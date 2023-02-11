Updated: Bear Market Game Plan

NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust News, Ratings, and Charts

SPY – No matter how impressive the recent rally appears, please do not assume this bear market is over. History provides many lessons on how bear markets work and thus why the S&P 500 (SPY) could easily fall another 20% or more from current levels. 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his market outlook, trading plan and top 7 picks in his “Updated: Bear Market Game Plan”. Read on below for more…

Steve ReitmeisterBy Steve Reitmeister

Feb 11, 2023


This week I shared a brand-new live presentation to investors at the MoneyShow’s Online Expo that reveals my updated latest market outlook and trading plan. The title kind of says it all. So, start watching now…

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan >

In this timely presentation I share full details on:

  • Bull Case
  • Bear Case
  • And The Winner is ???
  • Trading Plan
  • 7 Top Picks for Today’s Market
  • And much, much more

Far too many investors are being enamored with the early 2023 rally.

Unfortunately, there are still far too many reasons to believe the bear market is not yet done mauling investors.

The reasons for that…and the game plan to not just survive, but thrive in the days and weeks ahead await you in this timely investment presentation. I highly recommend you watch before placing your next trade.

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan >

Wishing you a world of investment success!

Steve Reitmeister
…but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced “Righty”)
CEO StockNews.com & Editor of Reitmeister Total Return

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Stock Trading Plan for 2023 (includes top 9 picks)

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan

SPY shares were trading at $407.55 per share on Thursday afternoon, down $3.10 (-0.75%). Year-to-date, SPY has gained 6.57%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steve Reitmeister


Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SPYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
.INXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DIAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
IWMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
QQQGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan

No matter how impressive the recent rally appears, please do not assume this bear market is over. History provides many lessons on how bear markets work and thus why the S&P 500 (SPY) could easily fall another 20% or more from current levels. 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his market outlook, trading plan and top 7 picks in his “Updated: Bear Market Game Plan”. Read on below for more...
Feb 11, 2023 | 6:45am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Fast-Growing Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

In response to the inflow of favorable macro data and the Fed's moderating rate hikes, investor optimism rekindled. This might aid growth stocks to stage a solid recovery in the near term. Against this backdrop, fast-growing quality stocks McKesson Corporation (MCK) and ADT Inc. (ADT) might be solid buys for the long term. Read on…
Feb 8, 2023 | 8:21am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks to Help You Build Wealth in the Market

Receding inflationary pressure and the Fed’s smaller rate hike have raised investor optimism. However, amid additional rate hike fears and associated volatilities, investors could scoop up quality stocks Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Coca-Cola (KO), and AstraZeneca (AZN) that could help them build wealth in the market. Read on…
Feb 8, 2023 | 11:22am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Start 2023 out Right. Add These 2 Stocks to Your Portfolio Today

Cooling inflationary pressures, a slowdown in the Fed’s interest rate hikes, and easing recession fears are contributing to improved investor sentiment lately. Amid growing investor optimism, fundamentally sound stocks Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and General Motors (GM) could be wise additions to your portfolio to start 2023 right. Continue reading…
Feb 8, 2023 | 11:59am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks to Help You Build Wealth in the Market

Receding inflationary pressure and the Fed’s smaller rate hike have raised investor optimism. However, amid additional rate hike fears and associated volatilities, investors could scoop up quality stocks Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Coca-Cola (KO), and AstraZeneca (AZN) that could help them build wealth in the market. Read on…
Feb 8, 2023 | 11:22am

Read More Stories

More SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SPY News