SPY – The S&P 500 (SPY) is now hovering just above the June lows. Interestingly, we have a meaningful divergence in place as global growth-linked stocks like Caterpillar are making lower lows. I do think this is meaningful. The latest leg lower in stocks is coming about due to a combination of ‘higher and for longer’ rates and an expected decline in earnings. Currently, stocks continue to be priced as if earnings will strengthen in 2023 but I don’t think this will prove correct given signs that the economy is rapidly slowing and sky-high rates. In today’s commentary, I want to discuss my market outlook and some price targets for the bear market to end. Read on below to find out more….

Jaimini DesaiBy Jaimini Desai

Sep 27, 2022


(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary published September 26th, 2022 from the POWR Growth newsletter).

As usual, we will start by reviewing the past week…

Here is an hourly, 3-week chart of the S&P 500 (SPY):

Over the last week, the S&P 500 is down by a little more than 6%. The major impetus for the move lower was the FOMC where the Fed didn’t do anything unexpected, other than reiterate its hawkish message.

It seems that 75 basis points are kind of now the default until inflation starts to decisively bend lower.

And as we covered last week, August saw an acceleration in inflation by many measures. In essence. it reset the clock at zero. This means rates are going to go even higher and stay higher for longer – a lethal combination for stock prices, especially amid the backdrop of a slowing economy.

Unfortunately, the evidence keeps piling up that this is the case. Take a look at the housing market which is showing price drops in many of the hottest markets and a major decline in mortgage applications. Interestingly, the market has kinda frozen.

Many homeowners with low mortgage rates don’t want to sell, while most potential buyers are priced out due to rising prices over the last 2 years and higher mortgage rates.

Thus, we really aren’t seeing the market ‘clear’ at a new equilibrium, instead, we are seeing a freeze in activity which doesn’t bode well for economic activity.

In terms of the industrial sector, we are starting to see signs of weakness in global growth as the world economy faces the burden of higher energy prices and a strong dollar.

This creates financial stress for export-dependent countries that borrow in dollars which encompasses many countries in Asia and Africa and Latin America.

The main reason that investors pay close attention to economic data is to get an early read on the trend in earnings. So far, earnings have continued to grow, albeit at a slower rate.

More economic weakness could upend this picture and lead to a steeper drop in stock prices. Based on what we are seeing in housing and other leading indicators, this is becoming increasingly likely.

Price Targets

The combination of stubbornly high inflation and a weakening economy means this is going to cut deeper and last longer than a garden-variety bear market.

I think around a 35% to 40% drawdown (2x normal) is a reasonable target which gives us a range of 2700 to 3,000 depending on how bad the recession gets.

To be clear, so far, we haven’t seen any earnings contraction at all. I believe this is the catalyst for the S&P 500 (SPY) to break the June lows and break the 3,000 level.

What To Do Next?

All the Best!

Jaimini Desai
Chief Growth Strategist, StockNews
Editor, POWR Growth Newsletter

SPY shares were trading at $367.12 per share on Tuesday morning, up $2.81 (+0.77%). Year-to-date, SPY has declined -21.81%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


