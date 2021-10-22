Day after day, customers keep asking us the same question.

Where are the best stock picks on StockNews.com?

It seems like a pretty simple question. But really to provide an accurate answer we have to cover a few layers…kind of like an onion.

My goal today is to share key insights on these various layers so that investors can track down the best stocks on StockNews. That includes a list of the current 10 Best POWR Ratings stocks. But first, let me make this proclamation:

There is no doubt about it.

The best thing we offer on StockNews.com is the POWR Ratings. That’s because the computer driven analysis of 118 factors for every company leads to discovering stocks ready to excel.

This shines through brightly with the +30.72% annual return for our A rated stocks going back to 1999. And so far this year is on a healthy +35.53% annualized pace.

For as great as that is, there are still 1,302 Buy rated stocks on the site today. Yes, that is a smaller group than the 10,000+ stocks available for trade on US exchanges…but still requires a lot of work to narrow to the ones that end up in your portfolio.

96% Improvement

We all agree. 1,302 stocks is too many stocks to research.

That is why we created five different newsletter services harnessing the POWR Ratings, yet narrowing down to the best picks for different investor types.

All in all there are currently 56 stock recommendations across these services. That is a helpful 96% reduction in the number of stocks for investors to review. Here is the service by service breakdown:

Newsletter # of Stocks in the Portfolio POWR Stocks Under $10 15 Reitmeister Total Return 11 POWR Charts 1 POWR Growth 15 POWR Value 14

Even more impressive is to discover that 45 out of these stocks are winners. 80% winners is not easy to accomplish when you realize how volatile the market has been the past few months.

Yet that is exactly the point of our newsletters.

You get the best of quantitative investing thanks to the computer generated POWR Ratings model. On top of that is having a team of experienced editors to hand pick the selections for you.

Truly, the best of the best.

You Still Haven’t Answered the Question

You are correct. We are just narrowing our way down to answer the original question of where investors can find the best stock picks on StockNews.com.

One way to answer the question is to note that every investor is different. Some are more aggressive…and some more conservative.

While others are more focused on the virtue of fundamental investing. Whereas there is a legion of investors who believe price action and charts point the way to trading success.

This is another way of saying that we built 5 different newsletters with 5 different missions covering everything from growth to value to charts to marketing timing to stocks under $10. Each one of them harnessing the outperformance found in the POWR Ratings.

Thus, the best stocks picks for YOU is a very personal decision based on what investing style suits you best. So review the list of 5 newsletters above and consider which is in your wheelhouse.

Then start a 30 day trial to POWR Platinum which is a bundle of all 5 newsletter services. The cost is only $1.

One More Layer to Peel Back

Not every investor is married to an investment style. They simply want to know which service is producing the best performance so they can follow that newsletter.

Again, that seems like a fairly straight forward question. But not when you consider the time frame of each, it becomes more complicated. Because some of these services are brand new while others have been around for years.

Next you have to realized that some services like POWR Charts are focused on ultra timely breakout trades over a 1-4 week time period. At the other end of the spectrum, my Reitmeister Total Return likes to ride winners for maximum gains. So holding on for over a year is not out of the question. This makes comparing the quality of the picks difficult on an apples to apples basis.

My solution is to share with you the current 10 best picks from across the services. Be sure to note how big the gains are in such a short period of time.

% Gain Date Added Newsletter +67.68% 8/20/21 POWR Value +53.36% 2/19/21 Reitmeister Total Return +49.73% 8/3/21 POWR Growth +42.38% 9/28/21 Stocks Under $10 +38.87% 9/7/21 Reitmeister Total Return +37.50% 9/20/211 Stocks Under $10 +36.79% 9/16/21 POWR Growth +33.62% 8/16/21 POWR Growth +32.57% 9/20/21 Stocks Under $10 +30.46% 5/10/21 POWR Value

(Stats as of the close on Thursday October 21, 2021)

Now let me tell you how you can get the tickers for these 10 best trades…and a whole lot more!

Historically we had customers take 30 day trials to each newsletter individually because that is the standard industry practice. But what if you are curious in seeing all the services to appreciate which are the best ones for you in the future?

And that is why we created POWR Platinum. This is a bundle that gives you access to all of our services at one time.

Not just the five newsletters and their 56 stock picks noted above. POWR Platinum also includes 2 other services with exciting investment ideas:

POWR Trends– In depth commentaries and top picks from the most exciting growth trends from EV to Space Exploration to Internet of Things to Genomics and more.

POWR Ratings Premium – This service gives you full access to our coveted POWR Ratings for over 5,300 stocks and 2,000 ETFs. This is the perfect complement to the other newsletters making POWR Platinum a complete investment resource.

As you can see POWR Platinum truly offers something here for every style of investor. Whether you want growth, value, technical analysis, market timing and more.

$1 for a 30 Day Trial of POWR Platinum

Yes, only $1 for a 30 day trial to all our market beating services. And while it’s not going to be $1 forever, you’ll be amazed by the low-cost options after the trial concludes.

I truly believe POWR Platinum with its 7 market beating services is the ultimate investor toolkit and a real game changer for individual investors.

In fact, I believe so strongly that POWR Platinum has the ability to significantly impact your investing results, and help you outperform the market the rest of the year, that I want to remove all possible barriers so you can experience it first hand and risk-free.

If you chose to continue after the 30 day trial (and we think you will), I’m offering a 100% money-back guarantee after the trial converts to a paid subscription.

Put another way, if 30 days doesn’t feel like long enough to make a decision on whether POWR Platinum is the best value investment resource out there, then take up to 90 days longer to decide, at no-risk to you.

I think the choice is clear. So get started with your trial today!

Wishing you a world of investment success!



Steve Reitmeister

…but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced “Righty”)

CEO, Stock News Network and Editor, Reitmeister Total Return

SPY shares were trading at $452.90 per share on Friday afternoon, down $0.69 (-0.15%). Year-to-date, SPY has gained 22.32%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Steve Reitmeister

Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...

