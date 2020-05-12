Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Challenging the SEC, smoking doobies on podcasts, and talking down his stock

Elon has displayed his talent for running companies and picking names

Come on Elon, your child may inherit billions, but you have set the poor kid up for years of torture

Elon Musk is a modern-day Thomas Edison. He is a billionaire and will go down in history alongside Einstein and DaVinci. Aristotle once said, “There is no great genius without some touch of madness.” Elon is the embodiment of the quote from the Greek philosopher.

Mr. Musk has been married three times, twice to the same partner. The marriages produced six children, Nevada Alexander, Damian, Griffin, Xavier, Saxon, and Kai. Sadly, Musk lost one of his children, Nevada, to SIDS. Nevada was his first, but he followed with twins and then triplets, a wholly efficient way to produce offspring for the scientist and engineer.

At 48 years old, Musk’s latest romantic interest is Claire Elise Boucher, a Canadian musician who goes by the stage name Grimes. On May 5, the pair had their first child, a baby boy. The proud and eccentric parents put lots of thought into naming their child. The name is impossible for me to type on my keyboard, so I had to cut and paste it below:

Grimes broke down the translation in a tweet following the arrival of the latest Musk:

(Source: Twitter)

Mother, child, and father are doing swimmingly.

Challenging the SEC, smoking doobies on podcasts, and talking down his stock

Elon Musk is a character and a modern-day enigma in the investment world. Regulating Mr. Musk has been like riding a psychotic horse through a burning barn for the SEC. When he told markets that he was considering taking Tesla private at $420 per share, it caused problems for the company when it comes to the regulators. Elon Musk and Tesla each paid a $20 million fine, and the CEO agreed to step down as chairman of TSLA’s board and appoint a committee to oversee his communications. That must be a fun job!

The CEO did not take kindly to the analyst comments on Tesla (TSLA - Get Rating) shares and the company’s prospects. He later admitted that he picked the $420 level as a joke to amuse his girlfriend. The number is a symbol for pot smokers.

(Source: The Joe Rogan Experience/YouTube)

Elon did not shy away from sharing a doobie with Joe Rogan on his show.

The most recent event in the never-ending and very entertaining news from Mr. Musk was his announcement that the billionaire would sell all of his possessions.

(Source: Twitter)

He put all of his properties on the market, including a Beverly Hills residence that was formerly the home of comedian Gene Wilder.

While he told the world that he was selling everything, he mentioned that TSLA shares might be a bit too high.

(Source: Twitter)

A CEO’s job is to increase shareholder value, but Elon is no ordinary CEO.

(Source: Barchart)

TSLA shares fell from a high of $869.82 on April 30 to a low of $683.04 on May 1 after the CEO told the world that the stock was “too high.”

Elon has displayed his talent for companies and picking names

Tesla’s CEO pushed the price of his company’s shares 21.5% lower with a single tweet. Meanwhile, he has built the EV company into the leading automobile manufacturer in the United States.

(Source: Barchart)

As the chart shows, TSLA has risen from a low of $14.98 per share in July 2010 to a high of $968.99 in February 2020. The share performance speaks for itself. At $819.42 on May 8, the company’s market cap was at $151.897 billion. In comparison, the big three US automakers, including General Motors (GM), Ford, (F) and Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) had a combined market cap of $72.31 billion, under half the level of TSLA.

Elon Musk combined car manufacturing with technology to create enormous wealth for his shareholders and himself.

His other two companies, SpaceX and The Boring Company, will add to his fortune. SpaceX’s goal is to enable the colonization of Mars. The Boring Company is an infrastructure and tunnel construction company. In naming that company, Mr. Musk displayed his talent for selecting names.

Come on Elon, your child may inherit billions, but you have set the poor kid up for years of torture

I am a big fan of Elon Musk. I get him. Along with his inventive genius, he is playful and has a great sense of humor. He revels in upsetting the apple cart and playing with the minds of stiffs on Wall Street, politicians, and those charged with regulations. Genius thinks outside the box, Musk thinks past the solar system.

I am not in a position to give Elon any advice, but as one father of boys to another, I feel compelled to help protect his newest born from adolescent angst. What’s wrong with names like Jeffrey, Daniel, Jason, Marc, Steven, or the other run of the mill names for a kid? Elon, you could go old school with Irving, Seymour, Morris, Cadwallader, or Isidore. It appears that California may intercede and prevent you and Grimes from naming your son:

Your son will become an adolescent. He will be in the company of other boys; they can often be cruel. Save this young lad from years of torture. Elon, you have achieved a status that makes nerd cool. Get your act together and give this beautiful child another name, but don’t pick Covid!

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “BUY THE DIP” Growth Stocks for 2020

7 “Safe-Haven” Dividend Stocks for Turbulent Times

REVISED 2020 Stock Market Outlook– Discover why there is more downside ahead and the Top 10 picks for the bear market.

TSLA shares were trading at $840.62 per share on Tuesday morning, up $29.33 (+3.62%). Year-to-date, TSLA has gained 100.95%, versus a -8.47% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Andrew Hecht

Andy spent nearly 35 years on Wall Street and is a sought-after commodity and futures trader, an options expert and analyst. In addition to working with StockNews, he is a top ranked author on Seeking Alpha. Learn more about Andy’s background, along with links to his most recent articles. More...

More Resources for the Stocks in this Article