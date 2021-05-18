3 Buy-Rated Stocks Poised to Soar Higher

NYSE: TPX | Tempur Sealy International, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

TPX – The market has been on the quite the ride over the past week, which is why investors should only consider stocks that are likely to outperform. Our POWR Ratings system evaluates stocks based on 118 different factors to find the best of the best. Tempur Sealy (TPX), Shuttershock (SSTK), and Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) are three that were recently upgraded to Strong Buy in the POWR Ratings system and deserve a look.

Patrick RyanBy Patrick Ryan

May 18, 2021


The POWR Ratings have been calculated, highlighting stocks worthy of an upgrade. The market bounced back toward the end of last week after a series of down days but has been mixed since. This might be a great time to scoop up stocks upgraded in the POWR Ratings as the economy is about to reopen fully.

All in all, more than a dozen stocks were recently upgraded. They are showing strength across the POWR components and are poised to move higher.

The following three upgrades are worth a closer look: Tempur Sealy International (TPX), Shuttershock (SSTK), and Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI).

Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

TPX develops, makes, and markets bedding products, mainly in North America. TPX makes everything from mattresses to pillows, adjustable bases, and other products used for sleep. Examples of TPX’s brands include Sealy, Tempur, Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, and Optimum. More TPX products will likely be sold as America’s housing boom continues.

TPX has an overall grade of A, which translates into a Strong Buy rating in the POWR Ratings system. The stock has a grade of A in the Growth component and Bs in the Quality, Momentum, and Sentiment components. Click here to find out how TPX fares in the remainder of the component grades, such as Value and Stability.

Of the 64 publicly traded companies in the Home Improvement & Goods industry, TPX is ranked in the top 10, slotting in at #9. You can find other top stocks in this industry by clicking here.

Analysts have established an average target price of $46.67 for TPX. If the stock moves to this level, it will have popped by 30%. Of the 11 analysts who have issued TPX recommendations, three consider it a Strong Buy, and four consider it a Buy. TPX has a fairly low forward P/E ratio of 14.10. 

Shuttershock (SSTK)

SSTK has emerged as one of the top worldwide marketplaces for digital images. SSTK makes it easy to purchase licensed photos, illustrations, vectors, and even videos. Search SSTK’s library for yourself, and you are sure to find something artful to feature on your website or other materials.

SSTK has an overall grade of A or a Strong Buy rating in the POWR Ratings system. It has grades of B in the Quality, Value, and Sentiment components. Click here to find out how SSTK fares in Momentum, Stability, and Growth. Of the 43 publicly traded companies in the Internet – Services industry, SSTK is ranked third. You can find other top-ranked stocks in this industry by clicking here.

Analysts have set a high target price of $85 for SSTK, which indicates a potential 6% upside. Though SSTK has a fairly high forward P/E ratio of 30.26, this figure is not too bad considering SSTK operates in the Internet industry, which typically has elevated P/E ratios.

Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI)

CPSI provides high-tech services for those in the healthcare space. CPSI has excelled in this niche for nearly three decades. In short, CPSI’s value offering is providing a comprehensive electronic medical records system that is single-source.

CPSI is a POWR Ratings stud with an overall grade of A, translating into a Strong Buy rating in the POWR Ratings system. It has a grade of B in the Quality, Value, Stability, and Growth components. If you are curious as to how CPSI grades in the Momentum and Sentiment components, you can find out by clicking here.

Of the 80 stocks in the Medical – Services industry, CPSI is ranked second. Investors who would like to find other top-ranked stocks in this industry, click here.

Most analysts anticipate CPSI to go higher, setting an average target price of $34.67. This indicates a potential upside under 15%. In fact, one analyst has set a $40 target price for the stock. Of the seven analysts who have issued CPSI recommendations, two rate it a Strong Buy and rates it a Buy.

CPSI has a forward P/E ratio of 13.34, a modest figure considering it operates in the tech space and is trading a mere $4 below its 52-week high of $36.37.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

Top 10 Value Stocks

3 Signs of a NEW Stock Market Bubble

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

TPX shares were trading at $37.63 per share on Tuesday morning, up $0.09 (+0.24%). Year-to-date, TPX has gained 39.91%, versus a 11.53% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Patrick Ryan


Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
TPXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SSTKGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CPSIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Signs of a NEW Stock Market Bubble

Value investors are pounding the table that the stock market (SPY) is already in bubble territory not unlike 1999. Indeed they are right about the lofty valuation levels. But they are wrong that it’s time to get ready for the next bear market to emerge. Check out Steve Reitmeister's game plan to ride the bubble up and then parachute out at the right time. Read on for more...
May 14, 2021 | 3:59pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 10 Value Stocks

The S&P 500 (SPY) has shown mixed results in the last week, but if you are a value investor, then yesterday was a big day. That’s when we revealed to our readers the fatal flaws of traditional value investing and the solution to this problem—our Top 10 Value Stocks strategy. Read on below to find out more about this 3-step process and its +38.63% annual returns…
May 7, 2021 | 10:38am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

High Liquidity Level Should Help QuantumScape Investors Be Patient

After a strong downdraft in the QuantumScape (QS) stock price, it's tough to hang on for the long haul. Yet, the company's outlook offers some hope.
May 17, 2021 | 4:59pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Inflation vs. Stocks: Who Wins?

The last week was like starting a roller coaster in the middle. For the first three days, the S&P 500 (SPY) fell fast and hard, only to recover on Thursday and Friday. Now the question is, are we headed for another fall, or is the ride over? Either way, volatility has been the name of the game as inflation worries deepen. Higher inflation discounts a growth stock’s present value and raises the likelihood that the Fed will raise rates, harming cyclical value stocks. Due to the sky-high valuations, I see growth stocks as more susceptible to losses. Value stocks, in general, have much more room to grow. Plus, we are picking the best of the best, which should succeed in any market environment. Read on below for what to do next…
May 18, 2021 | 3:00pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

High Liquidity Level Should Help QuantumScape Investors Be Patient

After a strong downdraft in the QuantumScape (QS) stock price, it's tough to hang on for the long haul. Yet, the company's outlook offers some hope.
May 17, 2021 | 4:59pm

Read More Stories

More Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All TPX News