The market (SPY) has rallied impressively from the March lows. So do we buy or sell stocks at this time? Steve Reitmeister lays it all out in this timely presentation.

By Steve Reitmeister
Apr 23, 2020

On Thursday April 23rd Steve Reitmeister joined Adam Mesh, and a large live webinar audience, to share his REVISED: 2020 Stock Market Outlook.

Why did Steve need to revise his previous outlook shared in December 2020?

I think we all know it is about the devastation of the Coronavirus that quickly pushed stocks into bear territory. And yet, over the past few weeks stocks have bounced mightily. Some even believe the new bull market has begun.

Steve Reitmeister wants to set the record straight with this presentation to help investors outperform the rest of the year. In order to do that he covers these vital topics:

  • Why Still a Bear Market!
  • Presidential Election is Also Trouble for Stocks
  • Strategy to Profit EVEN During a Bear Market
  • Top 10 Picks for the Bear Market
  • And more to get you ready to succeed the rest of the year.

This was one of the most well attended investment webinars of the year. And the crowd stayed locked in to the very end given the steady stream of helpful insight. You can watch it now on demand by clicking the link below:

Watch: REVISED 2020 Stock Market Outlook

Learn More About Steve Reitmeister

SPY shares . Year-to-date, SPY has declined -12.78%, versus a -12.78% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steve Reitmeister


Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...


Event/DateSymbolNews DetailStart PriceEnd PriceChangePOWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
