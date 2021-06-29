Sundial vs. Tilray: Which Cannabis Stock is a Better Buy?

: SNDL | Sundial Growers Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

SNDL – The cannabis industry continues to grow quickly. However, many marijuana stocks are trading at high multiples. With this in mind, today I’ll analyze Sundial (SNDL) and Tilray (TLRY) to determine which is the better cannabis bet right now.

Aditya RaghunathBy Aditya Raghunath

Jun 29, 2021


The cannabis industry is growing quickly. In 2020, the global cannabis market was estimated to be valued at $20.5 billion and it’s expected to reach $90.4 billion by 2026.

However, given the increase in competition and negative profit margins of most marijuana producers, it’s important to identify companies with leadership positions that have the potential to derive outsized gains.

Sundial (SNDL) and Tilray (TLRY) are two Canadian cannabis companies that have been extremely volatile this past year. Let’s see which stock is a better buy right now.

Tilray merged with Aphria

Tilray completed its merger with Aphria in May 2021 creating the largest cannabis company in Canada. While it will be impacted by integration challenges in the near term, the combined entity should be profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis by the end of 2021.

Tilray will also lead the Canadian retail cannabis market and can take advantage of its existing presence in Europe to gain traction in that region as well. Aphria is the largest medical marijuana distributor in Germany while Tilray has a production facility in Portugal.

Further, Manitoba Harvest that is part of Tilray, is one the largest hemp foods producers in the U.S. Aphria also acquired Sweetwater Brewing which is a craft beer manufacturer, in late 2020. These acquisitions will allow Tilray to leverage its expertise across verticals and enter the U.S. markets at an aggressive pace once cannabis is legalized at the federal level.

In the most recent quarter, Tilray sales fell 8% year over year to $48 million while Aphria’s top-line was up 6% at CA$154 million. Both the companies have not impressed investors based on their financials recently.

Analysts expect Tilray sales to rise from $562 million in 2021 to $861 million in 2022 which means the stock is valued at a forward price to 2022 sales multiple of 9.44x. Wall Street also expects its loss per share to narrow from $1.69 in 2021 to $0.22 in 2022.

Sundial investors have experienced wild swings in 2021

Sundial stock has been part of the Reddit-fueled short squeeze saga making it extremely vulnerable to wild swings in 2021. SNDL stock IPO’ed in August 2019 and touched a record high of $11.5 per share shortly after going public. However, it fell to $0.47 per share by the end of 2020 and was one of the worst-performing Canadian cannabis stocks.

However, the “meme stock” was targeted by the Reddit group of retail traders which sent its shares to $2.1 in February 2021. It’s trading at $0.95 per share right now.

In the last 12 months, Sundial sales were $56.8 million, significantly lower than its revenue of $76 million in 2019. In Q1 of 2021, Sundial sales were down 30% year over year at CA$11.7 million. Its quarterly results in Canada are really poor when you consider Canada’s cannabis sales rose 65% year over year in March.

Sundial confirmed it will reduce its product portfolio significantly and focus on high-margin items going forward. The company is also shifting its business model and is looking to create alternate revenue streams by financing other cannabis companies. In Q1, its investments and loans generated close to CA$16 million in sales which was more than revenue from cannabis distribution.

One thing working for Sundial is its massive cash position of $750 million and a debt-free balance sheet. In 2020, the company’s operating expenses were less than $40 million providing Sundial with enough liquidity to stage a turnaround.

Sundial has diluted shareholder wealth in the last 12-months via multiple equity raises. However, a diversified revenue base, improving profit margins, and accretive acquisitions may allow the stock to gain momentum in 2021.

Analysts expect Sundial sales to fall 9.5% to $45.72 million in 2021 and rise by 55.6% to $71 million in 2022. It suggests SNDL stock is valued at a price to sales multiple of 25x which is extremely steep.

The final verdict

When comparing these two cannabis companies, I believe Tilray is the better investment right now.  Both companies are trading at high multiples, but Sundial is extremely overvalued.  Further, Tilray’s leadership position and enormous size in the Canadian markets make it more attractive than Sundial.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

Stock Market Outlook for 2nd Half of 2021

5 Ways to Beat the S&P 500

SNDL shares were trading at $0.94 per share on Tuesday afternoon, down $0.03 (-3.51%). Year-to-date, SNDL has gained 98.52%, versus a 15.16% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aditya Raghunath


Aditya Raghunath is a financial journalist who writes about business, public equities, and personal finance. His work has been published on several digital platforms in the U.S. and Canada, including The Motley Fool, Finscreener, and Market Realist. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SNDLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TLRYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks Set to Soar in the Second Half of 2021

With the first half of 2021 almost in the books, it’s time to consider what stocks to hold for the second half. Vale (VALE), ArcelorMittal (MT), and Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) are poised to see their shares rise in the weeks ahead.
Jun 28, 2021 | 9:49am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Health Insurance Stocks That are Better Buys Than Clover Health

One of the most popular meme stocks this week, Clover Health (CLOV) saw huge gains mid-week as retail traders on Reddit pushed up its price in response to a short squeeze. While CLOV may have a good future ahead of it, Molina Healthcare (MOH), UnitedHealth Group (UNH), and Cigna Corporation (CI) are better buys right now.
Jun 25, 2021 | 3:47pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Work-From-Home Stocks to Avoid as People Return to the Office

In response to a largely successful COVID-19 vaccination drive so far, many companies are now planning to reopen their offices—at least to allow some employees to work partly from company offices. Given this backdrop, we believe popular work-from-home stocks Zoom (ZM), DocuSign (DOCU), and Slack (WORK) could witness a retreat in the near term. Hence, we think these names are best avoided now.
Jun 28, 2021 | 4:12pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Chip Stocks that Are a Better Buy Than NVIDIA

Over the last month, semiconductors have started outperforming as the chip shortage is getting worse. While Nvidia (NVDA) is up 40%, investors should look at more undervalued stocks like Semtech (SMTC), Diodes (DIOD), and Amkor Technology (AMKR).
Jun 24, 2021 | 6:07pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Work-From-Home Stocks to Avoid as People Return to the Office

In response to a largely successful COVID-19 vaccination drive so far, many companies are now planning to reopen their offices—at least to allow some employees to work partly from company offices. Given this backdrop, we believe popular work-from-home stocks Zoom (ZM), DocuSign (DOCU), and Slack (WORK) could witness a retreat in the near term. Hence, we think these names are best avoided now.
Jun 28, 2021 | 4:12pm

Read More Stories

More Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SNDL News