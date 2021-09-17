Headquartered in Hong Kong, SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. The company also develops electric vehicles and EV charging solutions through its subsidiaries.

Shares of SPI soared 36.3% in price after the company’s Phoenix Motorcars division announced the production of its third-generation drivetrain products on June 9, 2021. Moreover, the stock has gained 353.3% over the past year, driven by bullish sentiments to close the last trading session at $5.44.

However, the stock is currently trading at a stretched valuation. In terms of trailing-12-months EV/EBITDA, SPI is currently trading at 43.77x, which is 135.4% higher than the 18.60x industry average. Its 1,760.31 trailing-12-month EV/EBIT multiple is 6,826.2% higher than the 25.42 industry average.

Here’s what could shape SPI’s performance in the near term:

Dilutive Equity Offering

On June 9, 2021, SPI issued a $4.21 million convertible promissory note to Streeterville Capital, LLC, a Utah limited liability company. The promissory note bears an interest rate of 10% per annum and has a May 8, 2022, maturity date. The note is convertible into ordinary shares of SPI at $20.00 per share.

The note’s potential conversion to ordinary shares could lead to the dilution of SPI’s share capital, which is expected to diminish its EPS and ROE.

Weak Profit Margins

SPI’s trailing-12-month EBIT margin is 99.3% lower than the 8.69% industry average. Also, the company’s gross profit margin is 75.2% lower than the 49.04% industry average.

Its 0.06% trailing-12-month ROTC is 98.7% lower than the 4.86% industry average. Also, its 2.64% EBITDA margin is 82% lower than the 14.70 industry average of. Its 0.14% Capex/Sales ratio is 93.9% lower than the 2.30% industry average.

Although the company reported 42% revenue growth in its fiscal year 2020, its profit margins remained bleak. Its net loss attributable to shareholders of SPI stood at $6.5 million or $0.40 per share in 2020.

Poor Capital Structure