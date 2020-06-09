SPY – Why does Steve Reitmeister still believe it’s a long term bear market (SPY) even after this impressive rally? And how should traders play along with this “mini-bubble” while being prepared for the next leg down? Steve lays it all out in this timely presentation.

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

On Thursday June 4th Steve Reitmeister joined the famed “Mad Hedge Fund Trader” John Thomas, and a large live webinar audience, to share his “REVISED: 2020 Stock Market Outlook.”

Why did Steve need to revise his previous outlook shared in January 2020?

I think we all know it is about the devastation of the Coronavirus that quickly pushed stocks into bear territory. And yet, over the past couple months stocks have bounced mightily. Some even believe the new bull market has begun. Yet, Steve believes that is actually a different kind of bull (aka BS 😉

Steve Reitmeister wants to set the record straight with this presentation to help investors outperform the rest of the year. In order to do that he covers these vital topics:

Why Still a Long Term Bear Market

Why Bear Hibernating for Now

Presidential Election is Also Trouble for Stocks

Strategy to Trade Rally, then Get Ready for the Bear

Top 8 Picks for Today’s Market

And more to get you ready to succeed the rest of the year.

This was one of the most well attended investment webinars of the year. And the crowd stayed locked in to the very end given the steady stream of helpful insight. You can watch it now on demand by clicking the link below:

Watch: REVISED 2020 Stock Market Outlook

Learn More About Steve Reitmeister

SPY shares . Year-to-date, SPY has gained 0.25%, versus a 0.25% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Steve Reitmeister

Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...

More Resources for the Stocks in this Article