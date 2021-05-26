2 Top Stocks That Standout in the Gambling Industry

SGMS – The increasing legalization of gambling in the U.S. and the recent reopening of physical casinos could drive steady growth in the gambling industry. So, based on that premise, we think it could be wise to bet on Scientific Games (SGMS) and International Game (IGT). These gaming companies possess solid financials and favorable analyst sentiment. Read on.

May 26, 2021


COVID-19-pandemic-led restrictions proved to be a massive hurdle for the gambling industry last year because physical casinos had to be closed for a major part of the year. However, companies that provide online gambling services were able to generate significant returns. Along with rising demand for online gambling, the reopening of physical casinos on the nation’s fast-paced and effective vaccination drive should buoy the industry’s growth. According to Research and Markets, the global online gambling market is expected to hit $72.02 billion in 2021, growing at a 12.3% CAGR.

Furthermore, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed budget legislation on April 19 that includes the framework for New York’s online sports betting plan, making online sports betting legal in New York. With the increasing legalization of gambling across the country, many companies that operate in this space are well positioned to benefit. 

Investors’ interest in the gambling space is partly evidenced by Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF’s (BETZ) 34.8% gains over the past six months compared to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s (SPY) 15.3% returns. Given this backdrop, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally-sound gambling stocks Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) and International Game Technology PLC (IGT).

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS)

SGMS develops technology-based products and services and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries internationally. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay and Digital. It offers electronic table systems, instant lottery products, virtual coins, and digital gaming, among other products.

The company today strengthened its global suite of sports technology, services and content with the acquisition of SportCast. The acquisition adds BetBuilder features, underlying technology and quantitative trading models to SGMS’  OpenSports product suite. This could contribute to further growth by the company in the sports betting space.

SGMS’ adjusted EBITDA increased 35% year-over-year to $270 million for its fiscal first quarter, ended March 31. Its operating income came in at $81 million compared to a $32 million operating loss in the prior-year period. Its net loss decreased 146% year-over-year to $9 million. The company’s loss per share decreased 90.5% year-over-year to $0.16.

Analysts expect SGMS’ EPS to be $1.94 in its fiscal year 2022, which represents a 687.9% year-over-year increase. Its revenue is expected to increase 42.2% year-over-year to $766.48 million for the current quarter, ending June 30, 2021. The stock has surged 366.2% over the past year to close yesterday’s trading session at $66.69.

SGMS’ strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall B rating, which equates to Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

SGMS has a B grade for Growth and Quality. We have also graded SGMS for Value, Momentum, Sentiment and Stability. Click here to access all of SGMS’ ratings. SGMS is ranked #8 of 30 stocks in the Entertainment – Casinos/Gambling industry.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Headquartered in London, IGT provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines and provides online lottery transaction processing systems, among others.

On May 24, IGT announced that it has expanded its historical horse racing (HHR) portfolio to include performance-driving Wheel of Fortune-themed games. It is the first licensed theme IGT has introduced into the HHR market. This should increase its revenue in the near-term.

IGT’s revenue increased 25% year-over-year to $1.01 billion for its fiscal first quarter, ended March 31. Its operating income was $260 million compared to a $218 million operating loss in the prior-year period, while its adjusted EBITDA increased 72% year-over-year to $450 million. The company’s EPS was $0.38 compared to a $1.28 loss per share in the year-ago period.

Analysts expect IGT’s EPS to be $0.81 in its fiscal year 2021, which represents a 265.3% year-over-year increase. It surpassed  consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. Its revenue is expected to increase 92% year-over-year to $925.85 million for the current quarter, ending June 30. The stock has soared 196% over the past year to close yesterday’s trading session at $23.68.

IGT’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The company has an overall B rating, which translates to Buy in our proprietary ratings system. The stock has a B grade for Growth, Value and Quality.

Within the same industry, IGT is ranked #3. To see all the POWR Ratings for IGT (Stability, Momentum and Sentiment), click here.

SGMS shares were trading at $69.30 per share on Wednesday afternoon, up $2.61 (+3.91%). Year-to-date, SGMS has gained 67.03%, versus a 12.45% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Nimesh Jaiswal


Nimesh Jaiswal's fervent interest in analyzing and interpreting financial data led him to a career as a financial analyst and journalist. The importance of financial statements in driving a stock’s price is the key approach that he follows while advising investors in his articles. More...


Am I Wrong About a Stock Market Correction?

For the past couple weeks I have been stating that it is not yet time to buy the dip. And yet the S&P 500 (SPY) just keeps climbing back towards 4,200 and seems hungry for more. Am I wrong? Or am I early? That will be the focus of today’s conversation. Read on below to find out more…
May 26, 2021 | 12:39pm
3 Popular Reddit Stocks to Liquidate Before Another Market Selloff

The stock market is expected to remain under pressure in the near term on concerns over rising inflation. Since the wallstreetbets’ short squeeze saga has now abated considerably, analysts believe three of the most heavily discussed Reddit stocks—Palantir Technologies (PLTR), DraftKings (DKNG), and Virgin Galactic (SPCE)—will witness massive corrections in the near term. So, we think it’s wise to liquidate one’s investments in them as quickly as possible. Let’s take a closer look.
May 24, 2021 | 10:43am
3 Signs of a NEW Stock Market Bubble

Value investors are pounding the table that the stock market (SPY) is already in bubble territory not unlike 1999. Indeed they are right about the lofty valuation levels. But they are wrong that it’s time to get ready for the next bear market to emerge. Check out Steve Reitmeister's game plan to ride the bubble up and then parachute out at the right time. Read on for more...
May 14, 2021 | 3:59pm
