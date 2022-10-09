So Many Charts Are At Key Junctures That Patience Pays

SPY – Interest rates are nearing new highs which has pushed stocks to new lows. Now oil is looking higher as well. Time to take a technical take on the markets.

Tim Biggam

Oct 9, 2022


So many markets are at critical areas on the charts. A quick walk through of each of these should help shed some insight into what price points to watch for bearish break-downs or bullish break-outs over the coming weeks. Interest rates will likely hold the key until after the next Fed meeting in early November.

The 10-year Treasury yield is fast approaching recent highs once again near the 4% level. An upside break-out would likely send stocks to new lows while a re-test of the 3.5% area would be bullish for equities.

The 2-year Treasury yield is at a similar inflection point, albeit with a higher yield. A move past 4.5% would not be a welcome sight for stock traders. Note that the 2-10 is still deeply inverted, which is normally a recessionary sign.

 

The NASDAQ 100 (QQQ) is hovering right at major support near $270. Not yet oversold yet but definitely getting closer.

S&P 500 and Russell 2000 displaying identical patterns. Whether stocks hang on and bounce or breakdown and fall further remains to be seen.

Gold and oil are also at major inflection points on the charts, although oil getting a little overbought short-term.

Implied volatility in stocks (VXN and VIX) is nearing the recent highs once again, although not quite there yet. Nervousness abounds as stocks fall towards recent lows.

How this ultimately plays out is anyone’s guess. I prefer to stay hedged and nimble, which is the approach that has been working well recently in the POWR Options portfolio. The recent semiconductor pairs trade -bearish lower rated WOLF and bullish higher rated AVGO- was closed in one day for a 19% profit.

All the Best!


Tim Biggam

Editor, POWR Options Newsletter

 

SPY shares closed at $362.79 on Friday, down $-10.41 (-2.79%). Year-to-date, SPY has declined -22.73%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


Investors: STOP the INSANITY!

Lets talk about the #1 mistake made by investors during a bear market. Better yet, let’s solve this problem by explaining how easy it is to actually make trading profits during a bear market. Remember the definition of insanity is doing the same thing expecting a different result. So lets try something new to get you on the right side of the stock market (SPY) action. Read on below for more...
Oct 8, 2022 | 6:25am
Keep an Eye on These 2 Upgraded Stocks This Week

Many analysts still see the possibility of the economy avoiding a recession, despite the possibility of further aggressive interest rate hikes. Moreover, consumer confidence surged in September. Therefore, quality stocks Texas Instruments (TXN) and Energy Transfer (ET), which were recently upgraded in our proprietary rating system, could be ideal additions to your watchlist this week. Read on…
Oct 3, 2022 | 10:31am
1 S&P 500 Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

With a recession expected by next year, investors must consider investing in stocks that will remain resilient. To that end, Kroger (KR) could be a good choice, given the inelastic demand for its products and strong fundamentals. On the other hand, it could be wise to avoid Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), given its weak fundamentals and the tech industry’s bleak near-term prospects. Read on…
Oct 4, 2022 | 7:31am
3 Blockchain Stocks to Sell Before They Lose Even More Ground

Despite blockchain’s massive potential due to its decentralized nature and wide-ranging application, the macroeconomic headwinds have kept blockchain stocks under pressure along with other technology stocks. Furthermore, blockchain’s near-term prospects look bleak as cryptocurrency, its most popular use case, is witnessing significant declines amid regulation issues and increased skepticism. Hence, we think blockchain stocks Block (SQ), Digital (MARA), and Riot Blockchain (RIOT) are best avoided now to avoid further losses. Read more…
Oct 3, 2022 | 9:57am
