Forget Tesla, Buy This Electric Vehicle Stock Instead

NASDAQ: TSLA | Tesla, Inc.

TSLA – Shares of Niu Technologies (NIU) may outpace Tesla’s returns in the upcoming decade.

By Aditya Raghunath

Nov 12, 2020


Forget Tesla and Buy This EV Stock Instead

Tesla (TSLA) has been one of the top performers in 2020. It has in fact crushed market returns since going public back in July 2010. Tesla stock has returned a staggering 10,800% in just over a decade which means a $1,000 investment soon after its IPO would have ballooned to $108,000 today.

The company has managed to surpass expectations amid a global pandemic and investors remain bullish about the transition towards electric vehicles in the upcoming decade. This means prices for EVs will significantly reduce and Tesla’s automobiles will be affordable in emerging markets as well. Tesla is already leading the U.S. EV market with a share of 80%.

The long-term growth drivers for Tesla are secular but investors will also have to account for rising competition in an industry that is still at a nascent stage and poised for exponential growth.

In the third quarter of 2020, Tesla sales were up 39% year-over-year at $8.8 billion while net income soared 131% to $331 million. Its earnings per share more than doubled to $0.76 while operating cash flow grew by a stellar 217% to $2.4 billion.

Tesla crushed Wall Street estimates in a recessionary environment and the September quarter was the best one in the company’s history. 

Is Tesla’s valuation a concern?

Due to the stellar rise in stock prices, Tesla is now valued at a market cap of $408 billion. This means the stock is trading at a forward price to sales multiple of 13.2x which is sky-high. But the EV giant has time and again surpassed consensus estimates and pleasantly surprised investors.

The company is forecast to grow sales by 25.6% to $30.9 billion in 2020. This growth is expected to accelerate to 44.7% in 2021. Tesla’s price to earnings multiple is close to 190 but analysts expect earnings to grow at an annual rate of 350% in the next five years.

We can see why Tesla remains an investor favorite despite its lofty valuations. However, there is another EV stock that might outperform Tesla over the long-term. This is a China-based electric scooter company called Niu Technologies (NIU).

Niu stock is up 260% in 2020

Shares of Niu Technologies are up close to 260% year-to-date which means the stock is valued at a market cap of $2.2 billion. It is cheaper compared to Tesla with a price to sales multiple of 5.5x and a price to earnings multiple of 63x.

Comparatively, analysts expect NIU’s sakes to grow by 38% in 2020 and 68% in 2021. In the last month, Niu Technologies said it sold 250,889 e-scooters in the September quarter which was a year-over-year growth of 68%.

In Q2, NIU grew sales by 21.6% to $96.3 million while net income was $10.1 million. In Q3 analysts expect sales of $149 million with earnings per share of $0.22. The company generates almost 100% of sales from China which is the largest EV market in the world.

The country’s expanding middle class and rise in purchasing power will help drive sales of EV manufacturers at a stellar rate, making Niu a top pick for your growth portfolio.

TSLA shares were trading at $417.82 per share on Thursday morning, up $0.69 (+0.17%). Year-to-date, TSLA has gained 399.39%, versus a 12.20% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aditya Raghunath


Aditya Raghunath is a financial journalist who writes about business, public equities, and personal finance. His work has been published on several digital platforms in the U.S. and Canada, including The Motley Fool, Finscreener, and Market Realist. More...


TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
TSLA
NIU

More Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) News View All

