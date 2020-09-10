Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

I expect a significant move, either to the upside or downside, is about to happen in shares of Unum Group (UNM).

UNM is a provider of group and individual income protection insurance products in the United States and the United Kingdom. UNM is the leading disability income writer and the second-largest writer of voluntary business in the United States. It has been benefiting from the acquisition of dental insurance businesses in the U.S. and U.K.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of UNM below with my added notations:

Chart of UNM provided by TradingView

The reason I expect this is because over the past four months, UNM has reached $20 three separate times, creating a level of resistance (red). In addition, the stock has been climbing a clear trendline of support (green). Together, these two lines have formed an ascending triangle pattern.

It is likely that soon UNM will either trade over the $20 resistance level or fall under the trendline support.

Therefore, a trader could buy UNM if the stock exceeds $20, with an assumption of a breakout. Or short UNM if it falls under the trendline support, with the assumption of a breakdown.

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

