Copper mining company Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has been rallying as copper prices continue to surge amid a widening supply/demand gap. The stock has gained 97.7% over the past year and 9% so far this year.

Since copper is crucial for renewable energy, the metal’s price could keep climbing with rising global sustainable energy initiatives worldwide. Also, copper is a major component in electric vehicles, so SCCO should witness solid demand. Last, President Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure package proposal bodes well for the copper miner.

The company reported strong first quarter results, in-part due to the timely roll-out of its expansion program and significant cost control measures, despite unprecedented challenges resulting from the pandemic-related downturn.

So, let us prove why SCCO could soar in the near term:

Copper Prices Are Going Through the Roof

Copper prices hit a 10-year high this month, fueled by rising demand for the red metal from the clean energy industry. Further, rising manufacturing and construction activities amid a reopening economy is driving demand. Copper is now trading at approximately $4.58 per pound, a level not seen since March 2011. And, according to Bank of America, prices could hit $20,000 per metric ton by 2025. Given that copper prices are expected to continue climbing in the coming years, SCCO is well positioned to benefit.

Renewable Energy Transition Could Underpin Long-Term Gains

Because governments around the globe are pushing for net-zero emissions, the demand for copper is expected to skyrocket given that it is an important component for solar panels, wind turbines, electric vehicles and battery storage. The intensifying drive toward green infrastructure bodes well for SCCO.

Strong Financials

SCCO’s net sales increased 47.3% year-over-year to $2.53 billion in the first quarter, ended March 31, driven primarily by significantly higher metal prices for copper, silver and zinc. The company’s net income was $763.8 million, representing a 255.6% increase from the same period last year. Also, SCCO’s adjusted EBITDA rose 116.3% from the prior-year quarter to $1.55 billion, while its adjusted EBITDA margin was 61.4% for this period, compared with 41.8% in the first quarter of 2020.

Impressive Revenue and Earnings Outlook

Analysts expect the company’s revenue to increase 85% in the current quarter, 36.6% in the next quarter, ending September 2021, and 26.9% in the current year. Its EPS is expected to grow 200% in the current quarter, 60% in the next quarter, and 92.1% in the current year. SCCO’s EPS is expected to grow at a 12.1% rate per annum over the next five years.

Favorable POWR Ratings

SCCO has an overall B rating, which translates to Buy in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight different categories. SCCO has a B Quality Grade. This is justified given the stock’s 57.1% trailing-12-month gross profit margin, which is 97.7% higher than the 28.9% industry average.

It also has a B grade for Growth, which is consistent with analyst expectations that its revenue and EPS will increase. In terms of Momentum Grade, SCCO has a B. This is in sync with the stock’s 26.7% price gain over the past six months.

Bottom Line

SCCO has delivered strong results for the last reported quarter thanks to high copper prices. We think the rising demand for copper positions SCCO to deliver solid returns in the near term. So, it’s wise to bet on the stocks now.

SCCO shares were trading at $70.92 per share on Thursday morning, down $0.08 (-0.11%). Year-to-date, SCCO has gained 10.84%, versus a 11.10% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

