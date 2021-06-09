Sundial vs. Neptune Wellness: Which Cannabis Stock is a Better Buy?

: SNDL | Sundial Growers Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

SNDL – Sundial Growers (SNDL) and Neptune Wellness (NEPT) are two small cap cannabis companies that have seen their share prices rally in the past month. Many believe that this positive momentum can continue, which is why today we’re going to analyze these two companies to see which is a better buy now.

Aditya RaghunathBy Aditya Raghunath

Jun 9, 2021


In the last two years, Canadian cannabis stocks have trailed the broader markets by a significant margin. These “north of the border” pot stocks were impacted by lower-than-expected demand, resulting in oversupply, high inventory levels, low profit margins and billion-dollar write-downs. A thriving black market did not help either which exacerbated the sell-off. 

However, in the past month, Canadian marijuana stocks have been rebounding. This is a result from many producers streamlining operations, reducing output and cutting losses to drive profit margins higher.

Here, we take a look at two small cap pot stocks which are Sundial Growers (SNDL) and Neptune Wellness (NEPT) to see which is a better investment today.

Sundial Growers

Since hitting its 52-week high of $3.96 in February, shares of Sundial Growers have taken a pounding, due to its weak fundamentals and massive losses. It continued to disappoint investors in Q1 after sales were down 32% year over year at $9.9 million.

However, during its earnings call, the company’s management explained it would be reducing its product portfolio and focus on high-margin products which will improve the bottom-line. In Q1, its gross margin was negative which is far from ideal for Sundial’s stakeholders.

Sundial is also looking to become a cannabis financier and it invested $100 million in other marijuana companies, generating close to $16 million in non-cannabis sales. This allowed the company to report a positive adjusted EBITDA in Q1.

Sundial has diluted substantial investor wealth as it continued to raise equity capital. Alternatively, it ended Q1 with a cash balance of almost $750 million and its balance-sheet is also debt-free. Sundial will use this liquidity for investment purposes as well as accretive acquisitions thereby allowing it to gain traction in a rapidly expanding market.

SNDL stock is valued at a market cap of $2.16 billion. Its sales are expected to decline by 3.4% to $48.7 million which shows the stock is trading at a very expensive price to sales multiple of 43.5x.

Neptune Wellness

Neptune Wellness operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It has built a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products. It offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in multiple health and wellness verticals including cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals as well as white label packaged goods.

In 2019, the company received a processing license from Health Canada allowing it to process and sell cannabis products. In the fiscal third quarter of 2021, Neptune’s sales were down 64% year over year at $3.33 million while it reported a negative gross profit of $8.91 million. Further, its adjusted EBITDA loss widened by 342% to $8.49 million in Q3 while its net loss stood at a mammoth $73.8 million or $0.59 per share. In the prior year period, the company reported a net income of $5.6 million or $0.06 per share.

In fiscal 2021, analysts expect Neptune’s sales to increase by 62.4% to $48 million and by 196% to $142.5 million in 2022. This means its trading at a forward price to 2022 sales multiple of less than 2x given its market cap of $278 million.

The verdict

We can see that Sundial and Neptune are both grappling with high cost of sales and are focused on improving profitability. However, Neptune’s significantly lower valuation and high growth rates forecast in fiscal 2022 make it a better bet right now.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

How to Trade The NEW Stock Market Bubble?

5 Ways to Beat the S&P 500

SNDL shares were trading at $1.19 per share on Wednesday afternoon, up $0.03 (+2.59%). Year-to-date, SNDL has gained 151.32%, versus a 13.38% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aditya Raghunath


Aditya Raghunath is a financial journalist who writes about business, public equities, and personal finance. His work has been published on several digital platforms in the U.S. and Canada, including The Motley Fool, Finscreener, and Market Realist. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SNDLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
NEPTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Ways to Beat the S&P 500

Most individual investors underperform the stock market (SPY). Sadly 85% of mutual fund managers also come up short of the mark. So what does work? Quant investing which now makes up more than 50% of daily trading activity. However, these method seem out of reach for most investors. That is all about to change as I will show 5 ways to apply quant investing models to help you beat the market going forward. Read on for more.
May 27, 2021 | 5:55pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Silver ETFs to Buy Before The Next Reddit-Fueled Squeeze

Silver (SLV) could be the next target of Reddit traders. Already, there are some signs that they are gaining traction such as a drop in COMEX inventories and an increase in PSLV's AUM. Find out 3 ETFs you should consider buying to take advantage of the next, potential short squeeze.
Jun 7, 2021 | 1:32pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Trade the Stock Market Rotation?

The first week of each month is when the most influential economic reports are released. That party got started today with another impressive ISM Manufacturing announcement rising to 61.2. Even more exciting was the 67.0 reading for New Orders, which means we should expect more strength ahead. Next up is ISM Services on Thursday followed by Government Employment Situation on Friday. The outcome for these reports could be the necessary clues telling us whether the S&P 500 (SPY) will be stuck under 4,200 a while longer. Or if a breakout above is about to unfold. We will discuss all that and more in this week’s commentary. Read on below to find out more…
Jun 2, 2021 | 12:58pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Agriculture Stocks to Bet on Rising Commodity Prices

Due to improving economic conditions and inflationary concerns, global commodity prices have been soaring this year. Grains, in particular, have hit multi-year highs, which is great news for agriculture stocks such as Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) and AGCO Corporation (AGCO).
Jun 7, 2021 | 9:47am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Trade the Stock Market Rotation?

The first week of each month is when the most influential economic reports are released. That party got started today with another impressive ISM Manufacturing announcement rising to 61.2. Even more exciting was the 67.0 reading for New Orders, which means we should expect more strength ahead. Next up is ISM Services on Thursday followed by Government Employment Situation on Friday. The outcome for these reports could be the necessary clues telling us whether the S&P 500 (SPY) will be stuck under 4,200 a while longer. Or if a breakout above is about to unfold. We will discuss all that and more in this week’s commentary. Read on below to find out more…
Jun 2, 2021 | 12:58pm

Read More Stories

More Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SNDL News