SPY – The 20% loss for the S&P 500 (SPY) this year does not really tell the story of the pain inflicted on the average investor. Most individuals were piled up in the most popular tech names. And there losses of 30 to 50% are far too common. Yet during all this time Tim Biggam unveiled a strategy that produced phenomenal gains which is why we call it the “Bear Market Cure”. Get full details on this strategy and next timely trades down below…

Steve ReitmeisterBy Steve Reitmeister

Sep 17, 2022


I just wanted to share with you my brand-new presentation I gave this week to investors at the Mad Hedge Traders Online Summit:

Bear Market Cure >

Joining me was trading legend, Tim Biggam, to share details on a unique strategy that has delivered an impressive +65.44% since November 2021, while most investors have been mired in heavy losses.

Of all our outperforming strategies, this one has shone the brightest…delivering 43 winners in the rough and tumble bear market this past year—which is why we call it the #1 Trading Strategy for 2022.

Clearly investors agree, as this presentation was one of our most well attended of the year.

With so much uncertainty in the markets, and things unlikely to improve any time soon, now is the perfect time for you to experience this #1 strategy first hand.

Everything you need to know is revealed in this timely presentation, including details on the next 2 exciting picks to emerge from this winning strategy.

Click the link below to start watching now!

Bear Market Cure >

Wishing you a world of investment success!

Steve Reitmeister
…but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced “Righty”)
CEO, StockNews.com & Editor of Reitmeister Total Return

SPY shares were unchanged in after-hours trading Friday. Year-to-date, SPY has declined -18.22%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steve Reitmeister


Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...


How Low Will Stocks Go?

How Low Will Stocks Go?

It is now clear the summer bear market rally is over. Now we are descending back into bear market territory with a retest of the S&P 500 (SPY) lows at 3,636 a very likely occurrence. But is that bottom or might we be in store for even more pain? 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his view along with a trading plan to carve out gains as the market likely falls much, much further. Read on below for full details...
Sep 17, 2022 | 6:17am
1 Stock to Sell Before It Falls Even Lower

1 Stock to Sell Before It Falls Even Lower

Television streaming platform fuboTV (FUBO) is trading more than 85% below its 52-week high. Despite the company’s positive guidance for the long term, analysts don’t expect the company to turn profitable anytime soon. So, we think it could be wise to sell the stock before it tumbles further. Read on…
Sep 19, 2022 | 8:56am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Important Market Topics to Determine Where We Go from Here

Last week, I talked about the likelihood of the S&P 500 (SPY) remaining range-bound due to the mix of bullish and bearish forces. One of the bullish forces was the resilience in earnings which have remained positive (+6% in Q2) despite adverse conditions. Another was the signs showing that inflation may have peaked, and there was hope that August would continue a trend of moderating inflation on a monthly basis which would be a leading indicator of a Fed pivot (more specifically, a deceleration in the pace of hikes). Of course, the inflation outlook is much more different following the CPI report on Tuesday. In today's commentary, I want to focus on why this development is so important. Then, I want to discuss its impact on our strategy. After, we will dig into a review of some market topics. Read on below to find out more…
Sep 18, 2022 | 7:00am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Defensive Stocks to Consider With Market Conditions Turning More Bearish

The stock market has given back the bulk of its gains following a stronger than expected inflation print. Amid these challenging circumstances, investors should consider high-quality, defensive stocks like Elevance Health (ELV) and Northrop Grumman (NOC).
Sep 19, 2022 | 7:00am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Important Market Topics to Determine Where We Go from Here

