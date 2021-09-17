Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) and AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) are two budding players in the cloud-based software industry. VEEV, in Pleasanton, Calif., provides cloud-based software solutions for the global life sciences industry. The company offers enterprise applications, multichannel platforms, customer relationships, and content management solutions. Goleta, Calif.-based APPF provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the property management and legal industries.

Increasing adoption of secure cloud-based software solutions across several industries to provide efficient services to their customers and facilitate the continuation of remote working amid the resurgence of COVID-19 cases should drive the cloud-based software industry’s growth. The global cloud computing market is expected to grow at a 19.1% CAGR to $1.25 trillion by 2028. So, both SNOW and VEEV should benefit.

While APPF has declined 31.2% in price year-to-date, VEEV has surged 12%. VEEV is a clear winner with 2.4% price gains versus APPF’s negative returns in terms of their past three months’ performance. But which of these stocks is a better pick now? Let’s find out.

Recent Financial Results

For its fiscal second quarter, ended July 31, 2021, VEEV’s total revenues increased 28.8% year-over-year to $455.59 million. The company’s non-GAAP gross profit came in at $345.42 million, up 29.5% from the prior-year period.

VEEV’s non-GAAP operating income was $191.59 million for the quarter, representing a 32.7% increase from the prior-year period. While its non-GAAP net income increased 31.2% year-over-year to $152.67 million, its non-GAAP EPS increased 30.6% to $0.94. As of July 31, 2021, the company had $1.06 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

For its fiscal second quarter, ended June 30, 2021, APPF’s revenue increased 9.9% year-over-year to $89.04 million. The company’s loss from operations was $1.15 million, down 81.9% from the year-ago period. However, APPF’s net income was $2.02 million, down 89.5% from the prior-year period. Its loss per share decreased 88.9% year-over-year to $0.06. The company had $48.61 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021.

Past and Expected Financial Performance

VEEV’s EBITDA and levered free cash flow have grown at CAGRs of 35.8% and 43.4%, respectively, over the past three years. The company’s revenue has grown at a 29.4% CAGR over the past three years.

Analysts expect VEEV’s EPS to increase 12.4% year-over-year in the current quarter, ending October 31, 2021, 21.5% in the current year, and 14.1% next year. Its revenue is expected to grow 23.4% in the current quarter, 25.2% year-over-year in the current year, and 25.2% next year. The stock’s EPS is expected to grow at a 17.9% rate over the next five years.

In comparison, over the past three years, APPF’s EBITDA and levered free cash flow have declined at CAGRs of 33.1% and 41.5%, respectively. The company’s revenue has increased at a 25.2% CAGR over the past three years.