Sundial vs. 22nd Century Group: Which Cannabis Stock Is a Better Buy?

: SNDL | Sundial Growers Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

SNDL – Today I’ll analyze two cannabis companies, Sundial Growers (SNDL) and 22nd Century Group (XXII), to see which is currently a better buy.

Aditya RaghunathBy Aditya Raghunath

Sep 22, 2021


Cannabis stocks remain a popular choice among retail investors due to their potential to generate market-beating gains in the upcoming decade. There is a good chance for the U.S. government to legalize marijuana at the federal level in the not too distant future which would push demand significantly higher and make it easier for cannabis companies to access traditional forms of capital to fuel their expansion plans.

However, like in all emerging markets, in the cannabis industry there are several companies that are reporting massive losses and trading at steep valuations. There is a good chance for many of the companies in the cannabis space to go bust, given their high cash burn rate and shareholder dilution. But this high-growth industry will also have a few stocks that will generate exponential gains on the back of inorganic growth, an expanding addressable market and the benefits derived from economies of scale.

Keeping these factors in mind, let’s see which cannabis stock, Sundial (SNDL) or 22nd Century Group (XXII), should be on your radar right now.

Sundial (SNDL) is a high-risk bet

SNDL, a Canadian cannabis producer listed on the NASDAQ, is down 95% from record highs. This steep decline can be attributed to the company’s constant capital raises that diluted shareholder wealth, widening losses and revenue decline.

Earlier this year, SNDL disclosed it will lower its product portfolio and focus on high-margin items to boost its profit margins. The company is also funding other cannabis companies, thereby creating an entirely new revenue stream. In the second quarter of 2021, Sundial’s interest and investment income stood at $9.4 million which was higher than its net cannabis sales of $9.2 million.

SNDL has created a joint venture with private equity company SAF Group to identify investment opportunities in cannabis firms. SNDL has allocated $538 million to the joint venture and

infused capital in several cannabis companies including Indiva Limited, Clever Leaves, The Valens Company and Greenrose Acquisition.

Despite the steep decline of SNDL stock, the company is valued at a market cap of $1.42 billion indicating a forward price to sales multiple of 32x which is really expensive, given its top-line might decline by 12.2% year over year in 2021.

22nd Century Group (XXII) is flying under the radar

A plant biotechnology company, XXII is focused on providing technologies that can alter nicotine levels in tobacco plants, as well as cannabinoids levels in cannabis plants.

The company explains, “Our primary mission in tobacco is to reduce the harm caused by smoking by bringing our reduced nicotine content tobacco cigarettes – containing 95% less nicotine than conventional cigarettes – to adult smokers in the U.S. and international markets. Our mission in hemp/cannabis is to develop and commercialize proprietary hemp/cannabis plants with valuable cannabinoid profiles and desirable agronomic traits.”

The company’s sales are forecast to grow by 26.3% year over year to $35.5 million in 2021 and by 58.4% to $56.2 million in 2022. It shows the stock is valued at a forward price to sales multiple of 13.6x.

XXII’s products might be a game changer for companies who can then control the level of cannabinoids and nicotine, resulting in sustained long-term demand.

The final takeaway

While both the company’s remain unprofitable, XXII’s accelerating revenue growth, lower valuation and the potential to disrupt the cannabis sector makes it currently a better long-term investment than SNDL.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

2022 Stock Market Outlook

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

5 Stocks Ready to BREAKOUT!

SNDL shares were trading at $0.70 per share on Wednesday morning, up $0.01 (+1.04%). Year-to-date, SNDL has gained 47.84%, versus a 18.11% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aditya Raghunath


Aditya Raghunath is a financial journalist who writes about business, public equities, and personal finance. His work has been published on several digital platforms in the U.S. and Canada, including The Motley Fool, Finscreener, and Market Realist. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SNDLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
XXIIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2022 Stock Market Outlook

The stock market (SPY) has continued on a bullish path in 2021. Will that continue in 2022? And what could happen to awaken the bear market from hibernation? 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister explores this and more in this early edition of his 2022 Stock Market Outlook. Read on for full details below...
Sep 16, 2021 | 11:20am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How Recent Bearish Sentiment Will Impact the Stock Market

Last week, the S&P 500 (SPY) fell during a short trading week. Multiple factors were weighing on investor sentiment. First was September's history for being a weaker month for stock performance. In addition, the previous week's August payrolls miss seemed to linger on investors' minds due to concerns that the delta variant of COVID was slowing the rebound in the economy. The real estate sector led declines as long-term interest rates increased. Consumer staples and utility stocks performed the best. In terms of market cap, the small-cap Russell 2000 Index underperformed the market after two strong weeks of outperforming the larger benchmarks. Growth stocks also outperformed Value stocks. I’ll discuss this and more below…
Sep 16, 2021 | 6:52pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Turn Low Priced Stocks into BIG Winners?

Some investors are into growth stocks...some prefer value stocks while others are into momentum, income, chart patterns, insider trading and more. But one area that most investors agree upon is the great appeal in buying low priced stocks. Like those under $10 given the potential that prices soar and you easily beat the stock market (SPY). Read on to discover our brand new strategy for selecting low priced stocks that has led to a surprising +62.88% average annual return. Get the rest below...
Sep 9, 2021 | 6:19pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy at a Reasonable Price

Even with growth stocks falling last week, investors are still pouring money into companies with strong growth potential. When you add in a value component, you get the best of both worlds. That's why investors should consider growth at a reasonable price stocks such as Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK), ManpowerGroup (MAN), AutoNation, Inc. (AN).
Sep 13, 2021 | 5:59pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Turn Low Priced Stocks into BIG Winners?

Some investors are into growth stocks...some prefer value stocks while others are into momentum, income, chart patterns, insider trading and more. But one area that most investors agree upon is the great appeal in buying low priced stocks. Like those under $10 given the potential that prices soar and you easily beat the stock market (SPY). Read on to discover our brand new strategy for selecting low priced stocks that has led to a surprising +62.88% average annual return. Get the rest below...
Sep 9, 2021 | 6:19pm

Read More Stories

More Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SNDL News