SPY – POWR Stocks Under 10 is a brand new active trading newsletter which gets its picks from the Top 10 Stocks Under $10 trading strategy with average annual returns of +62.88%! This is our first weekly commentary where I will be sharing some thoughts on our strategy, the overall current S&P 500 (SPY) environment and how you can access our first 4 trades. Read on below to find out more….

Jaimini Desai

Sep 17, 2021


(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary published September 16, 2021 from the POWR Stocks Under $10 newsletter).

In a recent webinar, I discussed the importance of analyzing market conditions to inform our trading strategy. If you’d like to view that presentation, please click the link below:

Our Most Potent Stock Picking Strategy

On a longer-term basis, the market remains in a bull market due to earnings growth and low rates. Both are supportive of the notion that the stock market should be higher than current levels than a year from now.

However, it’s also clear that the market is not trending higher with widespread participation. This is evident from a variety of perspectives, but maybe the clearest way to see it is that since mid-February, the Russell 2000 is down 5%, while the S&P 500 is up about 17%.

For stocks under $10, this is certainly a headwind as the vast majority of stocks in this category are microcaps, small caps, or mid caps. And, many of the stocks with market caps above $1 billion are foreign companies which have also underperformed in 2021.

So, this is certainly a headwind at the moment, and we should shape our expectations and manage risk accordingly.

Yet, it’s also an opportunity of sorts as these conditions have prevailed for much of the last seven months. At some point, market conditions will change, and we will see outperformance in these areas which will be the time to really get aggressive.

Over the next few weeks, we will be adding more stocks to the portfolio for a total between 12 and 14. These will be posted on the Members page on the website, sent via email, and are available through text alerts.

I’m very excited to begin this journey.

The market is in a bull market, and after seven months of lagging performance in micro/small/mid caps, it’s only a matter of time before these grab the baton once again.

All the Best!

Jaimini Desai
Chief Growth Strategist, StockNews
Editor, POWR Stocks Under $10 Newsletter

SPY shares were trading at $441.81 per share on Friday afternoon, down $5.36 (-1.20%). Year-to-date, SPY has gained 18.94%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Jaimini Desai


Jaimini Desai has been a financial writer and reporter for nearly a decade. His goal is to help readers identify risks and opportunities in the markets. He is the Chief Growth Strategist for StockNews.com and the editor of POWR Growth newsletter. Learn more about Jaimini’s background, along with links to his most recent articles. More...


