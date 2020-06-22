SIG – The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Monday, June 22, 2020 are SIG, ODP, AU, VEDL, and FL.

The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Monday, June 22, 2020 are SIG, ODP, AU, VEDL, and FL. Below is a recap of how they fared.

Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) Daily Price Recap

The choppiness in the recent daily price action of Signet Jewelers Ltd continues; to start today, it came in at a price of 11.94 US dollars, up 7.37% ($0.82) since the previous day. This move happened on lower volume, as yesterday’s volume was down 49.51% from the day before — and down 42.94% from the same day the week before. The daily price chart of Signet Jewelers Ltd below illustrates.

Its beta is lower than 0.57% of US dividend stocks.

Office Depot Inc (ODP) Daily Price Recap

Office Depot Inc is up 6.52% ($0.15) since the previous day, marking a reversal from the day prior — and the end of a 3 day negative run. This move happened on lower volume, as yesterday’s volume was down 43.6% from the day before — and down 2.05% from the same day the week before. Below is a daily price chart of Office Depot Inc.

Dividend investors may wish to pay attention to the equity discount rate of dividend stocks, and for ODP, its lower than that of 43.61% of US dividend-issuing stocks.

Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) Daily Price Recap

Anglogold Ashanti Ltd is up 6.11% ($1.59) since the day prior, marking the 2nd day in a row it has gone up. This move happened on lower volume, as yesterday’s volume was down 15.94% from the day before — and down 28.11% from the same day the week before. Below is a daily price chart of Anglogold Ashanti Ltd.

Dividend investors may wish to pay attention to the beta of dividend stocks, and for AU, its lower than that of 98.46% of US dividend-issuing stocks.

Vedanta Ltd (VEDL) Daily Price Recap

Vedanta Ltd entered today at $5.77, up 6.07% ($0.33) from the day prior. This move happened on lower volume, as yesterday’s volume was down 37.68% from the day before — and down 32.97% from the same day the week before. Here is a daily price chart of Vedanta Ltd.

Its equity discount rate is lower than 32.25% of US dividend stocks.

Foot Locker Inc (FL) Daily Price Recap

29.52 was the closing price of the day for Foot Locker Inc, resulting in today being one in which price moved up 5.09% ($1.43) from the previous day. The price move occurred on volume that was down 8.35% from the day prior, but up 29.46% from the same day the week before. Below is a daily price chart of Foot Locker Inc.

Its dividend discount model value score is higher than 66.59% of US dividend stocks.

SIG shares were unchanged in after-hours trading Monday. Year-to-date, SIG has declined -44.30%, versus a -2.92% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

