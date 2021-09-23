Twilio Inc. (TWLO) in San Francisco, and MiX Telematics Limited (MIXT) in Midrand, South Africa, are two prominent players in the software industry. TWLO provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications internationally. It also offers APIs that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications. In comparison, MIXT offers fleet and mobile asset management solutions through a software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model to customers worldwide. The company’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets, and consumers with safety, efficiency, and security solutions.

The rising adoption of cloud-based software solutions by enterprises to facilitate remote working and enable flexibility in their operations has been driving the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) industry’s growth. Due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, widespread delays in office reopening plans should keep SaaS in demand for the foreseeable future. Indeed, the global SaaS market is expected to grow at a 12.5% CAGR to $436.9 billion by 2025. So, both TWLO and MIXT should benefit.

In terms of their past nine months’ price performance, MIXT is a clear winner with 3.2% gains versus TWLO’s negative returns. But which of these stocks is a better pick now? Let’s find out.

Click here to check out our Software Industry Report for 2021

Latest Developments

On August 19, 2021, TWLO unveiled its Developer Toolkit, a unique set of developer tools that offer unprecedented flexibility for companies seeking to customize their customer data stack and deliver truly differentiated customer experiences using the Twilio Segment CDP. The toolkit provides companies with the most powerful data collection and integration capabilities on the market. TWLO expects to see high demand for the product in the coming months.

In May, MIXT made available its new MyMiX Tracking app that allows companies to drive fleet safety and efficiency without the need for embedded hardware. MyMiX Tracking leverages mobile phone technology to record, measure and enable real-time tracking and self-correction of risky driving behavior, including speeding, harsh braking, harsh acceleration, and mobile phone use while driving. The app is likely to witness growing demand in the future.

Recent Financial Results

For its fiscal second quarter, ended June 30, 2021, TWLO’s non-GAAP revenue increased 66.9% year-over-year to $668.93 million. The company’s non-GAAP gross profit came in at $360.48 million, representing a 60.9% year-over-year improvement. Its non-GAAP income from operations came in at $4.20 million, down 55.8% from the prior-year period. TWLO’s non-GAAP net loss came in at $18.35 million for the quarter, compared to $14.03 million in net income in the prior-year period. Its non-GAAP loss per share was $0.11, versus $0.09 earnings per share in the year-ago period. The company had $1.80 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021.

For its fiscal first quarter, ended June 30, 2021, MIXT’s total revenue increased 26.9% year-over-year to $34.90 million. The company’s gross profit was $22.86 million, representing a 20.8% rise from the year-ago period. Its non-GAAP income from operations was $4.34 million, indicating a 61.7% year-over-year improvement. While its non-GAAP net income increased 56.6% year-over-year to $2.87 million, its non-GAAP EPS increased 62.5% year-over-year to $0.13. The company had $46.13 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021.

Past and Expected Financial Performance

TWLO’s revenue and tangible book value have grown at CAGRs of 66% and 134.8%, respectively, over the past three years. The company’s total assets have increased at a 133.4% CAGR over the past three years.