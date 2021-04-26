Be Like Cathie Wood and Let Skillz Pay the Bills

: SKLZ | Skillz Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

SKLZ – You can buy Skillz (SKLZ) stock because the CEO of ARK Investment did, but there are other reasons to lean bullish on this mobile e-sports company.

David MoadelBy David Moadel

Apr 26, 2021


Upon its merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Flying Eagle Acquisition, Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) was introduced to the trading community and a wild, volatile ride began for SKLZ stock holders.

You might say that history was made because Skillz was actually the first publicly traded mobile e-sports platform.

At the time of the merger, Skills founder and CEO Andrew Paradise declared, “We stand at the intersection of mobile gaming and esports, perhaps the two most exciting growth opportunities of the next decade.”

That’s an awfully bold statement, and some skeptics might disagree. One notable investor, however, is leaning bullish and taking a long position – and maybe you should, too.

A Closer Look at SKLZ Stock

For much of 2020, SKLZ stock gradually taxied down the runway, so to speak. Prior to the big liftoff, the share price stayed close to $10 for a while.

Towards the end of the year, the bulls finally started to show signs of life. November and December were particularly strong months, with Skillz shares ending 2020 at around $20.

The momentum continued into the new year, with SKLZ stock topping out at a 52-week high of $46.30 on Feb. 5, 2021. Unfortunately, gravity started to take hold after that.

The share price slid during the next couple of months, landing at $18.17 on April 23.

Perhaps if stock traders discerned the real value of Skillz as a disruptive business – and if a famous investor happened to take a sizable stake – then a major turnaround might be right around the corner.

The Wood That Built the Ark

When ARK Investment Management CEO and CIO Cathie Wood talks, people listen. There aren’t many investors who are bona fide household names, but she’s one of them.

Wood’s company is known for building funds that invest in companies with disruptive potential. Some of those companies are under the radar and therefore could provide spectacular returns.

Of course, there’s risk involved in owning under-the-radar names. Yet, it’s Wood’s fearlessness that seems to appeal to so many of today’s young, bold traders.

Now, I’m certainly not suggesting that you should buy a stock simply because a famous fund manager likes it. Nevertheless, Wood’s stamp of approval might offer an added incentive to add Skills to your portfolio.

Reportedly, ARK Investment’s funds recently added more than 5 million shares of SKLZ stock. That surely says a lot about Wood’s outlook on Skillz as a business.

As we might expect, the share price moved higher after this news item was released to the public. Still, the stock has plenty of room to the upside and, as we’ve seen, has demonstrated the ability to go much higher.

What’s in the Sauce?

Now, let’s veer away from ARK and Wood, and towards Skillz and what the company has to offer.

After all, if you’re going to invest in a company, you should be able to identify something that differentiates it from the competition. We might call this the “secret sauce.”

Okay, I’ll admit it. I’m totally stealing that phrase from InvestorPlace contributor Luke Lango, who blew me away with his take on SKLZ stock.

To give you a primer on what Skillz does, the company “offers software that helps take a regular mobile game and turn it into an esports phenomenon,” according to InvestorPlace contributor Sarah Smith.

Moreover, Skillz “helps host tournaments and also produces gameplay clips and highlights.”

This is undoubtedly a smart niche market to be involved with in a time when mobile gaming and e-sports are ultra-popular.

There’s already some secret sauce there, but informed investors should want more flavor. For that, I’ll turn back to Lango, who pointed to Skillz’ proprietary anti-cheat algorithm.

This is an essential, value-added component of Skillz’ platform because it “keeps these games fair” as unfortunately, cheating is common in mobile e-sports.

The Bottom Line

Between Wood’s stamp of approval and the tasty anti-cheating secret sauce, a compelling bull thesis could be built around Skillz today.

And with lots of room for upside, SKLZ stock could add some spice – and admittedly, a dash of volatility – to your portfolio.

On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Top 10 Growth Stocks

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

9 "Must Own" Stocks for 2021

SKLZ shares fell $0.02 (-0.11%) in premarket trading Monday. Year-to-date, SKLZ has declined -9.95%, versus a 11.85% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: David Moadel


David Moadel has provided compelling content – and crossed the occasional line – on behalf of Crush the Street, Market Realist, TalkMarkets, Finom Group, Benzinga, and (of course) InvestorPlace.com. He also serves as the chief analyst and market researcher for Portfolio Wealth Global and hosts the popular financial YouTube channel Looking at the Markets. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SKLZGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is the Bull Market Over???

The past year for the S&P 500 (SPY) has been as bullish as they come. And yet seemingly out of nowhere investors have become very defensive of late. Why is this? And what does it mean for the future health of this bull market? Read on below for the answers…
Apr 21, 2021 | 12:37pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy, 2 to Sell

Cathie Wood is betting on a genomic revolution because she believes it will be the next big industry disrupting development. We believe Wood’s favorite stocks, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) and Incyte Corporation (INCY), have attractive upside potential and are ideal investment bets now. Conversely, we think Wood’s investments in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) and Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) may have a long journey before they can launch their products commercially. So, we believe they are best avoided now.
Apr 22, 2021 | 3:32pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 10 Growth Stocks

Let me prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that we are in the midst of a stock market bubble. Even better, let me explain why stocks (SPY) will rise for another 12-24 months so you can ride it higher and then parachute out at the peak. And just for good measure I will share my top 10 stocks for today’s market. Read on below for more...
Apr 7, 2021 | 1:03pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Chip Stocks That Could Soar in Q2 2021

Though the current semiconductor shortage is causing significant problems for many industries, semiconductor stocks are benefiting from increased demand. This is likely to continue to push certain semiconductor stocks higher in Q2.
Apr 22, 2021 | 2:46pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 10 Growth Stocks

Let me prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that we are in the midst of a stock market bubble. Even better, let me explain why stocks (SPY) will rise for another 12-24 months so you can ride it higher and then parachute out at the peak. And just for good measure I will share my top 10 stocks for today’s market. Read on below for more...
Apr 7, 2021 | 1:03pm

Read More Stories

More Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SKLZ News