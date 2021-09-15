Steel demand has recovered during the first six months of 2021. The World Steel Association forecasts steel demand to grow by 5.8% in 2021 and by 2.7% in 2022.

A recently approved $1 trillion Senate infrastructure plan is expected to drive the steel industry’s growth because steel is widely used for construction. Rapid development in urban centers and other infrastructure initiatives are expected to drive Steel companies’ growth.

Given the industry’s solid growth prospects, we think quality steel stocks, Tata Steel Limited (TATLY), Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID), and Mechel PAO (MTL), which are currently trading below $10, could be ideal bets now.

Tata Steel Limited (TATLY)

TATLY manufactures and distributes steel products internationally. The company is based in India. It offers a wide range of steel products, including hot-rolled (HR) and cold-rolled (CR) coated steel coils and sheets, precision tubes, tire bead wires, spring wires, and bearings.

TATLY signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), a global marine transport group, on August 6 to develop and deploy environment-friendly shipping solutions. Earlier, the company had commissioned India’s first steel recycling plant at Rohtak, Haryana. In addition, TATLY has undertaken several other sustainability initiatives over the past few months. These moves demonstrate its commitment to sustainability and efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

TATLY’s total revenues from operations increased 109.5% year-over-year to ₹533.72 billion ($7.27 billion) in the fiscal second quarter ended June 30. Its gross sales grew 110.3% from the year-ago value to ₹525.74 billion ($7.16 billion). TATLY’s net profit for the period came in at ₹97.68 billion ($1.33 billion), indicating a 310.2% rise year-over-year. The company’s EPS increased 290% year-over-year to ₹74.13. TATLY closed its last trading session at $9.25.

TATLY has an overall B rating, translating to Buy in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

TATLY has an A grade for Momentum, and a B for Growth, Stability, and Quality. Among the 33 stocks in the A-rated Steel industry, TATLY is ranked #15.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID)

Headquartered in Brazil, SID is an integrated steel producer. The company operates in five segments: Steel; Mining; Logistics; Energy; and Cement.