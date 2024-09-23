As streaming services and podcasts gain popularity, consumers seek personalized listening experiences that match their unique tastes and preferences. Digital radio platforms provide a wide range of channels and content, enabling users to explore niche genres, discover new artists, and access exclusive material not found on traditional radio.

This shift toward customization is boosting the use of digital radio services and driving market growth. According to Cognitive Market Research, the global digital radio broadcasting market will be worth $3.82 billion in 2024 and expand at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2024 to 2031.

Against this backdrop, let’s compare two established audio stocks to analyze which one will hit the right note for investors: Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI).

The Case for Spotify Technology S.A. Stock

With a $73.33 billion market cap, Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

SPOT’s stock has gained 93.5% over the past nine months to close the last trading session at $365.17. Over the past six months, the stock has surged 39.5%.

In terms of the trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio, SPOT’s 1.66x is 234.1% higher than the 0.50x industry average. Likewise, its $21.63 trailing-12-month cash per share is significantly higher than the $1.49 industry average.

SPOT’s revenue for the second quarter that ended June 30, 2024, rose 9.5% year-over-year to €3.81 billion ($3.97 billion). Its gross profit increased 9.4% year-over-year to €1.11 billion ($1.09 billion).

Likewise, the company’s net income came in at €274 million ($305.85 million), compared to a loss of €241 million ($269.01 million) in the previous-year quarter. Also, its earnings per share came in at €1.33, compared to a loss per share of €1.55 in the previous year’s quarter.

Street expects SPOT’s revenue and EPS for the third quarter ending September 2024 to increase 26.5% and 466.9% year-over-year to $4.50 billion and $1.98, respectively. It surpassed Street EPS estimates in three of the trailing quarters.

SPOT’s POWR Ratings reflect its promising outlook. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

The stock has an A grade for Growth and a B for Quality. SPOT is ranked first in the A-rated Entertainment – Radio industry.

In addition to the POWR Ratings I’ve just highlighted, you can see SPOT’s ratings for Value, Sentiment, Momentum, and Stability here.

The Case for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Stock

Valued at $9.61 billion by market cap, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-platform.

SIRI’s stock has gained 3.9% intraday to close the last trading session at $24.95.

SIRI’s trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio of 0.84x is 68.7% higher than the 0.50x industry average. However, its 48.98% trailing-12-month gross profit margin is 4.5% lower than the 51.29% industry average.

SIRI’s revenues for the fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2024, decreased 3.1% year-over-year to $2.18 billion. In contrast, its net income increased 1.9% over the year-ago quarter, reaching $316 million, while its net income per share remained flat at $0.08.

Analysts expect SIRI’s revenue for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, to decrease 3.5% year-over-year to $2.19 billion, while its EPS is expected to be $0.79 for the same quarter.

SIRI’s mixed fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall C rating, translating to Neutral in our proprietary rating system.

SIRI has a C grade for Sentiment, Stability, and Momentum. It is ranked #3 in the same industry.

Click here for the additional POWR Ratings for SIRI (Quality, Value, and Growth).

Spotify (SPOT) vs. SiriusXM (SIRI): Which Audio Stock Will Hit the Right Note for Investors?

The entertainment industry is increasingly shifting toward digital content and streaming services. The ongoing rise in subscription-based and on-demand entertainment has created strong, recurring revenue streams driving growth in the audio industry.

Leading audio companies SPOT and SIRI stand to capitalize on the optimistic industry outlook. However, SPOT’s strong financial performance, higher profitability and promising near-term outlook favor it as the better audio stock pick.

Our research shows that the odds of success increase when one invests in stocks with an Overall Rating of Strong Buy or Buy. View all the top-rated stocks in the Entertainment – Radio industry here.

What To Do Next?

Discover 10 widely held stocks that our proprietary model shows have tremendous downside potential. Please make sure none of these “death trap” stocks are lurking in your portfolio:

10 Stocks to SELL NOW! >

SPOT shares were trading at $369.98 per share on Monday afternoon, up $4.81 (+1.32%). Year-to-date, SPOT has gained 96.89%, versus a 20.52% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Nidhi Agarwal

Nidhi is passionate about the capital market and wealth management, which led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. She holds a bachelor's degree in finance and marketing and is pursuing the CFA program. Her fundamental approach to analyzing stocks helps investors identify the best investment opportunities. More...

More Resources for the Stocks in this Article