A Tale of Two Markets

NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust News, Ratings, and Charts

SPY – This week, we are continuing to experience a market that presents less than ideal circumstances for growth investing. Strength in the markets has been concentrated in mega-cap stocks and companies that benefit from the decline in long-term rates such as utilities and consumer staples. A quick view on this is looking at the small-caps index which is near its monthly low, while the S&P 500 (SPY) is at 3-month and all-time highs. In this week’s commentary, I will discuss the cause and impact of lower rates and update our market outlook. Read on below to find out more….

Jaimini DesaiBy Jaimini Desai

Jul 8, 2021


(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary from the POWR Growth newsletter).

One of the major forces impacting the market is the decline in longer-term rates.

From April, the yield on the 10-year has dropped from 1.75% to 1.32%. The 30-year Treasury had an even bigger drop – from 2.45% to 1.94%. At the same time, short-term rates have slightly risen as the 2-year yield went from 0.15% to 0.25%.

This development is contrary to a lot of the narratives that have developed over the past year, especially around inflation. The bond market is a believer that “inflation is transitory” as yields would be significantly higher otherwise, and its recent weakness only confirms it.

For equity markets, this development tends to lead to inflows into certain sectors like megacap tech, consumer staples, utilities, and dividend-paying stocks.

On a longer-term basis, it tends to elongate bull markets – a commonality among bull markets that last for more than 5 years is strength in bonds, while bull markets that lead to higher rates tend to last between 2-3 years, before the higher rates start to compete with stocks for inflows.

In the short-term, strength in bonds tends to correlate with weakness in mid-caps and small caps. As noted above, the Russell 2000 has been underperforming and is down 4% since the end of June, while the S&P 500 is 2.5% higher. When money is moving into bonds, investors’ risk appetites and growth outlook are receding which makes it a more difficult environment for growth investing.

Not impossible just more challenging.

This market environment continues to reward a more patient and conservative strategy. If anything, the market’s polarization has only intensified over the past week.

In last week’s commentary, we talked about current market conditions continuing to persist, the possibility of a deeper pullback, and the possibility that market conditions improve and become more consistent with growth stock outperformance.

There’s still no firm answer to this question. However, we are positioned and ready to take advantage of any direction the market goes.

There are good arguments and evidence on all sides. On the bullish side, we have rock-bottom interest rates and steady earnings growth which are the two most important factors for stock prices. On the bearish side, sentiment and positioning are at high levels, and the market hasn’t experienced a meaningful pullback in quite some time.

Summary

It’s likely that earnings season will be the next major driver for stock prices. Last quarter featured a strong earnings season with 70% of companies beating earnings and 80% of companies topping revenue expectations.

What To Do Next?

The POWR Growth portfolio was launched in early April and is off to a fantastic start.

What is the secret to success?

The portfolio gets most of its fresh picks from the Top 10 Growth Stocks strategy which has stellar +46.42% annual returns.

If you would like to see the current portfolio of growth stocks, and be alerted to our next timely trades, then consider starting a 30 day trial by clicking the link below.

About POWR Growth newsletter & 30 Day Trial

All the Best!

Jaimini Desai
Chief Growth Strategist, StockNews
Editor, POWR Growth Newsletter

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

Stock Market Outlook for 2nd Half of 2021

5 Ways to Beat the S&P 500

SPY shares were trading at $431.11 per share on Thursday afternoon, down $3.35 (-0.77%). Year-to-date, SPY has gained 16.06%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Jaimini Desai


Jaimini Desai has been a financial writer and reporter for nearly a decade. His goal is to help readers identify risks and opportunities in the markets. He is the Chief Growth Strategist for StockNews.com and the editor of POWR Growth newsletter. Learn more about Jaimini’s background, along with links to his most recent articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SPYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
.INXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DIAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
IWMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
QQQGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Super-Cheap Oil & Gas Stocks to Buy for the Second Half

Vista Oil & Gas (VIST), Vaalco Energy (EGY), and Geopark (GPRK) are 3 oil & gas stocks that are trading at very cheap valuations. This means that if energy prices keep trending higher, these stocks have considerable upside.
Jul 6, 2021 | 5:21pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

What To Expect from the Stock Market in Q3 and Beyond

The S&P 500 (SPY) finished the first six months of the year with the best first-half finish since the dot com bubble days. The index gained 14.4%. The market was driven by COVID vaccinations that allowed the economy to reopen again as trillions in fiscal stimulus helped create demand. Even with concerns over inflation, the market continued to surge higher. But these significant gains combined with a more hawkish Federal Reserve has made some investors concerned that the Fed will pull the trigger sooner than expected, which could cause stocks to fall. I don't share that opinion, and I will tell you why in my six-month outlook. But first, let's recap the markets in the past week. Read on below…
Jul 7, 2021 | 2:08pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is a Nasty Pullback for the Stock Market on the Way?

Last week, we speculated about whether the breakout attempt would succeed or fail. While, the S&P 500 (SPY) has clearly broken out and we are now 1.5% above the upper end of the range, I still have some nagging concerns. We’ve broken out in quantitative terms, but we are not seeing similar developments on a qualitative basis. Some notable examples include an increase in the number of stocks advancing, expansion in the number of stocks making new highs, and risk appetites becoming more bullish. Rather, the market’s advance seems constrained to a handful of sectors, while other parts of the market are churning sideways or in distribution. In this week’s commentary, I will discuss this topic in more detail and preview the second-half of the year. Read on below to find out more…
Jul 1, 2021 | 1:38pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 ETFs to Buy as the Technology Sector Continues to Melt Up

The Nasdaq has grabbed the baton and is leading the market higher. If this trend continues, investors should expect the following ETFs to outperform: Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO), Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL), VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH), and ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK).
Jul 2, 2021 | 12:41pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is a Nasty Pullback for the Stock Market on the Way?

Last week, we speculated about whether the breakout attempt would succeed or fail. While, the S&P 500 (SPY) has clearly broken out and we are now 1.5% above the upper end of the range, I still have some nagging concerns. We’ve broken out in quantitative terms, but we are not seeing similar developments on a qualitative basis. Some notable examples include an increase in the number of stocks advancing, expansion in the number of stocks making new highs, and risk appetites becoming more bullish. Rather, the market’s advance seems constrained to a handful of sectors, while other parts of the market are churning sideways or in distribution. In this week’s commentary, I will discuss this topic in more detail and preview the second-half of the year. Read on below to find out more…
Jul 1, 2021 | 1:38pm

Read More Stories

More SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SPY News