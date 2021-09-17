The global telecom industry is rapidly transforming with carriers upgrading to 5G service which will increase capacity and bandwidth. Furthermore, given the rising dependence on the internet, especially amid the remote lifestyle, the 5G wave is expected to completely radicalize the global telecom industry. As a result, the global telecom services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2021 and 2028.

Investors have been betting on telecom stocks amid the gradual 5G network commercialization, which is expected to be the next big thing in the tech space. This is evident from the SPDR S&P Telecom ETF’s (XTL) 41% gains over the past year compared to the broader SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) 32% returns.

Given this backdrop, global telecom stocks Telefónica, S.A. (TEF), Telia Company AB (TLSNY), Telefônica Brasil S.A. (VIV), and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC), which are currently trading under $10, could be solid bets now.

Telefónica, S.A. (TEF)

TEF is a multinational telecommunication service provider in Europe and Latin America. Its services include internet and broadband access as well as television subscription facilities. The company is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

On September 15, TEF launched the Rakuten Living App in Spain’s Movistar + TV through a partnership with the Japan-based internet services company Rakuten Group, Inc. (RKUNY). The app will allow users to broadcast live events on TV and buy tickets for shows. This should boost TEF’s existing customer base.

On September 14, TEF announced that it had become the distribution partner of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM). The company distributes ZM’s services of Zoom Meetings, Zoom Webinars, Zoom Phone, and Zoom Rooms. Regarding this, José Cerdán, CEO of Telefónica Tech, said, “The agreement with Zoom is another example of the commitment we have at Telefónica Tech to integrate the most innovative services and products to accompany companies in their digital transformation.”

In the second fiscal quarter ended June 2021, TEF’s OIBDA margin rose 103.1 percentage points year-over-year to 135.2%. Operating income increased 999% from the prior-year quarter to €11.35 billion ($13.37 billion). Profit before taxes came in at €10.98 billion ($12.93 billion), up 1,433.1% from the same period last year, while EPS attributable to equity holders increased 1,857.1% year-over-year to €1.37.

The consensus EPS estimate of $0.33 for the next year (fiscal 2022) indicates a 6% year-over-year increase. Moreover, TEF has topped consensus revenue estimates in three out of the trailing four quarters, which is impressive. TEF’s stock has gained 28.8% over the past year to close yesterday’s trading session at $4.88.

TEF’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which equates to Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

TEF has a Value grade of A and a Growth and Stability grade of B. In the 49-stock Telecom – Foreign industry, it is ranked #11. And this industry is rated A.

Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for TEF (Momentum, Sentiment, and Quality).