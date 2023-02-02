Amid rapid digitalization, the internet industry is expected to thrive with robust demand. Moreover, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) of the Department of Commerce announced the awarding 12 funds as part of the Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program (CMC).

The program is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All effort, which aims to provide affordable, dependable high-speed Internet access to all Americans.

Deputy Secretary of Commerce Graves said, “High-speed Internet service is going to create opportunities, increase productivity, and improve lives, particularly in communities that have too often been left behind.”

The industry is expected to grow amid the rising population, urbanization, and rising number of smart infrastructures. In addition, the global Internet of Things market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% from 2022 to 2027.

Given the backdrop, investors might consider buying fundamentally sound internet stocks Tripadvisor, Inc. (TRIP) and Yelp Inc. (YELP) now.

Tripadvisor, Inc. (TRIP)

TRIP operates as an online travel company in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platforms; and Experiences & Dining. Also, the company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the U.S., and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

TRIP’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 92.39% is 83.6% higher than the industry average of 50.32%, while its trailing-12-month levered FCF margin of 27.80% is 227.7% higher than the industry average of 8.48%.

TRIP’s revenues increased 51.5% year-over-year to $459 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Its net profit came in at $25 million, up substantially year-over-year. Moreover, its EPS came in at $0.17, up 1600% year-over-year.

Street expects TRIP’s revenue to increase 15.1% year-over-year to $1.70 billion in 2023. Its EPS is expected to increase 104.7% year-over-year to $1.31. Over the past month, the stock has gained 32.4% to close the last trading session at $23.80.

TRIP’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock’s overall B rating equates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

TRIP has an A grade for Quality and a B for Growth and Value. Within the Internet industry, it is ranked #7 out of 60 stocks. Beyond what is stated above, we’ve also rated TRIP for Momentum, Sentiment, and Stability. Get all the TRIP ratings here.

Yelp Inc. (YELP)

YELP operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various regional business categories.

In terms of forward EV/Sales, YELP is currently trading at 1.62x, 20% lower than the industry average of 2.02x. The stock’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.17 is 20.9% lower than the industry average of 9.06.

YELP’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 91.25% is 81.4% higher than the industry average of 50.32%, while its trailing-12-month levered FCF margin of 17.20% is 102.7% higher than the industry average of 8.48%.

YELP’s net revenue increased 14.8% year-over-year to $308.89 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 ended September 30. Its adjusted EBITDA also increased by 4.8% to $73.94 million.

The consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion for the fiscal year 2023 indicates an 8.3% increase year-over-year. Its EPS is expected to grow 146% year-over-year to $1.23 in 2023. It surpassed EPS estimates in three out of four trailing quarters. Over the past month, the stock has gained 16.6% to close the last trading session at $31.89.

It’s no surprise that YELP has an overall B rating, equating to a Buy in our POWR Ratings system. It has an A grade for Quality and a B for Value. It is ranked #5 in the same industry.

Beyond what is stated above, we’ve also rated YELP for Growth, Stability, Momentum, and Sentiment. Get all YELP ratings here.

TRIP shares were trading at $25.05 per share on Thursday afternoon, up $1.25 (+5.25%). Year-to-date, TRIP has gained 39.32%, versus a 9.17% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

