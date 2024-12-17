As businesses navigate challenges related to data ownership and security, cloud solutions are gaining traction, moving beyond traditional providers. Meanwhile, AI fuels innovation in cloud offerings, driving growth in both public and private cloud services and creating strong investment opportunities in cloud ETFs.

With a heightened focus on AI capabilities and data security, investors should consider top cloud ETFs, such as Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU), WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD), and First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY).

Cloud providers are embracing retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) services to improve generative AI accuracy, driving innovation and competitiveness. As businesses invest in cloud technology for flexibility and growth, global public cloud spending is projected to rise 20.4% to $675.40 billion in 2024, while the overall cloud computing market is projected to reach $945 billion by 2025.

Hence, investors are increasingly turning to cloud computing ETFs, which focus on companies powering the digital revolution through infrastructure, software, and platforms. These ETFs present strong growth opportunities, benefiting from the sector’s rapid expansion. Given this favorable backdrop, let’s evaluate the three Technology Equities ETFs picks, starting with number three.

ETF #3: Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU)

CLOU is an exchange-traded fund launched and managed by Global X Management Company LLC. It invests in the public equity markets globally. The fund invests in stocks of companies in “SaaS,” “PaaS,” “IaaS,” managed server storage, data center “REITs,” and cloud and edge computing infrastructure, focusing on both growth and value stocks across diverse market capitalizations. It seeks to track the performance of the Indxx Global Cloud Computing Index using a full replication technique.

With $381.90 million in assets under management (AUM), CLOU’s top holding Snowflake, Inc. (SNOW) with a 4.81% weighting, followed by Shopify, Inc. (SHOP), with a 4.79% weighting, and Twilio, Inc. (TWLO), with 4.63%. It has a total of 38 holdings.

It has an expense ratio of 0.68%, higher than the category average of 0.58%. It currently has a NAV of $25.12. CLOU’s fund outflows were $13.93 million over the past month.

CLOU has gained 27.2% over the past three months and 32.1% over the past six months to close the last trading session at $25.38.

CLOU’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The ETF’s overall A rating equates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, each weighted to an optimal degree.

CLOU has an A grade for Buy & Hold and Trade and a B for Peer. Of the 119 ETFs in the A-rated Technology Equities ETFs group, it is ranked #40. Click here to access all of CLOU’s POWR Ratings.

ETF #2: WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD)

WCLD is an exchange-traded fund launched by WisdomTree, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Mellon Investments Corporation and WisdomTree Asset Management, Inc. The fund invests in global public equity markets, targeting stocks of companies in the cloud computing sectors. It focuses on both growth and value stocks across various market capitalizations and includes socially conscious companies promoting environmental responsibility. WCLD seeks to track the performance of the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index using a representative sampling technique.

With $533.50 million in AUM, the fund has a total of 65 holdings. WCLD’s top holding is TWLO with a 2.24% weighting, followed by Asana, Inc. (ASAN), with a 2.22% weighting, and Atlassian Corp. (TEAM) with 2.19%.

WCLD has an expense ratio of 0.45%, lower than the category average of 0.58%. It currently has a NAV of $39.92. Its fund inflows came in at $20.36 million over the past month.

WCLD has gained 34.4% over the past six months and 30.3% over the past three months to close the last trading session at $40.64.

WCLD’s strong outlook is reflected in its POWR Ratings. The ETF has an overall rating of A, translating to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It has an A grade for Buy & Hold and Trade. It is ranked #35 in the same group. To access all the POWR Ratings for WCLD, click here.

ETF #1: First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY)

SKYY is an exchange-traded fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors LP. The fund invests in public equity markets, targeting companies in information technology, software, IT and internet services, infrastructure, data management, storage, hardware, and platforms for software creation via virtualization or middleware delivered online. It invests in both growth and value stocks across diversified market capitalizations and seeks to track the performance of the ISE CTA Cloud Computing Index using a full replication technique.

With $3.85 billion in AUM, the fund has a total of 64 holdings. SKYY’s top holding is AppLovin Corp. (APP), with a 5.27% weighting, followed by Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), with a 3.84% weighting, and Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) with 3.84%.

SKYY has an expense ratio of 0.60%, higher than the category average of 0.58%. It currently has a NAV of $125.38. Its fund outflows came in at $110.84 million over the past month.

SKYY has gained 45% year-to-date and 46.5% over the past year to close the last trading session at $127.16.

SKYY’s strong outlook is reflected in its POWR Ratings. The ETF has an overall rating of A, translating to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It has an A grade for Buy & Hold and Trade. It is ranked #13 in the Technology Equities ETFs group. To access all the POWR Ratings for SKYY, click here.

What To Do Next?

Get your hands on this special report with 3 low priced companies with tremendous upside potential even in today’s volatile markets:

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year >

Want More Great Investing Ideas? 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

SKYY shares were trading at $126.25 per share on Tuesday afternoon, down $0.91 (-0.72%). Year-to-date, SKYY has gained 44.01%, versus a 28.06% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Abhishek Bhuyan

Abhishek embarked on his professional journey as a financial journalist due to his keen interest in discerning the fundamental factors that influence the future performance of financial instruments. More...

More Resources for the Stocks in this Article