SPY – Today’s featured article covers the SPY and reveals details on the most important earnings season in history. Continue reading to learn all about it.

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

The S&P 500 has rallied nearly 30% since its March 23rd low.

(Source: Ycharts)

Much of this euphoric rally is from relief at the prospects that America might soon begin to reopen its economy.

In Europe, Austria, several other countries (including Spain) have already begun phase one restarts. Italy is planning to begin unlocking on May 4th.

However, while it’s certainly true that restarting our battered economies is crucial to ending the fastest bear market in history, ultimately stock prices always follow fundamentals, meaning sales, earnings, cash flow, and dividends.

So, here’s what you need to know to prepare for what might prove the most important earnings season in history.

Earnings Expectations Are A House of Horrors Right Now

Very few companies are actually “recession-proof” even during normal downturns. They are merely more or less recession-resistant.

Johnson & Johnson: -11% 2020 EPS consensus vs +4% 3 months ago

Philip Morris: -4% 2020 EPS consensus vs +8% 3 months ago

Coca-Cola: -12% 2020 EPS consensus vs +7% 3 months ago

UGI– 32-year growth streak dividend champion gas utility (that just raised its dividend 1.5%): +10% 2020 EPS consensus vs +21% 3 months ago

In this recession, even traditionally defensive companies such as healthcare, consumer staples, and gas utilities have seen significant declines in 2020 consensus fundamentals.

As in Q1, for which 24% of companies have already reported results, and 33% more are reporting this week, you can see that about half the sectors are expected to get gutted.

What’s so shocking about this is that expectations have collapsed in just a few weeks. More shocking is that the -16% blended Q1 estimate (weighted average of companies that have already reported and the consensus expectations for what’s to come) is already worse than the 13% average recessionary earnings decline during the modern era.

That’s from just two weeks of US lockdown, and not even in all states last quarter.

How bad is Q2 expected to be?

(Source: FactSet Research)

Double the declines of this quarter, a shocking -32%. However, those expectations are likely to get a lot worse in the coming weeks.

3% to 4% expectation declines are normal according to FactSet, over the past 20 years. Analysts like to make companies look good, but steadily cut expectations by 3% to 4% right until earnings season begins.

Then about 75% of companies beat expectations…by the same 3% to 4% originally forecast 12 months before.

The actual estimates for individual companies tend to be reasonably accurate (within a 10% margin of error) but the point is that expectations are likely to fall a lot more before we kick off the Q2 earnings season in August.

How fast can we expect earnings expectations to fall?

(Sources: Lipper Financial, Brian Gilmartin)

In the past month, they have been declining by about 4% to 5% per week.

The good news? Some (though not all) of the falling expectations have been going into 2021’s consensus earnings forecasts. But those two have been falling by about 2% per week.

Why do I consider Q2 2020 to be potentially the most important earnings season any of us will ever (hopefully) see?

Earnings Track The Economy And So Q2 Could Set The Tone For The Market For Several Years

(Source: Lance Roberts)

While not perfectly linked, earnings do track the economy and stock prices, over the long-term, always track earnings and cash flows.

If we miss on earnings in Q2, then two important things will likely prove true.

First, it means the relatively V-shaped recovery that many economists are currently forecasting, might not be happening.

(Source: Congressional Budget Office)

For example, here is the Congressional Budget Office’s latest economic forecast. Note the horrible -40% GDP contract in Q2, but followed by 24% and 11% GDP growth in the following two quarters.

The worst quarter in history followed by the best. That’s the hope that’s driving Wall Street right now, and news that New York is planning to reopen the top half of the state on May 15th is helping to make such forecasts seem plausible.

BUT note as well that the Congressional Budget Office is forecast, alongside fantastic rebound GDP growth, 11% and 10% unemployment extending until the end of next year.

Last week the CBO’s forecast for just 9% unemployment at the end of 2021, indicating that its economists have become slightly less bullish, at least on the labor market.

But consumer spending drives about 65% to 70% of the US economy, and corporate profits ultimately derive from meeting the needs of the U.S and global consumers.

Hundreds of millions of people around the world have lost their jobs. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates 15% of job losses are permanent. JPMorgan estimates that 30% of losses will be permanent when the total effects of the recession are accounted for.

But that still means we’re likely looking at several years of Great Recession levels of unemployment which could weigh on corporate CAPEX spending and thus result in lower than expected earnings growth.

If We Miss Earnings Expectations Stocks Are Wildly Overpriced

In Q1 so far FactSet reports that, while about 66% of companies have beaten expectations (far below the usual amount) the average company has MISSED earnings by about 5%.

Expectations have been slashed far more than normal for this earnings season, yet we’re still missing the mark.

What happens if the pandemic results in another similar quarter next time? Then we’re facing some of the highest valuations, combined with some of the weakest fundamentals, in history.

21.0 forward PE ratio (based on Lipper’s $135 current 2020 consensus)

22.7 forward PE ratio (based on $125 mid-range estimates as reported by Brian Gilmartin of Trinity Asset Management)

25.8 forward PE ratio (based on Goldman’s $110 2020 estimate, the most conservative so far)

25-year average forward PE: 16.3

Tech bubble peak: 27 forward PE

Many of my colleagues at Dividend Kings are perplexed at how stocks can possibly be rising in the face of earnings forecasts that are a house of horrors that get worse by the week.

I agree that the broader market, such as SPY, is indeed outlandishly priced.

Does that mean a major crash is inevitable? Not necessarily, though a 10% to 20% correction is a high risk right now.

S&P 500 Consensus Return Potential Through End of 2020: -21% CAGR

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Here is approximately the total returns investors could expect if the S&P 500 returned to its 20 year-average blended PE of 17.0 by the end of 2020. In fact, the actual returns are even lower, since earnings are likely to be closer to -25% than -13% as used in this calculation.

So why not just sell 50% or even 100% of your stocks and sit in cash while waiting for another bear market from here?

The worst thing you could do in an investing environment like this is assuming there is only a singular path forward. The second worst thing you could do is assume you know exactly what that path is.” – Ben Carlson

Because market timing doesn’t work. Decades of market studies show that not even the professionals, armed with supercomputers, the world’s most advanced trading algos, and billion-dollar war rooms can’t consistently pull it off.

What’s more, you don’t even have to try your hand at short-term speculation.

S&P 500 Consensus Return Potential Through End of 2022: +7.5% CAGR

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

While the consensus total return potential over the next few months sucks, by the end of 2022 earnings growth should allow stocks to deliver about 7% to 8% CAGR total returns. That’s approximately the 200-year market average return.

Of course, I’m a dividend investor who seeks out superior yield today, better income growth tomorrow, and as a result greater long-term total returns than what the 2% yielding S&P can deliver.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Which is why General Dynamics is a good example of a classic Buffett “wonderful company at a fair price”. Actually, this dividend aristocrat is trading at close to 11 times earnings, compared to its historical 14 to 16, meaning it’s a wonderful company at a wonderful price.

If GD grows as expected over the next three years (it has met expectations 82% of the time over the last 20 years) then you can earn 75% better very safe yield today, while potentially enjoying three times the returns over the next three years compared to the S&P 500.

Am I saying GD is immune from a potential correction in the coming months? Of course not, almost no stock is. But that’s why you nibble, not gulp, such high-quality value propositions, dozens of which are still available today after the market’s nearly 30% rally.

I’m not a speculator, but a disciplined long-term income investor. I can’t tell you what GD’s price will do over the next quarter or year.

What I can tell you is that from today’s valuation, in 5+ years the price is likely to be way up and patient income investors who buy it as part of a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio are likely to be pleased with the results.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “BUY THE DIP” Growth Stocks for 2020

7 “Safe-Haven” Dividend Stocks for Turbulent Times

REVISED 2020 Stock Market Outlook– Discover why there is more downside ahead and the Top 10 picks for the bear market.

SPY shares were trading at $292.34 per share on Wednesday morning, up $6.61 (+2.31%). Year-to-date, SPY has declined -8.64%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Adam Galas

Adam has spent years as a writer for The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and Dividend Sensei. His goal is to help people learn how to harness the power of dividend growth investing. Learn more about Adam’s background, along with links to his most recent articles. More...

More Resources for the Stocks in this Article