SPY – Yes this “always phony” bear market rally is coming to an end. Time for stocks (SPY) to head lower as the bear market rolls on. Here is why that is the case + 9 strategies to churn profits as stocks head lower and much more. Read on…

Sell in May is the annual question for investors. And every year I tell folks to throw out all the historical patterns because they are meaningless.

The only thing that really matters is the current investment environment. Most of the time that points to riding the bull market to new heights.

Unfortunately not the case now. The current investment landscape is still very bearish no matter how splendiferous the recent rally may have appeared.

On Thursday and Friday it finally seems that investors realize that they got way ahead of themselves. And that this crater in our economy from the Coronavirus will not be refilled any time soon. Thus, lower stock prices is the logical outcome.

I recently spoke about this very thing with investing legend Marc Chaikin. He too is quite bearish and believes that investors need to prepare for the next leg lower.

That is why he asked me to create a presentation for his customers to explain:

Why this is still a bear market

9 strategies I am using to defeat the bear

How to create a portfolio that will gain as the market heads lower

Top 10 picks for this portfolio (6 stocks and 4 inverse ETFs)

And much more…

This new presentation was shared live Thursday evening and now available on demand. This weekend is a great time to review so you can prepare your portfolio for the week ahead. Enjoy!

SPY shares fell $0.74 (-0.26%) in after-hours trading Friday. Year-to-date, SPY has declined -11.62%, versus a -11.62% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Steve Reitmeister

Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...

