TWTR – Let’s focus on stocks that are actually benefiting from all the societal changes that have taken place since the Coronavirus has come on the scene: TWTR, FB, NFLX and WORK. Read on…

The coronavirus outbreak is certainly a depressing development. However, there is a silver lining to just about everything in life. Look closely at the dynamics of the pandemic and you will find a multitude of investment opportunities. In particular, stocks that help people work efficiently from home and entertain the masses while quarantined are poised to benefit from this societal shift. Twitter, Netflix, Facebook and Slack serve as beacons of light during these dark times.

Twitter (TWTR - Get Rating)

Stay-at-home orders have sent the masses indoors, forcing them to communicate with one another through screens rather than face-to-face. Though some people still talk on the phone, there has been a considerable shift toward text-based communication in recent years. TWTR stands to benefit from this trend, especially during and after the extended quarantine. Part of the appeal of TWTR is it provides instantaneous communication with friends and family as well as celebrities, politicians, athletes, etc.

TWTR was priced at $39 on February 20. The stock has taken quite the beating during the pandemic, dropping down to $22. Today, TWTR trades at $28. Though advertising revenue is down across all mediums amidst the economic recession, TWTR has the potential to emerge from the pandemic as a winner. Consider the number of people who will gravitate toward TWTR to get a sense of community, albeit in a digital context, during the quarantine. Plenty of these TWTR newbies will sign up for the service and continue to use it across posterity.

As detailed in this Zacks article, TWTR’s 2020 first quarter earnings beat the consensus estimate by a solid 10%. Just as important is the fact that TWTR revenues jumped nearly 3% on a year-over-year basis, beating Zacks’ estimate by 4.5%. TWTR soared nearly 17% this April. Look for this trend to continue through May and the start of the summer.

Netflix (NFLX)

Screens have dominated the average person’s time during the coronavirus pandemic. After all, what else are people going to do while stuck inside for 22-23 hours each day? NFLX is a primary beneficiary of the stay-at-home order.

Even if society reopens in June, plenty of people will continue to watch NFLX content and renew their subscription in the years to come. Take a look at NFLX in the context of POWR Ratings and you will see the stock is a true darling. NFLX has “A” grades across the board, ranging from its industry rank to peer grade, buy and hold grade and trade grade. Hence, NFLX rates as a Strong Buy.

NFLX is currently trading $26 below TipRanks’ average analyst price target of $458.94. However, the high end of the analyst price targets is $580, meaning there is a good chance this high-flyer has plenty of room to soar. Thanks to the momentum of its Tiger King series, NFLX more than doubled its first quarter subscriptions estimate, bringing in nearly 16 million more subscribers in a mere three months. If NFLX can continue to bring additional compelling original content to the masses, the stock will reach new highs.

Facebook (FB)

Though it might be several months before the masses can congregate in groups larger than a couple people, there is nothing stopping us from socializing through online social networks. FB is by far the most popular web-based social network. Though Generation Z prefers online social platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, every other age cohort is hooked on FB.

Even if FB’s user base does not continue to grow in an exponential manner, the stock is likely to increase simply because FB does more than provide a platform for online discussions. FB has expanded its horizons to virtual reality, an online marketplace, dating and more.

As evidenced by FB’s POWR “B (Buy)” Rating, this is a solid stock in all regards. FB grades out with an “A” in all POWR Rating components but for its Buy and Hold Grade of B. Check out TipRanks’ analyst opinions of FB and you will find 32 rate it a Buy, 3 rate it a Hold and none recommend selling. FB is likely to capture market share from Zoom in the near future, making the stock that much more attractive during and after the coronavirus pandemic that has forced the majority of people to telecommute from home.

Slack (WORK)

The coronavirus outbreak has quickly put a stop to face-to-face interactions in the workplace. Instead of meeting in an office room for a strategic planning session, business professionals are now interacting in a digital manner. WORK stands to benefit from this trend even if some offices partially reopen in the months ahead.

WORK provides online collaboration tools through messaging, video, voice and more. Business owners and managers are likely to embrace the work-from-home trend simply because it reduces office overhead costs. This means that many more employees will rely on WORK tools for instantaneous collaboration on the web in the months and years ahead.

WORK’s Slack service added nearly 10,000 more paying customers in the months since the coronavirus pandemic. This spike in customers is an 80% increase from the prior quarter. WORK has jumped more than 11% in the last month alone. Look for the stock to continue its upward ascent, possibly approaching its 52-week high of $42 by summer’s end.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “BUY THE DIP” Growth Stocks for 2020

REVISED 2020 Stock Market Outlook– Discover why there is more downside ahead and the Top 10 picks for the bear market.

9 Simple Strategies to REGROW Your Portfolio – Learn the 9 strategies employed by Steve Reitmeister to generate consistent outperformance…even during bear markets.

TWTR shares were trading at $28.41 per share on Thursday afternoon, up $0.73 (+2.64%). Year-to-date, TWTR has declined -11.36%, versus a -9.58% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Patrick Ryan

Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...

More Resources for the Stocks in this Article