The stock market is once again trying to break out to new highs. Recent attempts have been met by selling, however, this attempt is driven by strength in tech stocks which means there’s a higher chance of a breakout,

Regardless, investors should use this is an opportunity to cut stocks that are weak on a technical and fundamental basis. Instead, they should look at the POWR Ratings to find stocks that are improving on a technical and fundamental basis.

Sort through the latest POWR Ratings upgrades and you will find multiple sectors are represented. Let’s take a look at three of the latest POWR Ratings upgrades: Volt Information Sciences (VOLT), STMicroelectronics (STM), and Pangea Logistics Solutions (PANL).

Volt Information Sciences (VOLT)

VOLT provides staffing, information, and telecom solutions to some of the world’s top businesses. The company has more than 300 branch offices. Aside from IT and staffing, VOLT also thrives in telecommunications. The company constructs install and modify telecom systems and services.

VOLT has a forward P/E ratio of 17.36, meaning it is fairly priced. The stock has a high beta of 2.45 so it is likely to undulate should the market get rocky.

VOLT has an A POWR Rating grade meaning it is a Strong Buy. The stock has an A in the Sentiment component and Bs in the Value and Growth components. Investors who would like to learn how VOLT fares in the Momentum, Stability, and Quality components can do so by clicking here.

Out of 85 publicly traded companies in the Industrial – Services space, VOLT is ranked in the top 10, coming at number nine overall. As a whole, the Industrial – Services segment has a B POWR Rating grade. You can learn more about this segment by clicking here. VOLT has a year-to-date price return of 155%. The stock has a one-year price return of 213%. VOLT has a three-year price return of 29%.

STMicroelectronics (STM)

STM is a worldwide semiconductor business. The company designs and makes semiconductor integrated circuits along with devices used for telecom systems, microelectronic applications, computer systems, and other systems/products.

STM has a forward P/E ratio of 20.59. This is a slightly high forward P/E ratio yet the number shouldn’t be too concerning simply because STM is in the semiconductor industry and trading within $7 of its 52-week high.

STM has an A POWR Rating grade highlighted by Bs in the Quality, Value, and Growth components. Investors who are curious as to how STM grades out in the Sentiment, Momentum, and Stability components of the POWR Ratings can find out by clicking here.

STM is ranked fifth of nearly 100 publicly traded companies in the Semiconductor & Wireless Chip space. You can find out more about the stocks in this sector by clicking here. STM had a 2020 price return of 38%. The stock also had a 2019 price return of 95%. The stock’s current one-year price return is 36%.

The analysts paint a rosy picture for STM, establishing an average target price of $40.22 for the stock. If STM hits this level, it will have increased by nearly 6%.

Pangea Logistics Solutions (PANL)

PANL is a worldwide logistics business. PANL provides dry bulk transportation by sea. PANL’s logistics services are used by a wide array of industrial clients, many of which need to transport all sorts of heavy materials in bulk. PANL’s dry bulk cargo transportation service is used by agricultural, energy, and infrastructure-related businesses.

PANL has a forward P/E ratio of 6.93 meaning the stock is likely undervalued at $4.96 per share. PANL has a beta of 0.73 which indicates it is unlikely to undulate even if the market spikes or dips.

PANL has an A grade in the Growth component of the POWR Ratings. The stock has Bs in the Sentiment, Momentum, and Value components. You can find out how PANL grades out in the Quality and Stability components of the POWR Ratings by clicking here.

Of the nearly 50 stocks in the Shipping space, PANL is ranked second. Click here to find out more about the stocks in the Shipping category. PANL has a year-to-date price return of 80%. The stock’s three-year price return is 65%. PANL also has an impressive six-month price return of 85%.