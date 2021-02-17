Is UPS Stock a Buy for 2021?

NYSE: UPS | United Parcel Service, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

UPS – The COVID-19 pandemic led to a big growth in online sales. This, in turn, has enhanced the demand for United Parcel Service’s (UPS) package delivery services. Because the online shopping trend is expected to continue in the post-vaccine world, we think it’s reasonable that UPS should keep thriving. Read ahead to know why it could be wise to bet on the stock now.

Manisha ChatterjeeBy Manisha Chatterjee

Feb 17, 2021


The package delivery and supply chain management company United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) has been seeing  increased demand for residential deliveries due to the impact of increased online shopping, among other factors.

UPS  stock has gained 83.8% since hitting its 52-week low of $82 and closed yesterday’s trading session at $161.75.

The company’s impressive performance over the past couple of months has also been driven by its COVID-19 vaccine deliveries. According to Carol Tome, UPS CEO, , the company has so far delivered approximately  36.5 million vaccines.

Here is why we think UPS could maintain its momentum:

A Thriving E-Commerce Sector

E-commerce companies fared better than companies in many other sectors amid the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to their pandemic-ready business models. With people depending more on online platforms to shop , many offline retailers have also now focused on their online presence. These factors have proved to be a boon for  UPS because retailers, unable to handle the pressure on their delivery systems, have turned  to UPS to  deliver their  online-ordered products.

As the e-commerce trend is likely to stay because of its convenience and the shift in consumers’ buying patterns, UPS should gain steadily in the upcoming months.

Attractive Dividend

This month, UPS announced its regular quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share payable on March 10, 2021. The stock has consistently paid  dividends each quarter for more than two decades. The company’s three-year and five-year divided CAGRs stand at 6% and 6.4%, respectively. While the four-year average dividend yield for UPS is 3.2%, the current dividend translates to a 2.5% yield.

Growth Across All Segments

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, the company’s top line climbed more than 21% year-over-year to $24.90 billion. Its revenue from its  U.S. Domestic Package segment increased 17.4% year-over-year to $15.74 billion over the same period, driven by growth from small- and medium-sized businesses.

Its  revenue from its International Package segment was reported at $4.77 billion, up 26.8% year-over-year because of export growth from all regions. The revenue from its  Supply Chain and Freight segments increased 29% year-over-year thanks to strong market demand in nearly all businesses including freight forwarding out of Asia and UPS Healthcare.

Expected Revenue and Earnings Growth

Analysts expect the company’s revenue to increase 14.2% for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. Its EPS is expected to grow 48.7% in the same quarter, 8.1% in fiscal 2021 and at a rate of 10.1% per annum over the next five years.

Consensus Price Target Indicates Upside

Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit  $175.92 in the near term, which indicates a potential upside of 7.7%.

Favorable POWR Ratings

UPS has an overall rating of B, which equates to Buy in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight different categories. The stock has a B grade for Quality, which is  in sync with its impressive gross profit margin of 38.7%.

UPS has a B grade or Sentiment also, , consistent with analysts’ expectations that its revenue and EPS will increase in the upcoming months.

The stock is also graded for Momentum, Stability, Growth and Value. Get all of UPS’ ratings here.

The stock is ranked #6 of 16 stocks in the A-rated Air Freight & Shipping Services industry.

There are several other top-rated stocks in the same industry, click here to access them.

Bottom Line

UPS is expected to thrive this year and beyond because  the online sales of goods are on the rise. Moreover, UPS’ diversified business is expected to be the driving force behind the company’s growth.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

“MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

How to Ride the 2021 Stock Market Bubble

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

 

UPS shares were trading at $161.04 per share on Wednesday afternoon, down $0.71 (-0.44%). Year-to-date, UPS has declined -4.37%, versus a 4.85% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Manisha Chatterjee


Since she was young, Manisha has had a strong interest in the stock market. She majored in Economics in college and has a passion for writing, which has led to her career as a research analyst. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
UPSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Ride the 2021 Stock Market Bubble

Value investors are besides themselves pointing out that the stock market (SPY) is already in bubble territory not unlike 1999. Are they right? And if so, what is an investor to do about it? Read on for the answers...
Feb 17, 2021 | 1:01pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

This Stock of the Week has a Berry on Top

The industrial sector has been heating up. That’s why it’s time to check out a top industry player like Berry Global (BERY) which is an integral part of the industrial supply chain as one of the largest packaging companies. It offers an attractive combination of growth and value. Read more about why it’s our Stock of the Week...
Feb 16, 2021 | 7:08pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stay Away From These 3 Overvalued EV Stocks

The bullish EV industry outlook has helped many start-ups, without resources or products to trade at sky-high valuations. However, they do not have any substantial technological backing or production capacity to compete with the well-established players. Arcimoto (FUV), Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO), and XL Fleet (XL) are three such stocks that are currently trading at extremely high valuations and may witness a significant pullback in the near term.
Feb 16, 2021 | 5:11pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is Stryker a Winner in the Medical Device Industry?

Medical device manufacturer Stryker (SYK) last year showed operational resilience amid the COVID-19 pandemic despite depressed demand levels. However, as the global economy returns to pre-pandemic levels, the medical devices industry is expected to undergo a structural change to better equip itself to deal with medical crises. The question then is will SYK be able to make these changes to retain its foothold in a rebounding medical devices industry? Read more to find out.
Feb 16, 2021 | 1:51pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stay Away From These 3 Overvalued EV Stocks

The bullish EV industry outlook has helped many start-ups, without resources or products to trade at sky-high valuations. However, they do not have any substantial technological backing or production capacity to compete with the well-established players. Arcimoto (FUV), Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO), and XL Fleet (XL) are three such stocks that are currently trading at extremely high valuations and may witness a significant pullback in the near term.
Feb 16, 2021 | 5:11pm

Read More Stories

More United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All UPS News