3 Key Themes That Could Drive the Stock Market to New Heights

NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust News, Ratings, and Charts

SPY – In today’s trading session, the S&P 500 (SPY briefly made new, all-time highs before slightly backing off. Currently, we are about 10 points below these highs. In the short-term, it seems that any dips are likely to be shallow and buying opportunities. This is due to a continued strong earnings season, fund manager positioning, and seasonality. One potential concern is that inflation has remained stubbornly elevated and begun to materially impact some companies’ results. Overall, there’s been little impact in terms of EPS growth and margins, however if the situation continues to get worse, it’s only a matter of time before it starts to negatively affect results and outlooks on an economy-wide scale. In today’s commentary, I want to cover earnings season and discuss this potential threat. Then, I will discuss some themes I find intriguing into year-end. Read on below to find out more….

Jaimini DesaiBy Jaimini Desai

Oct 22, 2021


(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary published October 21, 2021 from the POWR Stocks Under $10 newsletter).

Over the last week, the S&P 500 is up by more than 3%. Melt-up is an appropriate description as stocks have either moved higher or gone sideways. Any dip has been aggressively bought and resulted in higher highs.

Our portfolio has also done well and is now up nearly 10%, while the S&P 500 is up only 1.5% since we began the service on September 13. We continue to be positioned for a broad-based, market rally that should lead to trending moves in multiple sectors.

I’ve made the case in previous commentaries, and I believe it’s been strengthened by earnings season so far. As of Tuesday, 80% of companies reporting had topped EPS estimates and 85% had beat revenue estimates. Analysts had increased their expectations of EPS growth to 30% from 24% a month ago.

However, we should acknowledge the elephant in the room – inflation. Over the past year, it’s been a constant discussion in earnings calls. However, it hasn’t impacted earnings growth or profit margins. This has continued this quarter as evidenced by the 30% earnings growth and margins at multiyear highs.

But, there have been companies who have seen a drop in earnings or margins compress due to some combination of rising costs, supply chain issues, and difficulty hiring workers to fully meet demand. However, there are also companies experiencing a surge in growth due to these issues.

So, this certainly is a concern and something we need to keep monitoring. It also means that we should be a bit more risk-averse in more inflation-sensitive companies and more risk-tolerant in companies that do well in inflationary climates.

Now, let’s pivot into what themes I find interesting into year-end.

Materials Rebound: Material stocks like metals and steel got slammed as Chinese growth decelerates and some collateral damage from the Evergrande crisis. However, I’m still positive on the outlook for material stocks as I see the commodity cycle being in its early innings and see very cheap valuations. Additionally, buying oversold sectors within uptrends has worked out in the past year.  

Oil to $100? Oil has kind of taken a breather following a couple of weeks of spectacular gains. Falling coronavirus case counts means that demand will continue to rise, while supply has yet to meaningfully increase. Inventories are also below average levels which is remarkable considering the inventory buildup of the past year. The only thing about oil that’s bearish to me is that I can’t think of any reasons to be bearish. (If that makes sense from a contrarian view).

Chinese Turnarounds: The Chinese stocks are in the midst of some impressive bounces. However, they had been crushed so bad that they remain very oversold and historically cheap on a valuation basis. Recent newsflow has been positive as the Chinese government is looking to contain the damage following the Evergrande fiasco.

What To Do Next?

The POWR Stocks Under $10 portfolio launched last month and is off to a tremendous start.

What is the secret to its success?

The portfolio gets most of its fresh picks from the Top 10 Stocks Under $10 Strategy which has market beating +62.88% annual returns.

If you would like to see the current picks and get access to the next 2 stocks being added on Monday, October 18th then consider starting a 30 day trial by clicking the link below.

About POWR Under $10 newsletter & 30 Day Trial >>

All the Best!

Jaimini Desai
Chief Growth Strategist, StockNews
Editor, POWR Stocks Under $10 Newsletter

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2022 Stock Market Outlook

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

SPY shares were trading at $451.52 per share on Friday morning, down $2.07 (-0.46%). Year-to-date, SPY has gained 21.95%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Jaimini Desai


Jaimini Desai has been a financial writer and reporter for nearly a decade. His goal is to help readers identify risks and opportunities in the markets. He is the Chief Growth Strategist for StockNews.com and the editor of the POWR Growth and POWR Stocks Under $10 newsletters. Learn more about Jaimini’s background, along with links to his most recent articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SPYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
.INXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DIAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
IWMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
QQQGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Are Stocks Ready to Break to New Highs?

The stock market (SPY) is on a 5 day winning streak and now less than 1% away from the all time highs. This quickly shakes off weeks of painful pullbacks and volatility. Is the market truly ready to ascend to new heights or is this another fake out before the next leg lower? Find out the rest below...
Oct 20, 2021 | 6:53am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 10 Growth Stocks

Growth stocks are not in favor. In fact, the recent tech stock sell off is scaring many investors away from all Risk On, growth oriented stocks. However, this stock market (SPY) is providing profitable growth stocks if you look in the right place. Like those produced from our Top 10 Growth Stocks strategy sporting a average annual return of +46.42%. If you would like to learn more about this strategy, including the next trades coming out soon, the read on below for more...
Oct 7, 2021 | 4:21pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Ridiculously Cheap Auto Stocks That Are Screaming Buys

The global chip shortage has greatly affected the production of new automobiles. However, this has been a boon to used-cars, parts, and supplies as prices have jumped. It has also been great for RV stocks as the demand has not been as affected by these issues. That's why investors should consider undervalued automotive stocks such as Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO), AutoNation, Inc. (AN), Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) that could see their shares rise in the months ahead.
Oct 19, 2021 | 10:49am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

VRA is this Week’s Featured Stock 

Vera Bradley (VRA) is a retail stock worth betting on due to its attractive valuation and impressive growth rate. Further, the company should benefit from a strong economy and supply chain improvements.
Oct 18, 2021 | 1:50pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Ridiculously Cheap Auto Stocks That Are Screaming Buys

The global chip shortage has greatly affected the production of new automobiles. However, this has been a boon to used-cars, parts, and supplies as prices have jumped. It has also been great for RV stocks as the demand has not been as affected by these issues. That's why investors should consider undervalued automotive stocks such as Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO), AutoNation, Inc. (AN), Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) that could see their shares rise in the months ahead.
Oct 19, 2021 | 10:49am

Read More Stories

More SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SPY News