Four DOWNGRADED Stocks to AVOID

NYSE: UAL | United Airlines Holdings, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

UAL – The stock market is in a downtrend. There are increasing odds of a rollover with increasing fears of a second wave and failure to reach a stimulus deal. M&T Bank (MTB), Halliburton Company (HAL), United Airline Holdings (UAL), and Weight Watchers International (WW) are very vulnerable to further losses.

By Patrick Ryan
Oct 2, 2020

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

The latest POWR Ratings upgrades and downgrades have been calculated. Several stocks have been downgraded, many of which are now rated as Strong Sells.

 

The purpose of running the POWR Rating upgrades/downgrades daily is to determine which stocks should be either purchased, sold, or shorted. If you own any of the stocks listed below, this is your opportunity to decrease your position, sell all of your shares or even short the stocks.

 

The following four stocks were recently downgraded to Strong Sell POWR Ratings: M&T Bank (MTB), Halliburton Company (HAL), United Airline Holdings (UAL), and Weight Watchers International (WW).

 

M&T Bank (MTB)

Most customers and businesses who bank with MTB agree it is a solid financial institution. However, efficient banking combined with elite customer service does not guarantee a bull run for the stock. Like many other banks, MTB has been downgraded in the POWR Ratings. Though MTB provides a litany of financial services including retail/commercial banking, trusts, mortgage banking, insurance, asset management, and loans, the company’s stock has not bounced back following the coronavirus selloff.

MTB has F and D grades in each POWR Component. The stock is ranked 9th of 10 in the Money Center Banks category. MTB has a year-to-date price return of -44% and a three-month price return of -8%. Furthermore, the company’s three-year price return is -39%.

The top analysts are hesitant to recommend MTB as a Buy. Out of the eight analysts who have studied the stock, six recommend holding and only two recommend buying. Look for this regional bank stock to test its 52-week low of $85 before year’s end as customer loan defaults pile up.

Halliburton Company (HAL)

HAL is the latest oil business to be downgraded in the POWR Ratings. HAL conducts business in 80 nations yet its stock is struggling. There is some question as to whether oil will ever bounce back. If the sector continues to struggle through the new year, HAL is likely to test its 52-week low of $4.25 within the next year.

HAL is a POWR Ratings dud with F and D grades in each POWR Component. The stock is ranked in the bottom half of 60 in the Energy – Services sector. HAL has a year-to-date price return of -49%. HAL’s one-month price return is -24%.

Take a look at HAL analysis conducted by the top market analysts and you will find nearly two times as many recommend holding as opposed to buying.

HAL is still priced above where it should be considering the status of its industry. A spike in coronavirus cases in Europe will hinder economic activity, hurting the likes of HAL all the more.

Do not consider establishing a position in HAL until its forward P/E ratio drops to 15. This ratio is currently more than 22.

United Airlines Holdings (UAL)

The airline industry has not bounced back following the coronavirus dip. UAL might not return to its pre-COVID price level until an effective vaccine is provided to the masses. UAL transports passengers throughout North America, Latin America, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

UAL’s POWR Ratings are concerning: F grades in the Trade Grade and Buy & Hold Grade categories, a D Industry Rank, and an average Peer Grade. UAL’s price returns are primarily in the red. The stock’s year-to-date price return is nearly -60%. UAL also has a three-year return of -42%.

Out of seven analysts who have studied UAL, three rates it a Buy, three rates it a Hold, and one considers it a Sell. UAL has a long road ahead. Steer clear of this stock or consider shorting it until positive news emerges in terms of a coronavirus vaccine.

Weight Watchers International (WW)

The days of WW being a household name are long gone. Though WW had a nice run through the 90s and early aughts, its prime is clearly in the rearview mirror. WW is in desperate need of rebranding. Furthermore, the company has a plethora of competitors, many of which provide superior products.

The POWR Ratings show WW has F grades in the Buy & Hold and Trade grade components along with a D Peer grade and an industry rank of 9 out of 14 stocks in the Medical – Consumer Good space. WW has a year-to-date price return of -52%, a three-month price return of -28%, and a three-year price return of -57%.

Now that the masses are packing on the pounds during quarantine, it would make sense for WW to increase. However, the stock has moved sideways since a brief bump following its considerable COVID selloff. Unless you think WW is a takeover target, you should not own this stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Do NOT Buy Stocks Before the Election!

7 “Safe-Haven” Dividend Stocks for Turbulent Times

Chart of the Day- See Christian Tharp’s Stocks Ready to Breakout

UAL shares were trading at $34.22 per share on Friday morning, down $0.96 (-2.72%). Year-to-date, UAL has declined -61.15%, versus a 5.34% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Patrick Ryan


Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
UALGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
Get RatingGet RatingGet Rating
HALGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MTBGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Do NOT Buy Stocks Before the Election!

The 2 months coming into a Presidential election are traditionally rough for the stock market (SPY). The great uncertainty leads to a selloff that begets a rally after the election is finalized. But if the increase in write in ballots delays election results, then you can imagine how much more uncertainty there will be...and how much worse that is for the market.
Sep 30, 2020 | 12:01pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold FOREVER

As the market is down considerable today due to news of the President's positive COVID diagnosis, now is a great time to consider dividend stocks that provide income. Here are three dividend stocks worth buying and holding for a long time: Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), Unilever NV (UN), and United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC).
Oct 2, 2020 | 9:24am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Will Peloton Continue to Soar in 2021?

With the rising popularity of virtual fitness, PTON is well-positioned to keep soaring. Short and long-term bullishness sentiment, its impressive past performance and favorable analyst sentiment point to further upside for the stock.
Oct 1, 2020 | 12:41pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Growth Stocks That Could SOAR in October

If the first trading day of October was any indication, we could be in for nice month for growth stocks. Yet, volatility could be in store due to uncertainty surrounding the election. Here are three growth stocks that could soar this month: Alibaba Group Holding (BABA), Peloton Interactive (PTON), and Enphase Energy (ENPH).
Oct 1, 2020 | 5:41pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Will Peloton Continue to Soar in 2021?

With the rising popularity of virtual fitness, PTON is well-positioned to keep soaring. Short and long-term bullishness sentiment, its impressive past performance and favorable analyst sentiment point to further upside for the stock.
Oct 1, 2020 | 12:41pm

Read More Stories

More United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All UAL News