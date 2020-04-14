Last week, the stock market didn’t just have a good week, the S&P 500 rallied 12%, the best weekly performance since 1974 and the 8th best weekly return in stock market history.

(Source: Ploutos)

Such a week is never the result of a single catalyst but a perfect storm of good news, or at least less terrible news than what the market expected.

In this case, the reason the market rocketed higher by 12% was:

expectations that OPEC+ would end the oil price war (which they just did)

expectations that the pandemic would peak, globally and in the US (which it appears to have)

the Fed announced $2.3 trillion in more stimulus, to directly stimulate the economy

For a decade Wall Street has learned to “not fight the Fed” and many investors even believe that the “Fed Put” means America’s central bank will never allow the market to crash too much.

In this two-part article, I’ll explain what investors need to know about what the Fed’s latest “bazooka” actually means, both the good and bad news for your portfolio over the coming months.

What the Federal Reserve Is Doing to Save America

There are three main ways the Fed plans to stimulate the economy, to the tune of $2.3 trillion, which will come on top of the $2.55 trillion (and counting) that Congress has already authorized or plans to authorize.

The Fed said it would offer through banks four-year loans in which payments can be deferred for one year to businesses with up to 10,000 employees or revenues of less than $2.5 billion. Loans through this Main Street Lending Program, which will initially fund up to $600 billion in loans, will be subject to restrictions on stock buybacks, dividends, and executive compensation. Firms that have received separate forgivable loans for payroll costs from the Small Business Administration will be eligible to seek Main Street loans as well.” – Wall Street Journal

The first program is the so-called “Main Street Lending Program” in which the Fed will offer interest-free loans, with no payments due for a year, to small and medium-sized businesses.

The same capital allocation restrictions on dividends and buybacks that apply to the Payroll Protection Program or PPP, part of the $2.2 trillion CARES act, will also apply to these loans.

In other words, if you’re a dividend investor the last thing you want is a company you own to accept a government bailout, either from Congress or the Fed.

But most of the 32.5 million companies in America (30.5 million of which are small businesses) will have access to loans up to $10 million designed to cover 2.5 months worth of fixed costs, 75% of which are payroll, and the rest things like utilities, mortgage payments, rent, etc.

$500 billion in additional lending from the Fed will be to states and municipalities. Some of this will be from the Fed buying state bonds, and the Fed may also buy bond ETFs, including the following which has been authorized by the Treasury.

(Source: Zero Hedge)

Initially, the Fed began buying bond ETFs only for investment-grade corporate bonds, meaning those rated BBB- or higher (or the Moody’s equivalent which is Baa3).

However, in order to stabilize corporate credit markets, the Fed has now said it’s willing to buy high-yield, ie “junk bonds” as well.

In total, the Fed plans to lend:

up to $600 billion to small to medium-sized businesses

up to $500 billion to cities and states

up to $1.2 trillion to big corporations

(Source: Ycharts)

Before the Fed announced its intentions to buy corporate bonds, you can see that corporate borrowing costs, across the credit spectrum, were soaring.

(Source: Ycharts)

The difference between BBB yields and 10-year yields is called the BBB-risk spread and is a proxy for corporate bond market liquidity. 50% of US corporate debt is BBB rated according to S&P and Moody’s.

Before the pandemic, this BBB risk spread, the premium bond investors charge BBB rated companies to buy their bonds over risk-free US treasuries, was 1.3%. Within a three week period, it soared 260% to 4.81% indicating a major liquidity crunch that threatened many large and previously solvent companies with potential bankruptcy during what economists now expect to be the worst recession since WWII.

Now companies are issuing record amounts of debt, mostly to ensure they have sufficient cash “just in case” and to lock in refinancing costs for the next few years.

What does this mean for stocks in the short-term? Well, a 12% rally in a week gives you some idea.

What This MIGHT Mean for Stocks in the Short-Term

Goldman Sachs had previously forecast a base case for stocks to fall 41% to 2,000 on the S&P.

It even forecast that a worst-case scenario could be a 50% decline, akin to what we saw in the 2000 tech crash and Great Recession.

Now Goldman has changed its tune saying The Fed and Congress have precluded the prospect of a complete economic collapse…These policy actions mean our previous near-term [S&P 500] downside of 2,000 is no longer likely.”

Goldman now expects SPY to finish the year at about 3,000, or about 7% higher than April 9ths close.

Is Goldman right?

(Source: Ycharts)

Well, the stimulus and various Fed emergency measures have indeed caused financial stress to ease. Prior to most of those measures Financial Stress, as indicated by the 18 weekly reports represented by the St. Louis Financial Stress index had soared to +5.7, at the fastest rate in history.

9.3 was the record hit in 2008 and +1 is the average recessionary level of financial stress (0 = average stress since 1993).

In just two weeks financial stress has been cut in half, and it’s possible that it will fall to regular recessionary levels (about +1) thanks to the Fed’s latest $2.3 trillion stimulus plan.

So does this mean it’s “All Clear, everyone back into the pool!”? Absolutely not, because as powerful as the Fed may be, there are limitations to what it can do against the onslaught of the worst recession in 75 years.

Those limitations are what I’ll explain in part two of this series, which covers what investors can likely expect in the coming months.

