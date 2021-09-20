Schlumberger Limited (SLB) supplies reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing technology to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The Paris, France-headquartered company operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. In comparison, Baker Hughes Company (BKR) in Houston, Tex., delivers a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS); Oilfield Equipment (OFE); Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS); and Digital Solutions (DS).

Increasing oil and gas extraction activities over the past few years have led to a rise in demand for oil & gas products and services globally. In addition, the need for technological advancements in drilling and the adoption of new techniques are major factors driving the growth of the oil & gas equipment industry. The global oilfield equipment market is expected to reach $144.43 billion in 2027, growing at a 2.8% CAGR. Both SLB and BKR are expected to continue benefiting from the industry tailwinds.

SLB has gained 23.5% in price over the past nine months, while BKR has returned 11.4% over this period. Also, SLB’s 29.7% gains year-to-date compare with BKR’s 14.8% returns. In terms of their past year’s performance, BKR is the winner with 57.6% gains versus SLB’s 48.4%.

But which stock is a better buy now? Let’s find out.

Latest Developments

On September 8, SLB agreed with EnerVenue to deploy the latter’s uniquely differentiated nickel-hydrogen battery technology to advance large-scale deployment of nickel-hydrogen battery technology across selected global markets. This move should allow SLB to emerge as one of the long-term energy transition infrastructure leaders in the industry.

On September 14, BKR and C3 AI (AI) successfully deployed the BHC3 Production Optimization enterprise AI application at MEG Energy, an Alberta, Canada -based energy company, to improve its operational capabilities. “This is an exciting deployment, as BakerHughesC3.ai solutions are now serving MEG Energy’s technology and operational excellence objectives with scaled, domain-specific enterprise AI,” according to Uwem Ukpong, executive vice president of regions, alliances and enterprise sales at BKR.

Recent Financial Results

SLB’s revenues increased 5% year-over-year to $5.63 billion in its fiscal second quarter, ended June 30. Its adjusted EBITDA stood at $1.20 billion, up 43% from the same period last year. Its non-GAAP net income grew 525% from its year-ago value to $431 million. The company’s non-GAAP EPS increased 500% year-over-year to $0.30.

For the second quarter, ended June 30, BKR’s revenues increased 9% year-over-year to $5.14 billion. Its adjusted EBITDA grew 38% from its year-ago value to $611 million, while its adjusted net income improved 367.7% year-over-year to $83 million. The company’s adjusted EPS improved 300% year-over-year to $0.10.

Past and Expected Financial Performance

SLB’s EBIT and revenues have declined at CAGRs of 14.3% and 12.4%, respectively, over the past three years. Also, SLB’s EPS declined at a 20.4% rate per annum over the past five years. Analysts expect the company’s revenue to increase 10.5% in the current quarter, 11.3% in the next quarter. However, its revenue is expected to decline 2.6% in the current year. The company’s EPS is expected to grow 118.7% in the current quarter, 77.3% in the next quarter, and 85.3% in the current year.