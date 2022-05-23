Shutterstock: Take Advantage of the Dip

NYSE: SSTK | Shutterstock, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

SSTK – Shares of Shutterstock (SSTK) have plunged amid a broader tech sell-off. However, can it rebound by leveraging its comprehensive portfolio of products and services? Let’s find out.

Pragya PandeyBy Pragya Pandey

May 23, 2022


Shutterstock (SSTK) is a technology company that provides quality content and creative workflow solutions internationally. The stock has lost 24.75% over the past month and is currently trading more than 50% below its 52-week high of $128.36, which it hit on October 26, 2021.

SSTK reported mixed first-quarter results. While revenue for the quarter missed the consensus estimate by 1.3%, adjusted EPS beat the Street estimate by 16.3%. The company’s Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.24 per share of outstanding common stock, payable on June 16, 2022. Also, it recently acquired Pond5 to expand the distribution of its content. So, the stock’s near-term prospects look bright.

Here’s what I think could influence SSTK’s performance in the upcoming months:

Robust Financials

SSTK’s revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $199.10 million in the first quarter, which ended March 31, 2022. Its total liabilities came in at $351.55 million for the period ended March 31, 2022, compared to $383.23 million for the period ended December 31, 2021, while its adjusted net income came in at $37.18 million, representing a 1.5% year-over-year increase. Also, its adjusted EPS came in at $1, up 2% year-over-year.

Favorable Analyst Estimates

For the quarter ending September 30, 2022, analysts expect SSTK’s EPS to increase 24.3% year-over-year to $0.87. Also, its revenue is expected to increase 16.6% year-over-year to $209.25 million for the current quarter ending June 30, 2022. In addition, its EPS is expected to grow at 7.5% per annum over the next five years. Moreover, Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $106 in the near term, indicating a potential upside of 81.7%.

High Profitability

In terms of trailing-12-month levered FCF margin, SSTK’s 14.62% is 290.1% higher than the industry average of 3.75%. Likewise, its trailing-12-month CAPEX/Sales of 7.98% is 181.7% higher than the industry average of 2.83%. Moreover, the stock’s trailing-12-month ROTC and ROTA of 13.45% and 11.17% are higher than the industry averages of 7.43% and 6.06%, respectively.

POWR Ratings Show Promise

SSTK has an overall rating of B, which equates to a Buy in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by accounting for 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree. 

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight different categories. Out of these categories, SSTK has a B grade for Quality, in sync with its higher-than-industry profitability ratios.

Beyond what I have stated above, we have also given SSTK grades for Value, Growth, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment. Get all the SSTK ratings here.

SSTK is ranked #3 out of 33 stocks in the Internet – Services industry.

Bottom Line

SSTK is making several positive developments by integrating strategic solutions and acquisitions. So, it could be wise to buy the dip in the stock.

Note that SSTK is one of the few stocks handpicked currently in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more here.

How Does Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) Stack Up Against its Peers?

SSTK has an overall POWR Rating of B. You could also check out these other stocks within the Internet – Services industry with an A (Strong Buy) or B (Buy) rating: Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) and Perion Network Ltd. (PERI).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

Bear Market Scare? Read Before Your Next Trade

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

SSTK shares were unchanged in after-hours trading Monday. Year-to-date, SSTK has declined -47.21%, versus a -16.17% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Pragya Pandey


Pragya is an equity research analyst and financial journalist with a passion for investing. In college she majored in finance and is currently pursuing the CFA program and is a Level II candidate. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SSTKGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
LQDTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
PERIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bullish vs. Bearish Market Perspectives

Markets finally enjoyed some uninterrupted buying into Memorial Day weekend. Some of the major factors in this rise are the successful defense of the 3,850 level and better-than-expected inflation data. From last Monday's close to Friday's close, the S&P 500 (SPY) is up by 4.7%, while the POWR Growth portfolio is up 5.8%. What I am more proud of is that from May 5 to May 20 when the S&P 500 dropped by 10.2%, the POWR Growth portfolio was down only 3.8%. In today's commentary, I want to examine the bullish and bearish perspectives and then make the case for why the near-term setup and newsflow are slightly favoring the bulls. I also want to add some follow-on thoughts from last week's recession discussion. Read on below to find out more…
May 31, 2022 | 6:06pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Outperforming Dogs of the Dow with Yields Over 4%

The major market indexes ended last week in the green after a several-weeks-long selloff. The 'Dogs of the Dow' investment strategy is known for its ability to offer high and stable dividend yields in uncertain market conditions. High-yielding Dow Jones Industrial Average constituents Dow (DOW), Verizon Communications (VZ), and International Business Machines (IBM) have outperformed the benchmark index during the recent market correction. Thus, we think it could be wise to add these stocks to one’s watchlist. Let’s discuss.
May 31, 2022 | 10:09am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Profit from the Growth Stock Crash?

The POWR Growth service has significatly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) despite a challenging environment for growth stocks. Now, there are subtle signs of improvement. Some of the best performing stocks were bought in the aftermath of market corrections and this time will be no different. Read on to find out how POWR Growth can help you profit for the rest of 2022…
May 27, 2022 | 6:14pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Travel & Tourism Stocks to Buy This Summer

Travel and tourism is expected to gain much traction this year, with most of the population now vaccinated for COVID-19. So, with analysts expecting robust travel demand this summer, we think it could be wise to bet now on the shares of Expedia Group (EXPE), InterContinental Hotels (IHG), Travelzoo (TZOO), Travel + Leisure (TNL), and Bluegreen Vacations (BVH). Let’s discuss.
May 31, 2022 | 2:22pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Profit from the Growth Stock Crash?

The POWR Growth service has significatly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) despite a challenging environment for growth stocks. Now, there are subtle signs of improvement. Some of the best performing stocks were bought in the aftermath of market corrections and this time will be no different. Read on to find out how POWR Growth can help you profit for the rest of 2022…
May 27, 2022 | 6:14pm

Read More Stories

More Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SSTK News