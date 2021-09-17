Headquartered in Chile, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) produces lithium and its derivatives, iodine, and various specialty plant nutrients. The company’s lithium products have applications in electrochemical materials for batteries that power electric vehicles (EVs). Shares of SQM have gained 65.8% in price over the past year and 22.7% over the past three months, outperforming the benchmark S&P 500 index’s 32.4% and 6.1% returns, respectively.

Lithium prices hit three-year highs on September 13, fueled by rising demand from the EV industry. Analysts predict a global lithium shortage soon, given its limited supply and rising demand for the metal amid the mass adoption of EVs in major economies. Regarding this, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Analyst George Miller said, “Things are heating up and there is huge anxiety about where lithium supply is going to come from in the near future.”

Because countries worldwide are investing heavily to phase out fossil-fuel-powered vehicles and replace them with EVs, the demand for lithium is expected to remain strong for the foreseeable future. Consequently, surging lithium prices should boost SQM’s profit margins substantially in the near term.

Here’s what could shape SQM’s performance in the near term:

Impressive Growth Prospects

A $622.65 million consensus revenue estimate in the current quarter (ending September 2021) indicates a 37.5% improvement year-over-year. Analysts expect SQM’s EPS to rise significantly from the same period last year to $0.32 in the current quarter.

The Street expects SQM’s revenues and EPS to rise 28.1% and 122.2%, respectively, year-over-year to $2.33 billion and $1.40in its fiscal year 2021. Also, the company’s revenue is expected to rise 24.4% year-over-year to $2.89 billion in fiscal 2022, while its EPS is expected to increase 49.3% from the same period last year to $2.09 next year. In addition, SQM’s EPS is expected to rise at a 19.1% CAGR over the next five years.

Stretched Valuation

In terms of non-GAAP forward P/E, SQM is currently trading at 39.45, which is 174.3% higher than the 14.38 industry average. In addition, its forward Price/Sales and Price/Cash flow ratios of 6.87 and 25.79, respectively, are significantly higher than the 1.42 and 8.37 industry averages.

The stock’s 19.08 forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 153.5% higher than the 7.53 industry average.

Consensus Rating and Price Target Indicate Potential Downside

Of three Wall Street analysts that rated SQM, one rated it Buy, one rated it Hold, and one rated it Sell. The 12-month median price target of $53.67 indicates a 4.6% potential downside from yesterday’s closing price of $56.26. The price targets range from a low of $45.00 to a high of $70.00.