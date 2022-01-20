Better Bet for 2022: Uber vs. Lyft

: UBER | Uber Technologies, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

UBER – Shares of Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) are trading significantly lower compared to their record highs making them an intriguing possible investment for the contrarian investor. While the upside potential for both ride-hailing giants is compelling, let’s see which between the two stocks should you purchase right now.

Aditya RaghunathBy Aditya Raghunath

Jan 20, 2022


Ride-hailing platforms Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) have grossly underperformed the markets since they went public in 2019. Uber priced its IPO at $45 per share and is currently trading at $39 while Lyft went public at $72 per share and the stock is also currently trading at $39.

The ongoing pandemic has weighed heavily on the top-line of these two companies who are also struggling to report consistent profits.  However, Wall Street analysts are bullish on both stocks for 2022.

Therefore, contrarian investors may want to consider scooping up one of these stocks under $40.  Today I’ll analyze and compare both to determine which is currently the better investment.

Uber

Valued at a market cap of $73.5 billion, Uber has increased sales from $11.27 billion in 2018 to $14.14 billion in 2019. However, sales fell to $11.13 billion in 2020 and stand at $14.8 billion in the last 12-months. 

While Uber is synonymous with ride-hailing, the company has diversified its offerings to include food delivery and freight ventures in the recent past. This diversification enabled Uber to offset a significant portion of its losses from ride-hailing, which came to a screeching halt in 2020.

In addition to COVID-19, Uber is battling multiple legal issues. Uber classifies its drivers as contractors which means it does not have to provide them with benefits such as insurance or even a minimum wage. However, the United Kingdom has forced Uber to provide its drivers with relevant benefits and other countries might soon follow suit.

Uber is on the cusp of profitability and is forecast to narrow adjusted losses to $0.68 per share in 2022, compared to a loss of $3.86 per share in 2020.

Lyft

A smaller company compared to Uber, Lyft is valued at a market cap of $12.75 billion. Lyft increased sales by 73% year over year to $864.4 million on the back of an increase in the number of drivers. Its driver supply materially improved in Q3 and was up 45% year over year.

Lyft also emphasized the demand for rides is recovering as the vaccination rollout gained pace. The company’s active riders also rose by 51.4% to $18.9 million while revenue per active ride was up 14.2% at $45.6 in Q3 of 2021.

An increase in revenue coupled with a lower cost structure allowed Lyft to report a loss of $71.5 million, compared to a loss of $459.5 million in the year-ago period. Its ride-hailing business also reported a positive EBITDA of $67.3 million.

In Q4 of 2021, Lyft forecasts sales to range between $930 million and $940 million which will be 64% higher compared to the prior-year period. It also expects adjusted EBITDA between $70 million and $75 million.

The verdict

Uber sales are forecast to rise by 52.8% to $17 billion in 2021 and by 49% to $25.4 billion in 2022 which suggests it’s valued at a forward price to 2022 sales multiple of 2.9x. Comparatively, Lyft sales might rise by 34.4% to $3.18 billion in 2021 and by 38% to $4.4 billion in 2022, valuing the stock at a price to sales multiple of 2.9x.

We can see that both Uber and Lyft are trading at similar valuations. Despite Lyft’s better profit margins, I believe Uber’s international presence and a diversified business model make it a better bet right now.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

2022 Stock Market Outlook

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

UBER shares were trading at $39.12 per share on Thursday morning, up $1.26 (+3.33%). Year-to-date, UBER has declined -6.70%, versus a -3.63% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aditya Raghunath


Aditya Raghunath is a financial journalist who writes about business, public equities, and personal finance. His work has been published on several digital platforms in the U.S. and Canada, including The Motley Fool, Finscreener, and Market Realist. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
UBERGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
LYFTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Bearish Myths Busted

If you read the headlines on the main investment websites these days you think we were heading into another bear market. That is complete RUBBISH! The long term picture of stock market (SPY) is still quite bullish. This is easily proved by dispelling the 3 current bearish myths circulating out there. Read on below for more...
Jan 19, 2022 | 7:12pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Chip Stocks to Buy Now that Power the Metaverse

The term ‘metaverse’ is the latest tech buzzword on everyone's lips. Investors seem excited about the potential it holds, and tech giants continue to invest heavily to develop metaverse. Given this backdrop, we think it could be wise to add quality semiconductor chip stocks NVIDIA (NVDA), Intel (INTC), and Micron Technology (MU) because they are likely to play a significant role in metaverse infrastructure. Read on.
Jan 14, 2022 | 2:53pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2022 Stock Market Outlook

The stock market (SPY) continued on its bullish path in 2021. Will that continue in 2022? And what could happen to awaken the bear market from hibernation? 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister explores this and more in his “2022 Stock Market Outlook” which includes his top 12 stocks for the year ahead. Read on for full details below...
Jan 12, 2022 | 5:57pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Looking for Value in the Tech Sector? Check Out These 4 Stocks

Tech stocks stumbled in the first trading week of this year over investors’ concerns about the looming interest rate hikes. Although a rising interest-rate environment does not bode well for technology companies, experts believe high demand for tech solutions will more than offset the negatives. So, we think it could be wise to bet on undervalued tech stocks International Business Machines (IBM), HP (HPQ), NortonLifeLock (NLOK), and Cirrus Logic (CRUS). Read on for more details.
Jan 14, 2022 | 11:49am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2022 Stock Market Outlook

The stock market (SPY) continued on its bullish path in 2021. Will that continue in 2022? And what could happen to awaken the bear market from hibernation? 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister explores this and more in his “2022 Stock Market Outlook” which includes his top 12 stocks for the year ahead. Read on for full details below...
Jan 12, 2022 | 5:57pm

Read More Stories

More Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All UBER News