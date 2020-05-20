SPY – Let’s stop worrying if this is a bull or bear market. Instead you should discover this proven strategy for consistently pulling trading profits from this volatile market. Examples of recent successful trades include with SPY, BYND, CSCO, DIS, MCD, ROKU and UBER. Learn more below….

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

I have literally poured my heart and soul out in recent commentaries pounding the table on why this is still a bear market. And yet for 9 straight weeks stock went higher now closing in on 3,000.

Yes, I still very much believe my still bearish outlook will be proven correct in the end. And yes, I believe it is still wise to be short the market. But I am starting realize that there is more than one effective trading strategy to attack this one of a kind market.

That is why I reached out to my good friend Adam Mesh, who is one of the most respected traders around. That’s because Adam advocates a different trading strategy. One that actually benefits from the extreme volatility of this market. And one that has a shockingly high winning percentage.

Together we put on a live webinar Thursday evening May 20th to share these ideas with investors (watch replay here).

In this webinar Adam fully spells out the merits of his unique trading strategy including how to…

Limit your risk

Maximize your upside potential

Implement for as little as a few hundred dollars per trade

Enjoy up to 70% winners

7 recent examples of winning trades: S&P 500 ETF (SPY) Beyond Meat (BYND) Cisco (CSCO) Disney (DIS) McDonalds (MCD) Roku (ROKU) Uber (UBER)



What I found most fascinating about the approach is that this is actually one of the favorite approaches of the top Wall Street investors. They see it as a way of almost acting as a landlord on a stock collecting steady rent payments. That is where we get into the idea of consistent winners.

But just because some of Wall Street’s top players favor this trading strategy doesn’t mean it’s complicated.

Nor do you need to invest millions in each position. In fact, you can place these types of trades for as little as a few hundred dollars.

Again, this is truly one of the best way to address this crazy, volatile market. And all you need to learn is now available in the replay video we just posted online. Get access by clicking the link below.

Watch Webinar Replay Now!

SPY shares . Year-to-date, SPY has declined -7.20%, versus a -7.20% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Steve Reitmeister

Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...

More Resources for the Stocks in this Article