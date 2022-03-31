What the Red Hot Post Fed Rally Could Mean for the Stock Market

SPY – The S&P 500 (SPY) has been challenging all-time highs once again, with higher oil prices and higher interest rates diving stock prices up. In today’s commentary we’ll discuss what this means for the current market environment and what we can expect next. Read more below….

Tim BiggamBy Tim Biggam

Mar 31, 2022


(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary published March 31st, 2022 from the POWR Options newsletter).

The red-hot post Fed rally finally ran into a little push back.

The S&P 500 had rallied nearly 10% off the recent late February lows to challenge the upside resistance area around $460 on the SPY.

Apple had been up for 11 straight days after the Federal Reserve meeting March 15. That was the longest stretch since 2003.

Meme mania returned in full force as GameStop, AMC and other similar names ripped higher to squeeze the shorts. Maybe another sign of over-exuberance.

VIX dropped back to the middle of the traditional regime of implied volatility bounded by 16 to the downside and 22 to the upside.

Proof once again that implied volatility is truly mean-reverting.

Oil prices pulled back from the recent highs near $130 but still are trading over $100. The futures curve for light sweet crude remains in backwardation but has flattened dramatically.

The ten-year yield is hovering near recent highs at 2.5% but stocks don’t care.

Yield curve is inverted with the 5-year at over 2.5%. Normally a sign of recession but these are definitely not normal times.

As always, respect the price action. To quote Keynes “The market can remain irrational longer than investors can remain solvent”.

SPY shares were trading at $457.54 per share on Thursday afternoon, down $1.16 (-0.25%). Year-to-date, SPY has declined -3.37%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


