Electric vehicles are trending more and more amongst consumers, resulting in advanced sales. This favors the operations of electric vehicle suppliers that are powering the EV revolution. Further, technological innovation, growing investments in infrastructure, and favorable government funding and policies open further avenues.

Given the industry’s tailwinds, it could be wise to invest in fundamentally sound electric vehicle stocks Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY), BYD Company Limited (BYDDY), and NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) for substantial returns.

Amid the accelerating digital transformation and energy transition across multiple industries, demand for electric vehicles is also growing strongly. More and more consumers are leaning towards EVs owing to their qualities like fuel efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and long-term outcomes.

This same trend was reflected in the sales graph for the previous year. In 2024, sales of all-electric vehicles and hybrid models created a record and reached 20% of new car and truck sales in the U.S. for the first time with the sale of 3.2 million “electrified” vehicles, marking a significant milestone for green vehicles.

Also, over the previous periods, the share of electric and hybrid vehicle sales maintained its growth rally driven by higher demand for battery electric vehicles (BEV). Statista projects that the Electric Vehicles market in the United States will reach a revenue of $104.70 billion in 2025.

Fueled by increasing government investment in the electric vehicle market, coupled with growing environmental consciousness, energy transition, and renewal energy investments, the electric vehicle market is flourishing. The U.S. electric vehicle market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7%, resulting in a market volume of $411.80 billion by 2034.

This booming market is opening exponential prospects for all industry participants. Hence, electric vehicle suppliers contributing to the EV revolution will benefit. Given the industry’s solid growth prospects, investing in fundamentally strong electric vehicle stocks SIEGY, BYDDY, and NXPI could be wise for future gains.

Let’s discuss the fundamentals of these stocks in detail:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY)

Headquartered in Munich, Germany, SIEGY is a leading technology company focusing on global automation and digitalization. The company operates through Digital Industries; Smart Infrastructure; Mobility; Siemens Healthineers; and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

On January 16, 2025, SIEGY enhanced its industrial-grade private 5G infrastructure solution to enable manufacturers to cover larger industrial areas with enhanced connectivity capabilities. The significant update supports up to 24 radio units, with each unit capable of covering approximately 5,000 m².

On January 7, 2025, SIEGY announced an innovative collaboration with Spinnova, a sustainable textile technology company, to assist in transforming the textile industry with sustainable fiber production. The collaboration underscores SIEGY’s strategic commitment to driving sustainability and digitalization in manufacturing industries.

For the fiscal fourth quarter that ended September 30, 2024, SIEGY’s revenue grew 0.9% year-over-year to €20.81 billion ($21.54 billion). The company’s income from continuing operations came in at €2.18 billion ($2.25 billion), up 13.6% from the prior year’s quarter.

In addition, SIEGY’s net income for the quarter amounted to €2.12 billion ($2.19 billion), or €2.38 per share, an 11.2% growth from the previous year’s quarter, respectively. Its free cash flow from continued and discontinued operations was €4.98 billion ($5.15 billion), an increase of 7.5% year-over-year.

Street expects SIEGY’s revenue for the fiscal year (ending September 2025) to increase 3.4% year-over-year to $82.57 billion. The company’s EPS for the same year is expected to grow 73.3% year-over-year to $9.94. Moreover, the company topped the consensus EPS estimates in all of the trailing four quarters, which is impressive.

Shares of SIEGY have surged 16.9% over the past six months and 19.4% over the past year to close the last trading session at $106.85.

SIEGY’s solid fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, each weighted to an optimal degree.

SIEGY has a B grade for Value, Momentum, and Stability. It is ranked #6 out of 36 stocks in the B-rated Industrial – Manufacturing industry.

In addition to the POWR Ratings we’ve stated above, we also have SIEGY ratings for Growth, Sentiment, and Quality. Get all SIEGY ratings here.

BYD Company Limited (BYDDY)

Based in Shenzhen, China, BYDDY is internationally engaged in the automobile and battery business. The company operates through two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

In terms of trailing-12-month net income margin, BYDDY’s 4.97% is 16.4% higher than the 4.27% industry average. Its trailing-12-month EBITDA margin of 14.46% is 25.6% higher than the industry average of 11.51%. Also, the stock’s trailing-12-month Return on Common Equity of 23.74% is significantly higher than the 10.62% industry average.

During the nine months that ended September 30, 2024, BYDDY’s operating revenue increased 18.9% year-over-year to RMB 502.25 billion ($69.88 billion). The company’s total profit for the period rose 20.1% from the prior-year period to RMB 31.32 billion ($4.36 billion).

In addition, the company’s net profit and EPS were RMB 26.25 billion ($3.65 billion) and RMB 8.68, up 17.6% and 18.1% year-over-year, respectively.

Analysts expect BYDDY’s revenue and EPS for the fiscal year (ended December 2024) to increase 25.9% and 39.6% year-over-year to $105.08 billion and $3.78, respectively.

BYDDY’s stock has gained 17.7% over the past six months and 56% over the past year to close the last trading session at $70.08.

BYDDY’s bright prospects are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, equating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

The stock has an A grade for Sentiment. It also has a B grade for Growth and Quality. BYDDY is ranked #7 among 48 stocks in the Auto & Vehicle Manufacturers industry.

Click here to access other BYDDY ratings for Stability, Value, and Momentum.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)

NXPI is an Eindhoven, Netherlands-based company offering various semiconductor products used in various applications, including automotive, industrial, and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes microcontrollers, application processors, communication processors, and wireless connectivity solutions.

On January 8, 2025, NXPI and Honeywell (HON) expanded their partnership to accelerate aviation product development and chart the path for autonomous flight. The collaboration extends the companies’ existing relationship and will aim toward advancing large-area displays for next-generation cockpits with thinner, high-resolution screens designed to improve visual clarity and system efficiency.

Also, on January 7, 2025, NXPI entered into a definitive agreement to acquire TTTech Auto, a leader in innovating unique safety-critical systems and middleware for SDVs. The strategic acquisition will accelerate the transformation to Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV).

The operations of TTTech Auto complements NXPI’s NXP CoreRide platform and strengthens its automotive business. It marks a milestone in NXPI’s strategy to become the leader in intelligent edge systems in automotive and Industrial IoT.

In the third quarter that ended September 29, 2024, NXPI’s revenue increased 3.9% quarter-over-quarter to $3.25 billion, while its non-GAAP gross profit rose 3.2% from the prior period to $1.89 billion. Its non-GAAP operating income came in at $1.15 billion, up 7.6% quarter-over-quarter.

Furthermore, non-GAAP net income attributable to stockholders amounted to $890 million and $3.45 per share, indicating increases of 7.4% and 7.8% from the prior quarter, respectively.

As per the company’s guidance for the fourth quarter of 2024, NXPI’s total revenue is expected to be between $3 billion and $3.20 billion. The company expects non-GAAP gross profit to be $1.71 billion to $1.86 billion and non-GAAP operating income to be in the range of $994 million to $1.12 billion. Also, its non-GAAP EPS is expected to be $2.93 – $3.33.

Street expects NXPI’s revenue and EPS for the fiscal year (ending December 2025) to increase 0.6% and marginally year-over-year to $12.68 billion and $13.03. In addition, the company has surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

Over the past month, the stock has gained marginally to close the last trading session at $208.55.

NXPI’s POWR Ratings reflect its promising outlook. The stock has a B grade for Value and Quality. Within the Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry, NXPI is ranked #14 in the list of 90 stocks.

Click here to access additional ratings of NXPI for Stability, Growth, Momentum, and Sentiment.

SIEGY shares were trading at $103.45 per share on Monday afternoon, down $3.40 (-3.18%). Year-to-date, SIEGY has gained 7.00%, versus a 1.83% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

