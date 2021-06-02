Should Tattooed Chef Be in Your Portfolio?

: TTCF | Tattooed Chef, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

TTCF – A plant-based frozen food producer Tattooed Chef (TTCF) has benefited immensely from its strategic investments and product portfolio diversification. Its recent acquisition will strengthen its manufacturing capabilities. However, given that the company is bleeding cash at a time when its losses and expenses are high, is the risk worth the reward? Let’s find out.

Imon GhoshBy Imon Ghosh

Jun 2, 2021


Tattooed Chef, Inc. (TTCF) is involved in the production and supply of plant-based products under the Tattooed Chef brand name. The company went public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) called Forum Merger II Corp. and was previously called Ittella International. TTCF’s stock has gained 22.4% over the past month, on the back of successful product launches and strategic expansions.

(source: TradingView)

While New Mexico Food Distributors, Inc. and Karsten Tortilla Factory, LLC (collectively referred to as “Foods of New Mexico”) acquisition should help TTCF to significantly increase its manufacturing capabilities, the company is undeniably hemorrhaging money. Its increasing expenses and losses do not justify its lofty valuation. TTCF has lost 5.3% so far this year. And given the company’s bleak financials, we think the stock could be a risky bet right now.

Here is what we think could influence TTCF’s performance in the upcoming months:

Latest Acquisition Can be a Financial Burden

On May 14, TTCF completed the acquisitions of New Mexico Food Distributors, Inc. and Karsten Tortilla Factory LLC (collectively known as “Foods of New Mexico”), a ready-to-eat Mexican food items producer, for approximately $37.0 million in cash. While this acquisition could certainly enhance its manufacturing capabilities and accelerate its expansion outside frozen food products, the company is financing it by depleting its cash reserves. As a result, the company could struggle to stay afloat, given that its expenses are already significantly high.

Bleak Financials

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, TTCF reported a net loss of $7.9 million, compared to a net income of $5.9 million in the prior year period. This decrease is primarily attributable to increased operating expenses. TTCF’s operating expense rose 765.8% year-over-year to $20.69 million, primarily due to an increase in stock-based compensation, promotional and marketing expenses. It reported a negative adjusted EBITDA of $3 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA of $7.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. Moreover, its loss per share came in at $0.10 over this period.

Premium Valuation

TTCF’s trailing-12-month EV/Sales ratio of 9.18x is 313.4% higher than the industry average of 2.22x. Moreover, in terms of forward EV/EBITDA, TTCF is currently trading at 474.75x, significantly higher than the industry average of 13x. Also, the stock’s forward Price/Sales ratio of 7.21x is 307.3% higher than the industry average of 1.77x. TTCF’s trailing-12-month Price/Book multiple of 6.03x is 54.2% higher than the industry average of 3.91.

Consensus Price Target Indicates Downside

Currently trading at $21.67, Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $19 in the near term, which represents a potential decline of 12.3%.

Unfavorable POWR Ratings

TTCF has an overall rating of F, which translates to a Strong Sell in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by taking into account 118 different factors with each factor weighted to an optimal degree. 

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight different categories. TTCF has a Value Grade of F. Its sky-high valuation justifies the grade.

In terms of Growth Grade, TTCF has an F, in sync with the company’s inadequate financials.

Also, it has a D grade for Quality. The stock’s negative ROTC and EBITDA margin of 3.6% and 4.4%, respectively, are consistent with the grade.

Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for TTCF (Stability, Sentiment, and Momentum). TTCF is ranked #80 of 81 stocks in the B-rated  Food Makers industry.

There are several top-rated stocks in the same industry. Click here to access them.

Bottom Line

Analysts expect TTCF’s EPS to decline 166.7% in fiscal 2021. On top of that its business is bleeding money. Although the recent acquisition could increase its diversification, its weak financials might hamper its growth prospects. So, it could be wise to avoid the stock now.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

Top 10 Value Stocks

5 Ways to Beat the S&P 500

3 Signs of a NEW Stock Market Bubble

TTCF shares were trading at $22.87 per share on Wednesday afternoon, up $1.20 (+5.54%). Year-to-date, TTCF has declined -0.09%, versus a 12.62% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Imon Ghosh


Imon is an investment analyst and journalist with an enthusiasm for financial research and writing. She began her career at Kantar IMRB, a leading market research and consumer consulting organization. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
TTCFGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Ways to Beat the S&P 500

Most individual investors underperform the stock market (SPY). Sadly 85% of mutual fund managers also come up short of the mark. So what does work? Quant investing which now makes up more than 50% of daily trading activity. However, these method seem out of reach for most investors. That is all about to change as I will show 5 ways to apply quant investing models to help you beat the market going forward. Read on for more.
May 27, 2021 | 5:55pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Home Goods Stocks for Summer Improvements

Driven by the pandemic, home improvement gained popularity and this trend isn’t expected to change anytime soon. Home goods stocks should see their shares rise as the summer provides the perfect environment for more home improvements, which is why David Cohne is recommending Home Depot (HD), Lowe's Companies (LOW), and Mohawk Industries (MHK).
Jun 1, 2021 | 9:45am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Trade Stock Market Rotation

The first week of each month is when the most influential economic reports are released. That party got started today with another impressive ISM Manufacturing announcement rising to 61.2. Even more exciting was the 67.0 reading for New Orders, which means we should expect more strength ahead. Next up is ISM Services on Thursday followed by Government Employment Situation on Friday. The outcome for these reports could be the necessary clues telling us whether the S&P 500 (SPY) will be stuck under 4,200 a while longer. Or if a breakout above is about to unfold. We will discuss all that and more in this week’s commentary. Read on below to find out more…
Jun 2, 2021 | 12:58pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Gold and Silver in 2021: The Complete Investors Guide

Gold made new, all-time highs in August of 2020. Since then, it's been weak, while other assets have outperformed. Yet, it's likely that gold will remain strong given expectations of increasing inflation. Alamos Gold (AGI), AngloGold Ashanti (AU), Yamana Gold (AUY), Gold Fields Limited (GFI), and B2Gold Corp. (BTG) are 5 miners with major upside.
May 28, 2021 | 3:48pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Trade Stock Market Rotation

The first week of each month is when the most influential economic reports are released. That party got started today with another impressive ISM Manufacturing announcement rising to 61.2. Even more exciting was the 67.0 reading for New Orders, which means we should expect more strength ahead. Next up is ISM Services on Thursday followed by Government Employment Situation on Friday. The outcome for these reports could be the necessary clues telling us whether the S&P 500 (SPY) will be stuck under 4,200 a while longer. Or if a breakout above is about to unfold. We will discuss all that and more in this week’s commentary. Read on below to find out more…
Jun 2, 2021 | 12:58pm

Read More Stories

More Tattooed Chef, Inc. (TTCF) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All TTCF News