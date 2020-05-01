Sell in May? HECK YES!!!

NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 News, Ratings, and Charts

SPY – Yes this “always phony” bear market rally is coming to an end. Time for stocks (SPY) to head lower as the bear market rolls on. Here is why that is the case + 9 strategies to churn profits as stocks head lower and much more. Read on…

By Steve Reitmeister
May 1, 2020

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Sell in May is the annual question for investors. And every year I tell folks to throw out all the historical patterns because they are meaningless.

The only thing that really matters is the current investment environment. Most of the time that points to riding the bull market to new heights.

Unfortunately not the case now. The current investment landscape is still very bearish no matter how splendiferous the recent rally may have appeared.

On Thursday and Friday it finally seems that investors realize that they got way ahead of themselves. And that this crater in our economy from the Coronavirus will not be refilled any time soon. Thus, lower stock prices is the logical outcome.

I recently spoke about this very thing with investing legend Marc Chaikin. He too is quite bearish and believes that investors need to prepare for the next leg lower.

That is why he asked me to create a presentation for his customers to explain:

  • Why this is still a bear market
  • 9 strategies I am using to defeat the bear
  • How to create a portfolio that will gain as the market heads lower
  • Top 10 picks for this portfolio (6 stocks and 4 inverse ETFs)
  • And much more…

This new presentation was shared live Thursday evening and now available on demand. This weekend is a great time to review so you can prepare your portfolio for the week ahead. Enjoy!

Watch Now: 9 Simple Strategies to REGROW Your Portfolio

 

Learn More About Steve Reitmeister

 

SPY shares fell $0.74 (-0.26%) in after-hours trading Friday. Year-to-date, SPY has declined -11.62%, versus a -11.62% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steve Reitmeister


Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SPYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DIAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
IWMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MDYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
QQQGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Top Stories on StockNews.com

NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 News, Ratings, and Charts

Sell in May? HECK YES!!!

Yes this "always phony" bear market rally is coming to an end. Time for stocks (SPY) to head lower as the bear market rolls on. Here is why that is the case + 9 strategies to churn profits as stocks head lower and much more. Read on...
May 1, 2020 | 5:12pm
: ACB | Aurora Cannabis Inc. Common Shares News, Ratings, and Charts

Marijuana Stocks Weekly Recap

Economic news out of the cannabis sector this week includes highlights from Aurora Cannabis (ACB), Canopy Growth (CGC), and Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR).
May 1, 2020 | 4:50pm
: ACB | Aurora Cannabis Inc. Common Shares News, Ratings, and Charts

What to Look For When Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Releases its Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Despite Aurora Cannabis’s (ACB) disappointing performance over the past few quarters, investors are once again gearing up for the company to report their earnings
May 1, 2020 | 4:31pm
NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Hedge This Stock Market Rebound

Today's article features the SPY, and reveals how you can hedge this stock market rebound. Continue reading for all these important details.
May 1, 2020 | 1:09pm
NASDAQ: GWPH | GW Pharmaceuticals Plc News, Ratings, and Charts

What Can Investors Expect From GW Pharmaceuticals When it Reports Earnings?

Today we’re going to focus on GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) as we get closer to their next earnings report, scheduled for May 11, 2020
Apr 30, 2020 | 7:17pm

Read More Stories

More SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) News View All

Event/DateSymbolNews DetailStart PriceEnd PriceChangePOWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SPY News
Page generated in 1.3394 seconds.