0.19.

SBOW’s net sales increased 181.2% year-over-year to $69.86 million in its fiscal second quarter ended June 30. Its operating income grew 112.6% from its  year-ago value to $33.54 million. The company’s adjusted EBITDA improved 64.7% year-over-year to $42.79 million.

Past and Expected Financial Performance

CEI’s revenues and total assets have decreased at CAGRs of 67% and 30.1% over the past three years, respectively.

In comparison,  SBOW’s revenues and total assets grew at CAGRs of 6.5% and 1.4%, respectively, over the past three years. Analysts expect the company’s revenue to increase 47.8% in the next quarter and 70.3% in the current year. The company’s EPS is expected to grow 85.6% in the next quarter and 49.5% in the current year. Furthermore,  SBOW’s EPS is expected to grow at a 5% rate  per annum over the next five years.

Profitability

SBOW is more profitable, with an 85.50% gross profit margin, versus  CEI’s negative 0.47%.

Furthermore, SBOW’s ROE, ROA, and ROTC of 11.60%, 4.08%, and 4.66%, respectively, compare with CEI’s negative 29.42%, 12.20%, and 13.79%.

Thus, SBOW is more profitable here.

Valuation

In terms of trailing-12-months Price/Sales, CEI is currently trading at 48.97x, which is 97.9% higher than SBOW, which is currently trading at 1.05x. Also, CEI’s 595.50 trailing-12-months EV/Sales ratio  is 99.5% higher than SBOW’s 2.71.

Thus, SBOW is a relatively affordable stock here.

POWR Ratings

SBOW has an overall A rating, which equates to Strong Buy in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. In comparison,  CEI has an overall F rating, which translates to Strong Sell. The POWR Ratings are calculated considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

SBOW has a B grade for Value, while CEI has a Value grade of F. SBOW’s 1.05  trailing-12-month Price/Sales ratio  is 23.3% lower than the 1.37 industry average, which is in sync with its Value grade. In contrast,  CEI’s 48.97 trailing-12-months Price/Sales multiple  is 3,465.1% higher than its industry average, consistent with its grade.

SBOW has an A grade  for Growth, which is consistent with its stable rise in financials over the past couple of years. In comparison, CEI has a growth grade of C, consistent with the company’s mixed financial performance.

Of the 92 stocks in the Energy – Oil & Gas industry, SBOW is ranked #1, while CEI is ranked last.

Beyond what we’ve stated above, we have also rated the stocks for Stability, Momentum, Sentiment, and Quality. Click here to view SBOW ratings. Also, get all CEI ratings here.

The Winner

Both SBOW and CEI are expected to benefit from the rising oil & gas prices. However, higher profit margins and stable financials make SBOW a better investment compared to CEI.

Our research shows that odds of success increase when one invests in stocks with an Overall Rating of Strong Buy or Buy. View all the top-rated stocks in the Energy – Oil & Gas industry here.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

Top 12 Stocks for the Rest of the Year

5 Stocks Ready to BREAKOUT!

SBOW shares rose $0.02 (+0.09%) in after-hours trading Monday. Year-to-date, SBOW has gained 314.12%, versus a 20.23% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Subhasree Kar


Subhasree’s keen interest in financial instruments led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. After earning a Master’s degree in Economics, she gained knowledge of equity research and portfolio management at Finlatics. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SBOWGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CEIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Turn Low Priced Stocks into BIG Winners?

Some investors are into growth stocks...some prefer value stocks while others are into momentum, income, chart patterns, insider trading and more. But one area that most investors agree upon is the great appeal in buying low priced stocks. Like those under $10 given the potential that prices soar and you easily beat the stock market (SPY). Read on to discover our brand new strategy for selecting low priced stocks that has led to a surprising +62.88% average annual return. Get the rest below...
Sep 9, 2021 | 6:19pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How Reflation Stocks Outperform the Stock Market

Typically, stocks are divided into two broad categories – growth and value. For the current S&P 500 (SPY) environment, I don’t think that is sufficient. Instead, I believe a better way is to classify stocks into three categories – growth, value, and reflation. Reflation stocks outperform when optimism about economic growth and the economy returning to normal increase. Think of energy, materials, and travel stocks. Value stocks are comprised of industries like utilities, defense, and consumer staples that deliver steady returns and perform best when interest rates and growth expectations decline. They are the best bet in an environment of low-growth and low rates. In recent months, growth stocks have underperformed after leading in 2020. For the sake of clarity, I define them as stocks with exposure to industries that are expected to rapidly expand in the coming years (independent of the broader economy) and tend to have high multiples and are riskier in the event of a market sell-off or poor earnings results. In this week’s commentary, I want to discuss why the environment is improving for this group and the reflation stocks, plus how we will take advantage. Read on below to find out more…
Sep 9, 2021 | 3:00pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Signet: A Jewel of a Value Stock

With valuations sky high on many stocks, you might think it would be hard to find a great value stock. But that's not the case if you use our POWR Ratings service. Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) is not only trading at a low valuation, but is also growing, giving you the best of both worlds.
Sep 8, 2021 | 2:41pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Growth Stock of the Week: Integra Lifesciences

Integra Lifescience Holdings (IART) is our growth stock of the week. The company has shown an ability to consistently grow by entering new markets and raise margins. Further, the stock is quite attractive from a value perspective.
Sep 7, 2021 | 12:26pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Signet: A Jewel of a Value Stock

With valuations sky high on many stocks, you might think it would be hard to find a great value stock. But that's not the case if you use our POWR Ratings service. Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) is not only trading at a low valuation, but is also growing, giving you the best of both worlds.
Sep 8, 2021 | 2:41pm

Read More Stories

More SilverBow Resorces, Inc. (SBOW) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SBOW News