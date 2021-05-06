Is Sunoco a Winner in the Energy Industry?

NYSE: SUN | Sunoco L.P. News, Ratings, and Charts

SUN – Although crude oil prices have been fluctuating recently on concerns about the changing supply environment, particularly OPEC’s plan to increase production over the next few months, oil demand is rising rapidly with the reopening of the global economy. Because energy usage is expected to regain pre-pandemic levels soon, master limited partnership Sunoco (SUN) could witness solid improvement in its financials. Thus, we think the stock could be a good bet now. Read on.

Aditi GangulyBy Aditi Ganguly

May 6, 2021


Sunoco L.P. (SUN) is a retail motor fuel distributor across the U.S. The company operates as a Master Limited Partnership (MLP), a structure that is a hybrid of a limited partnership and public corporation. MLP companies  resemble a limited partnership company, but their shares are traded on stock exchanges. Thus, SUN operates as a public limited company, but it is taxed as a partnership. This is immensely beneficial because MLPs are not required to pay corporate taxes on their operating profits.

Shares of SUN have gained 46.6% over the past year and 27.3% year-to-date. In addition, the stock gained 6.3% over the past five days.

As the economy regains  pre-pandemic levels on a fast-paced vaccination program and federal rescue spending, demand for motor fuel is expected to rise substantially.

So, here’s what we think what could shape SUN’s performance in the coming months:

Rebounding Oil Demand

Demand for oil is expected to rise 6.6% year-over-year to 5.95 million barrels/day in 2021, according to latest OPEC estimates. Furthermore,  the United States oil inventory declined by eight  million barrels last week as exports increased to a 4.10 million b/d post pandemic high. This surpasses the Energy Information Association’s prediction of a 2.30-million-barrel decline last week.

The demand for oil has been recovering  rapidly as the global economy recovers from the repercussions of the pandemic. However, oil prices have been fluctuating lately, owing to a  COVID-19 situation in India, and lower imports by Japan. However, the reduced demand and the expected change in supply environment are expected to be short lived.

Discounted Valuation

In terms of non-GAAP forward P/E, SUN is currently trading at 9x, 20.5% lower than the 11.33x industry average. The company’s forward price/sales and EV/sales ratios of 0.22 and 0.47, respectively, compare favorably with industry averages.

Also, SUN’s 12.36 forward EV/EBIT multiple is 17.5% lower than the 14.98 industry average.

Favorable Growth Estimates

A$0.61 consensus EPS estimate for the fiscal first quarter, ended March 2021, indicates a 134.3% improvement year-over-year. Also, analysts expect the company’s EPS to rise 119.9% from the same period last year to $3.54 in its fiscal year 2021. SUN’s revenue is expected to increase 6.9% from the year-ago value to $3.50 billion in the most recent quarter. The Street expects the company’s annual revenues to rise 37.2% year-over-year to $14.69 billion in the current year.

POWR Ratings Reflect Rosy Prospects

SUN has an overall B rating, which equates to Buy in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

SUN has a B grade  for Growth and Value. The company’s net income increased at a 12.5% CAGR over the past three years and its EBIT rose at a 6.9% CAGR over this period, justifying the Growth grade. The stock’s discounted valuation compared to its peers account for the Value grade.

Of  40 stocks in the B-rated MLPs – Oil & Gas industry, SUN is ranked #6. Beyond what I’ve stated above, one  can view additional SUN Ratings for Sentiment, Stability, Momentum and Quality here.

Click here to view the top-rated stocks in the MLPs – Oil & Gas industry.

Bottom Line

As demand for oil increases worldwide, crude oil prices will  rise. Moreover, OPEC’s plans to increase production by 2 billion barrels a day over the next three months despite a recent slump in demand from India and Japan demonstrate the organization’s optimistic outlook regarding future demand. However, given President Biden’s plan to raise corporate tax rates soon, SUN should be a value investment due to its low tax burden. 

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Top 10 Growth Stocks

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

9 "Must Own" Stocks for 2021

SUN shares were trading at $35.91 per share on Thursday afternoon, down $0.73 (-1.99%). Year-to-date, SUN has gained 27.98%, versus a 11.73% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aditi Ganguly


Aditi is an experienced content developer and financial writer who is passionate about helping investors understand the do’s and don'ts of investing. She has a keen interest in the stock market and has a fundamental approach when analyzing equities. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SUNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

What’s Happening With the S&P 500?

The S&P 500 (SPY) is up over 100% in the past thirteen months, which starts to warp one's expectations for the stock price action. Meaning that the seemingly nasty sell off this week is NOT really that nasty in the grand scheme of things. Even in the most bullish of years the market will go down on 40% of the days. And sometimes those negative days get stacked together to make 3-5% pullbacks or even 10%+ corrections. But that doesn't change the fact that it’s still very much a bull market. Read on below to find out why…
May 5, 2021 | 1:57pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Consider Buying Right Now

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the growth of the healthcare industry. Moreover, investors are becoming increasingly bullish on the prospects of the industry due to the healthcare needs of the U.S.’ aging population and growing investments in care for that demographic. So, we think it could be wise to bet now on cheap healthcare stocks Cigna (CI) and Cardinal (CAH).
May 5, 2021 | 5:14pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Beware of These 2 Overvalued Cybersecurity Stocks

The demand for cybersecurity solutions is expected to increase significantly in the near- to mid-term as cyber threats continue to grow and affect increasing numbers of organizations as they adapt to the digital era. However, Cloudflare (NET) and Zscaler (ZS) are trading at lofty valuations now and we think are overdue for a price correction. So, it’s wise to avoid them now. Let’s look closer.
May 5, 2021 | 3:02pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 WallStreetBets Tech Stocks Analysts Predict Have More Than 30% Upside

The recent tech sell-off provides the perfect entry opportunity for investors to bet on good stocks at attractive levels to maximize their returns in the future. Reddit forum Wallstreetbets, which has gained attention this year for its power to squeeze short sellers, has been focusing on the stocks of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Skillz (SKLZ), and Corsair Gaming (CRSR). Thus, analysts expect these stocks to generate substantial momentum in the near term. Let’s discuss.
May 5, 2021 | 1:19pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Beware of These 2 Overvalued Cybersecurity Stocks

The demand for cybersecurity solutions is expected to increase significantly in the near- to mid-term as cyber threats continue to grow and affect increasing numbers of organizations as they adapt to the digital era. However, Cloudflare (NET) and Zscaler (ZS) are trading at lofty valuations now and we think are overdue for a price correction. So, it’s wise to avoid them now. Let’s look closer.
May 5, 2021 | 3:02pm

Read More Stories

More Sunoco L.P. (SUN) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SUN News