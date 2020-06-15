TRGP – The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Monday, June 15, 2020 are TRGP, PAA, LEN, OKE, and WIT.

Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Daily Price Recap

Targa Resources Corp is up 11.87% ($2.33) since yesterday, marking the 2nd day in a row an increase has occurred. This move happened on lower volume, as yesterday’s volume was down 34.79% from the day before — and down 27.88% from the same day the week before. Below is a daily price chart of Targa Resources Corp.

Its annual compound dividend growth rate is higher than 84.45% of US dividend stocks.

Plains All American Pipeline Lp (PAA) Daily Price Recap

The end of a 4 day negative run has come for Plains All American Pipeline Lp, which finished the day prior up 8.02% ($0.78). The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 40.59% from the day prior, and up 191.12% from the same day the week before. Here is a daily price chart of Plains All American Pipeline Lp.

Its beta is lower than 4.66% of US dividend stocks.

Lennar Corp (LEN) Daily Price Recap

Lennar Corp came into today up 7.17% ($4.25) from the open of the previous day, marking the 2nd day in a row an increase has occurred. The price move occurred on volume that was down 0.76% from the day prior, but up 43.65% from the same day the week before. Here is a daily price chart of Lennar Corp.

Its dividend yield is higher than 9.16% of US dividend stocks.

Oneok Inc (OKE) Daily Price Recap

The end of a 4 day negative run has come for Oneok Inc, which finished yesterday up 6.89% ($2.35). The price move occurred on volume that was down 61.12% from the day prior, but up 117.77% from the same day the week before. Here is a daily price chart of Oneok Inc.

Dividend investors may wish to pay attention to the beta of dividend stocks, and for OKE, its lower than that of 2.58% of US dividend-issuing stocks.

Wipro Ltd (WIT) Daily Price Recap

Wipro Ltd closed the previous day up 6.67% ($0.21); this denotes the 2nd day in a row it has gone up. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 170.41% from the previous day (Saturday), and up 93.72% from Sunday of the week before. Here is a daily price chart of Wipro Ltd.

Dividend investors may wish to pay attention to the equity discount rate of dividend stocks, and for WIT, its lower than that of 95% of US dividend-issuing stocks.

TRGP shares rose $0.24 (+1.09%) in after-hours trading Monday. Year-to-date, TRGP has declined -44.44%, versus a -4.04% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

