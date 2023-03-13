SHOP Stock: Buy or Sell for Under $50?

NYSE: SHOP | Shopify Inc. Cl A News, Ratings, and Charts

SHOP – After its latest earnings release, we take a closer look at the fundamentals of Shopify (SHOP) to gauge its prospects. Read on….

Santanu RoyBy Santanu Roy

Mar 13, 2023


Canada-based e-commerce company Shopify Inc. (SHOP) offers small and medium-sized businesses a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform. Although the company’s latest results show an improvement in its top line, softened demand could weigh heavily on its worsening bottom line, as reflected in its soft guidance.

Moreover, given the ever-present risk of technological disruption in an intensely competitive industry, it could be wise to avoid this stock for now.

SHOP offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions. Its platform includes a mobile-optimized checkout system to enable merchants’ consumers to buy products over mobile websites.

The stock has slumped 14.7% over the past month and 25.1% in the past year to close the last trading session at $41.46. It is trading below its 50-day moving average of $43.12, which indicates further downside risks.

Let’s closely examine the fundamentals of SHOP.

Weakening Bottom Line

For the fourth quarter of the fiscal year that ended December 31, 2022, SHOP’s revenue and adjusted gross profit increased 25.7% and 16.9% year-over-year to $1.74 billion and $818.84 billion, respectively. 

However, the company’s adjusted operating income and adjusted net income declined 53.1% and 47.4% year-over-year to $60.99 million and $91 million, respectively, during the same period.

SHOP’s adjusted quarterly net income attributable to shareholders halved to $0.07 per share.

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, SHOP’s revenue and adjusted gross profit increased 21.4% and 12.1% year-over-year to $5.60 billion and $2.81 billion, respectively. However, the company’s adjusted operating income and adjusted net income came in at $6.06 million and $47.59 million, compared to $717.99 million and $814.39 million, respectively, during the previous fiscal year.

SHOP adjusted net income for the fiscal year attributable to shareholders came in at $0.04 per share, compared to $0.64 in the previous fiscal year.

Stretched Valuation

Despite the recent downtrend, SHOP is still trading at a premium compared to its peers. Its forward P/E multiple of 1429.16 and forward EV/EBITDA multiples of 3776.29 are exorbitant in comparison to the respective industry averages of 19.06 and 12.66.

Similarly, SHOP’s forward EV/Sales, Price/Sales, and Price/Book multiples of 8.29, 8.84, and 6.59 compare unfavorably to the respective industry averages of 2.68, 2.59, and 3.58, respectively.

POWR Ratings Reflect Fundamental Weakness

SHOP’s overall D rating translates to a Sell in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. SHOP has a D grade for Stability, as reflected in its beta of 2.04 and a high spread between its 52-week high and 52-week low prices of $78.00 and $23.63, respectively.

In addition, SHOP has a D grade for Value and Momentum, consistent with its stretched valuation despite the recent downtrend in price action.

Unsurprisingly, SHOP is ranked #25 of 28 stocks within the Internet – Services industry.

Click here to see additional POWR Ratings for Growth, Momentum, Sentiment, and Quality for SHOP.

Bottom Line

For the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023, SHOP has forecasted its revenue growth to be in the high-teens percentage on a year-over-year basis.

With inflation and rising interest rates expected to keep weighing on consumer spending, SHOP is expected to incur a loss of $0.04 per share, compared to an EPS of $0.02 during the previous-year quarter. Despite laying off 10% of its workforce in late July, the company’s EPS for the fiscal year is expected to decrease 27.5% year-over-year to $0.03.

While its current outlook starkly contrasts its pandemic boom, SHOP’s core activities in a softening market have been facing unrelenting pressure from competition on both livestream shopping and logistics fronts, the latter being countered through the acquisition of Deliverr and its partnership with Flexport.

Hence, given SHOP’s uphill task amid macroeconomic headwinds, it could be wise to avoid this overvalued and volatile stock for now.

Stocks to consider instead of Shopify (SHOP)

Unfortunately, the odds of Shopify outperforming in the weeks and months ahead are greatly compromised. However, there are many industry peers with impressive POWR Ratings. So, consider these 3 B-rated (Buy) stocks from the Internet – Services industry instead:

Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK)

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI)

Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT)

What To Do Next?

Get your hands on this special report:

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

The best part of the recent bear market is that there are thriving companies trading at tremendous discounts to fair value.

This combination of stellar earnings growth and low price provides a great catalyst for investor success.

And this report focuses on the 7 best of these stocks primed to soar in the weeks ahead. Click below to claim your copy now.

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Stock Trading Plan for 2023 (includes top 9 picks)

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

Create a portfolio that fits YOUR goals. Try Magnifi Personal, free for 90 days.

SHOP shares were trading at $41.18 per share on Monday morning, down $0.28 (-0.68%). Year-to-date, SHOP has gained 18.64%, versus a 1.05% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Santanu Roy


Having been fascinated by the traditional and evolving factors that affect investment decisions, Santanu decided to pursue a career as an investment analyst. Prior to his switch to investment research, he was a process associate at Cognizant. With a master's degree in business administration and a fundamental approach to analyzing businesses, he aims to help retail investors identify the best long-term investment opportunities. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SHOPGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SSTKGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
PERIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
LQDTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bears FIRMLY Back in Charge of Stocks Once Again!

Did you ever really buy the bullish argument touted by some to start the new year? Yes, it was an amusing fable that has now lost its luster as the bears are firmly back in charge as proven by the break below the 200 day moving average for the S&P 500 (SPY). What happens from here? Steve Reitmeister shares his views in the new commentary below...
Mar 12, 2023 | 6:56am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 "Strong Buy" Stocks to Buy Right Now

Strong economic data in recent weeks has raised signals of higher-than-expected hikes in the interest rate. Given the stalling disinflationary process, the stock market could remain volatile for some time. Thus, fundamentally strong stocks Gilead Sciences (GILD), HCA Healthcare (HCA), McKesson Corp. (MCK), and LSI Industries (LYTS) could be ideal picks in this scenario. Let’s discuss…
Mar 10, 2023 | 12:55pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Defense Stocks to Help Protect Your Portfolio

Heightened geopolitical tensions have led to an increase in defense spending over the past year. In the face of it, several nations are ramping up their defense budgets, which should help the industry stay afloat. Therefore, it could be rewarding to invest in fundamentally sound defense stocks Lockheed Martin (LMT), Textron (TXT), and MSA Safety (MSA) this year. Read on…
Mar 10, 2023 | 1:23pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Best Value Stocks to Buy Today

In addition to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish statements last week, the recently released hotter-than-anticipated job report for February has simultaneously raised the odds for a higher rate hike this month. This weighed heavily on the investors’ sentiments. Against this backdrop, quality value stocks Honda Motor (HMC) and NetScout Systems (NTCT) might be solid buys today. Read on…
Mar 13, 2023 | 9:18am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Defense Stocks to Help Protect Your Portfolio

Heightened geopolitical tensions have led to an increase in defense spending over the past year. In the face of it, several nations are ramping up their defense budgets, which should help the industry stay afloat. Therefore, it could be rewarding to invest in fundamentally sound defense stocks Lockheed Martin (LMT), Textron (TXT), and MSA Safety (MSA) this year. Read on…
Mar 10, 2023 | 1:23pm

Read More Stories

More Shopify Inc. Cl A (SHOP) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SHOP News