2 Affordable Chip Stocks Under $10 to Buy Right Now

NYSE: UMC | United Microelectronics Corp. ADR News, Ratings, and Charts

UMC – Thanks to the increased usage of consumer electronics in a rapidly digitalizing world and the transition to electric vehicles (EVs), the demand for semiconductor chips is rising. The industry’s long-term prospects look bright with increased government and corporate investments to address the global chip shortage. Therefore, investing in quality chip stocks United Microelectronics (UMC) and Renesas Electronics (RNECF), currently trading under $10, could be rewarding. Continue reading…

Shweta KumariBy Shweta Kumari

Jul 20, 2022


The semiconductor industry continues to witness high demand from the consumer electronics and Electric Vehicle (EV) industries. The soaring demand and limited production resulted in a massive shortage of semiconductor chips worldwide, further aggravated by the supply disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine war. However, manufacturers are ramping up production with government support to meet the increased demand.

Semiconductors are used in everything, from smartphones and computers to cars and home appliances. With the growing applicability of chips in the Internet of things (IoT), Artificial intelligence (AI), 5G network, and cloud computing, the demand for chips should keep rising.

The federal funding for the $52 billion CHIPS Act, which is yet to be passed, should further boost the industry’s growth. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global semiconductor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12.2% by 2029.

Given this backdrop, investing in quality chip stocks United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) and Renesas Electronics Corporation (RNECF) could be wise. These stocks are currently trading under $10 but hold immense upside potential.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)

Headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan, UMC is a leading global semiconductor foundry that operates through two segments: Wafer Fabrication and New Business. It offers high-quality IC fabrication services, focusing on logic and various specialty technologies to all electronics industry segments.

On April 26, 2022, UMC’s subsidiary United Semiconductor Japan Co., Ltd., collaborated with DENSO Corporation to produce power semiconductors at its 300mm fab to serve the growing demand in the automotive market. This partnership is expected to boost domestic semiconductor production and expand UMC’s portfolio in the automotive segment.

UMC’s operating revenues increased 34.7% year-over-year to NT$63.42 billion ($2.12 billion) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Its gross profit increased 120.1% year-over-year to NT$27.50 billion ($919.86 million). The company’s net income increased 102.9% year-over-year to NT$20.07 billion ($671.33 million), while its EPS came in at NT$1.58, representing an increase of 88% year-over-year.

Analysts expect UMC’s EPS and revenue for the fiscal second quarter (ended June 2022) to increase 85.2% and 27.3% to $0.33 and $2.32 billion, respectively. It surpassed Street EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Over the past month, the stock has lost 13.1% to close the last trading session at $6.93.

UMC’s POWR Ratings reflect solid prospects. The company has an overall rating of A, which translates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

It has an A grade for Quality and a B grade for Growth and Value. It is ranked first out of 95 stocks in the B-rated Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry. Click here to see the other ratings of UMC for Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment.

Renesas Electronics Corporation (RNECF)

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, RNECF is a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions and products through two segments: Automotive and Industrial, Infrastructure, and IoT Business.

On June 29, 2022, the company partnered with Tata Motors Ltd. and Tejas Networks Ltd. to develop semiconductor solutions to accelerate progress in advanced electronics for India and emerging markets. This strategic partnership is expected to benefit both companies and expand their footprint in the upcoming years.

On May 17, 2022, RNECF announced an investment of ¥90 billion ($652.30 million) to restart operations in its Kofu Factory as a 300-mm wafer fab for manufacturing power semiconductors. Considering the growing demand for EVs, enhancing power semiconductor production capacity could fuel significant revenues in the upcoming years.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, RNCEF’s revenues increased 70.2% year-over-year to ¥346.70 billion ($2.51 billion). The company’s operating income grew 231.5% from the year-ago value to ¥100.08 billion ($725.35 million), while its net profit increased 333.4% year-over-year to ¥59.84 billion ($433.70 million). Also, its EPS came in at ¥30.15, representing an increase of 289% year-over-year.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, RNECF’s revenue is expected to increase 36.9% year-over-year to $2.72 billion. The stock has lost 7.8% over the past month to close the last trading session at $9.24.

RNECF’s POWR Ratings reflect these solid prospects. The stock has an overall rating of A, which equates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It also has an A grade for Growth and a B for Value and Stability. Within the same industry, it is ranked #5. To see the other ratings of RNECF for Momentum, Sentiment, and Quality, click here.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

UMC shares were trading at $6.90 per share on Wednesday morning, down $0.03 (-0.43%). Year-to-date, UMC has declined -41.03%, versus a -16.76% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Shweta Kumari


Shweta's profound interest in financial research and quantitative analysis led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. She uses her knowledge to help retail investors make educated investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
UMCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
RNECFGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investors: Do You Have the Patience to Weather THIS Bear Market?

Bear markets require more patience than bull markets. That’s because the rallies are so impressive that it beckons you to come back on board only before crashing to new lows. Truly a “sirens song” for investors. Let 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister explain to you why stocks (SPY) will head lower...and why it may take longer than you think. Read the rest below...
Jul 20, 2022 | 6:25am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Biotech Stocks to Beat the Bear Market

2022 is a challenging year for the market. After battling surging inflation for the first six months, another threat is emerging with rising recession risk. Biotech stocks could be a place where investors can find outperformance given their low valuations and strong long-term fundamentals.
Jul 18, 2022 | 7:00am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Don’t Be a Sucker…the Worst Is Still to Come

Inflation news provides more signs the worst in the stock market (SPY) is not behind us. Earnings season is providing more signs the worst is not behind us. Economic reports are providing more signs the worst is not yet behind us. The only confusion is all the silly little "suckers rallies" that pop up between the next leg lower. My advice...don't be a sucker. Read on below for this week's commentary to explain why the bear is not done mauling stocks. That will be at the heart of our discussion in this week's commentary.…
Jul 16, 2022 | 10:47am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Semiconductor Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought Sooner

Despite industry headwinds, solid demand for semiconductors has helped the industry remain afloat. Moreover, significant federal funding could be on the horizon that aims to boost the industry. So, we think investors should not wait any longer to scoop up fundamentally strong semiconductor stocks United Microelectronics (UMC), STMicroelectronics (STM), Broadcom (AVGO), and QUALCOMM (QCOM) now. Keep reading…
Jul 18, 2022 | 10:24am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Don’t Be a Sucker…the Worst Is Still to Come

Inflation news provides more signs the worst in the stock market (SPY) is not behind us. Earnings season is providing more signs the worst is not behind us. Economic reports are providing more signs the worst is not yet behind us. The only confusion is all the silly little "suckers rallies" that pop up between the next leg lower. My advice...don't be a sucker. Read on below for this week's commentary to explain why the bear is not done mauling stocks. That will be at the heart of our discussion in this week's commentary.…
Jul 16, 2022 | 10:47am

Read More Stories

More United Microelectronics Corp. ADR (UMC) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All UMC News