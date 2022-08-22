A slight decline in inflation, a strong job market, and a massive spending package have boosted investor sentiment lately. However, the still elevated inflation and better-than-expected economic data might push the Fed to continue hiking interest rates. Therefore, the market is expected to remain under pressure.

Amid this backdrop, investing in low-priced stocks with solid upside potential is a good strategy. Although low-priced stocks usually witness significant volatility, they require investing lesser money and often deliver exceptional returns.

Wall Street analysts expect under-$5 stocks Volcon, Inc. (VLCN), SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX), and Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (THRX) to more than double in the coming months. So, it could be worth adding these stocks to your watchlist.

Volcon, Inc. (VLCN)

VLCN is an all-electric, off-road power sports vehicle company that develops and builds electric two- and four-wheel motorcycles and utility terrain vehicles (UTVs), along with a complete line of upgrades and accessories. It exports vehicles and accessories in Latin America, Canada, Europe, and Australia.

On August 19, 2022, VLCN received over $100 million of pre-production orders for its first all-wheel drive, fully electric UTV, the Stag, powered by multinational automotive manufacturer The General Motors Company’s (GM) electric propulsion system technology. Pre-production would result in more than $100 million worth of revenue following delivery if finalized.

The company plans to move into full production by Q2 2023 and turn additional attention and resources towards increasing its component supply and manufacturing output.

For its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended June 30, 2022, VLCN’s revenue came in at $2.37 million. It had $4.72 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2022.

The consensus revenue estimate of $8.30 million for fiscal 2022 ending December 31, 2022, represents a 1749.7% year-over-year improvement. The stock has gained 61.3% over the past month and 14.7% over the past week to close the last trading session at $2.42. The average analyst price target of $6 indicates a 147.9% upside potential.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX)

SKYX provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies that enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling’s electrical outlet box within seconds and are designed to enhance the safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

Its features include control of light fixtures and ceiling fans by the SkyHome App, through WIFI, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and allows voice control, scheduling, energy saving eco mode, dimming, back-up emergency light, night light, light color changing and others.

On August 9, 2022, SKYX’s universal safe installation specifications for plug & play ceiling outlets for lighting and fan products were officially approved by ANSI/NEMA.

Widely considered to be very difficult to achieve, ANSI/NEMA standardization will universally provide SKYX’s product specifications to manufacturers to improve safety, time, and money for both professionals and consumers, enabling them to install light fixtures and ceiling fans with a safe plug & play installation easily.

SKYX’s revenue and gross income for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended June 30, 2022, came in at $7,389 and $1,267, respectively. As of June 30, 2022, the company had $24.68 million in cash and cash equivalents.

The stock has lost 18.4% over the past month and gained 7.6% over the past week to close the last trading session at $3.69. The average analyst price target of $15 indicates a 306.5% upside potential.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (THRX)

THRX is a biopharmaceutical company that engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients.

It also develops a fourth-generation EGFR inhibitor that is active against C797S, an EGFR mutation that causes resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its development programs address drug resistance mutations in key driver oncogenes, mutated genes that cause cancer.

At the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting held April 8-13, 2022, THRX presented preclinical data characterizing next-generation pan-variant EGFR inhibitors that potently inhibited the kinase activity of all major single-, double-and triple-mutant EGFR variants with selectivity over wild-type EGFR and the ability to penetrate the central nervous system (CNS). This is expected to gain broad reach across the industry in the coming months.

As of June 30, 2022, the company had $135.09 million in cash and cash equivalents. It surpassed Street EPS estimates in each of the trailing three quarters.

The stock has gained 13% over the past month and lost 5.1% over the past week to close the last trading session at $7.59. The average analyst price target of $20 indicates a 163.5% upside potential.

VLCN shares were trading at $1.97 per share on Monday afternoon, down $0.45 (-18.60%). Year-to-date, VLCN has declined -81.76%, versus a -12.32% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

